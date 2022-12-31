AC Mack Tops Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index 200

Outsports has released their Queer Wrestling Index 200 for 2022, with AC Mack topping the list. The sports outlet released their annual answer to the PWI last week, looking at the top LGBTQ pro wrestlers. THe top 10 included Mack, EFFY, Mike Bailey, Anthony Bowens, ASUKA/VENY, and more.

You can see the full top 20 below, and check out the full list here:

1. AC Mack

2. Dark Sheik

3. EFFY

4. Mike Bailey

5. ASUKA/VENY

6. Edith Surreal

7. Anthony Bowens

8. Keita

9. Max The Impaler

10. Trish Adora

11. Killian McMurphy

12. Billy Dixon

13. Erica Leigh

14. Ashton Starr

15. MV Young

16. Sonny Kiss

17. Allie Katch

18. Toni Storm

19. Jordan Blade

20. Sandra Moone

Impact Wrestling touted Bailey’s inclusion in the top 10, noting: