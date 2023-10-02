wrestling / News
AC Mack, Rico Gonzalez Announce Engagement
October 1, 2023 | Posted by
AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez have announced their engagement. Gonzalez posted photos to Twitter of himself proposing to Mack, as you can see below. Gonzalez wrote in the post:
“Dear World,
“When you know, you just know”
Mack retired from the ring in July, competing against Gonzalez in his last match.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple!
— Rico Gonzalez (@Rico94Gonzalez) October 1, 2023
— AC. (@AC_Mack) October 1, 2023