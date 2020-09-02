AC Mack Discusses Working a Match in NXT Against Dominik Dijakovic, Feedback He Received Backstage

– POST Wrestling and Andrew Thompson recently interviewed wrestler AC Mack, who previously appeared as an enhancement talent in NXT in a match against Dominik Dijakovic, and Mack discussed the experience. Below are some highlights.

Mack on wrestling Dominik Dijakovic in December 2018 in NXT: “It was nerve-wracking in the best way possible, because I had two friends who went down there as an extra separately on two different occasions and all they kinda did was stand around, they wore their suits backstage. They were kind of runners. They would help out whenever needed so I went down there expecting to do that, which was perfectly fine. I just wanted to be in the room, I wanted to rub elbows, I wanted to be able to network and just kind of start from there. When I pulled up, we had to be there at 1 PM. They started the tapings at like 7:30, so they told me, ‘Hey, you’re Mr. Mackey? Ok cool. You have a match with Dijak at the third episode taping. Go over there, get your second physical done. Your name is Aaron Mackey, fill this out’ and he started to walk away. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on. First of all, thank you. I have a sh*t ton of questions. I’ve never done this before so let’s not — I’m still a newbie here’ and I met Dijak and he was extremely nice. Oh my God. Way nicer than he should’ve been. Gave me a tour of the entire place, told me who to talk to, who to stay away from. I don’t think — William Regal wasn’t there. I did meet Shawn Michaels. He seemed like he had something going on personally so he wasn’t around the extras a lot. He seemed kinda down for whatever reason. I met Triple H, who’s one of my all-time favorites so for him to kinda come over and talk to us and just kind of ease our nerves and get us excited for the show, that meant a lot to me to see how involved he was with NXT. That made me have even more respect for him if that was even possible. Norman Smiley was our agent for the match, so that was real cool. He kinda came over there and just helped us out. It was a very, very short match but you’ll be surprised at how detailed they are with putting everything together, making sure you sell a certain way, making sure you catch each camera out there. There’s a sh*t ton of cameras y’all. A sh*t ton of cameras and a sh*t ton of lights. I remember getting there and thinking, I was surprised at how small the venue was. Like this side had all your fans and this side had lights, just nothing but lights so, it was real cool.”

On his backstage NXT experience: “So it’s not a whole lot of room, but Triple H is watching. At the time for whatever reason, Kevin Owens was backstage. I guess he was just hanging out, watching the show. But they were both on the monitors. Norman Smiley was right here and he gave me the critiques as soon as I came out. They loved the entrance. They said it was great for it to be so last minute and you not to know. I was like thank God, because I just walked out there. I just winged it, and he was like… ‘You don’t wanna sell so much in the beginning.’ It was a little bit of the gaga in the beginning and that was on me. That was definitely on me because I was trying to get some more TV time because it was a short match and I was trying to elongate it a little bit more.”