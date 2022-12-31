wrestling
AC Mack Tops Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index 200
Outsports has released their Queer Wrestling Index 200 for 2022, with AC Mack topping the list. The sports outlet released their annual answer to the PWI last week, looking at the top LGBTQ pro wrestlers. THe top 10 included Mack, EFFY, Mike Bailey, Anthony Bowens, ASUKA/VENY, and more.
You can see the full top 20 below, and check out the full list here:
1. AC Mack
2. Dark Sheik
3. EFFY
4. Mike Bailey
5. ASUKA/VENY
6. Edith Surreal
7. Anthony Bowens
8. Keita
9. Max The Impaler
10. Trish Adora
11. Killian McMurphy
12. Billy Dixon
13. Erica Leigh
14. Ashton Starr
15. MV Young
16. Sonny Kiss
17. Allie Katch
18. Toni Storm
19. Jordan Blade
20. Sandra Moone
Impact Wrestling touted Bailey’s inclusion in the top 10, noting:
Mike Bailey Ranks No. 4 on Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index
Congratulations to “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who ranked No. 4 on the 2022 Queer Wrestling Index, ranking the Top 200 out LGBTQ professional wrestlers, published by Outsports.com.
Bailey said: “I’m honored to be ranked No. 4. There are some amazing athletes on the list and many had incredible years. Congratulations to Gisele Shaw (No. 23) and Jai Vidal (No. 26).”
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE’s Interest In Dragon Lee Prior To Signing, How Much Money He’ll Make
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite