AC Mack Tops Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index 200

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
OWA Fight 4 Pride - AC Mack versus Effy Image Credit: OWA

Outsports has released their Queer Wrestling Index 200 for 2022, with AC Mack topping the list. The sports outlet released their annual answer to the PWI last week, looking at the top LGBTQ pro wrestlers. THe top 10 included Mack, EFFY, Mike Bailey, Anthony Bowens, ASUKA/VENY, and more.

You can see the full top 20 below, and check out the full list here:

1. AC Mack
2. Dark Sheik
3. EFFY
4. Mike Bailey
5. ASUKA/VENY
6. Edith Surreal
7. Anthony Bowens
8. Keita
9. Max The Impaler
10. Trish Adora
11. Killian McMurphy
12. Billy Dixon
13. Erica Leigh
14. Ashton Starr
15. MV Young
16. Sonny Kiss
17. Allie Katch
18. Toni Storm
19. Jordan Blade
20. Sandra Moone

Impact Wrestling touted Bailey’s inclusion in the top 10, noting:

Mike Bailey Ranks No. 4 on Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index
Congratulations to “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who ranked No. 4 on the 2022 Queer Wrestling Index, ranking the Top 200 out LGBTQ professional wrestlers, published by Outsports.com.

Bailey said: “I’m honored to be ranked No. 4. There are some amazing athletes on the list and many had incredible years. Congratulations to Gisele Shaw (No. 23) and Jai Vidal (No. 26).”

