AC Mack Talks Meeting Triple H, Backstage Atmosphere In NXT, Wrestling Dominik Dijakovic, Being Trained By AR Fox

In a recent interview with Andrew Thompson of ‘Andrew Thompson Interviews‘ on YouTube, independent wrestler AC Mack discussed wrestling Dominik Dijakovic on NXT TV in 2018, the backstage atmosphere at Full Sail, meeting Triple H, being trained by AR Fox, and much more. You can check out the highlights below:

On the backstage atmosphere for NXT at Full Sail: “It was nerve-wracking in the best way possible, because I had two friends who went down there as an extra separately on two different occasions and all they kinda did was stand around, they wore their suits backstage. They were kind of runners. They would help out whenever needed so I went down there expecting to do that, which was perfectly fine. I just wanted to be in the room, I wanted to rub elbows, I wanted to be able to network and just kind of start from there. When I pulled up, we had to be there at 1 PM. They started the tapings at like 7:30, so they told me, ‘Hey, you’re Mr. Mackey? Ok cool. You have a match with Dijak at the third episode taping. Go over there, get your second physical done. Your name is Aaron Mackey, fill this out’ and he started to walk away. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on. First of all, thank you. I have a sh*t ton of questions. I’ve never done this before so let’s not — I’m still a newbie here’ and I met Dijak and he was extremely nice. Oh my God. Way nicer than he should’ve been. Gave me a tour of the entire place, told me who to talk to, who to stay away from.”

On meeting Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others backstage: “I don’t think — William Regal wasn’t there. I did meet Shawn Michaels. He seemed like he had something going on personally so he wasn’t around the extras a lot. He seemed kinda down for whatever reason. I met Triple H, who’s one of my all-time favorites so for him to kinda come over and talk to us and just kind of ease our nerves and get us excited for the show, that meant a lot to me to see how involved he was with NXT. That made me have even more respect for him if that was even possible. Norman Smiley was our agent for the match, so that was real cool. He kinda came over there and just helped us out.

On his actual match with Dijakovic: “It was a very, very short match but you’ll be surprised at how detailed they are with putting everything together, making sure you sell a certain way, making sure you catch each camera out there. There’s a sh*t ton of cameras y’all. A sh*t ton of cameras and a sh*t ton of lights. I remember getting there and thinking, I was surprised at how small the venue was. Like this side had all your fans and this side had lights, just nothing but lights so, it was real cool.”

On being trained by AR Fox: “It’s insane to me. They’re both — especially Fox. They’re both — I think they’re [Fred Yehi & AR Fox] too humble. I know with Fox, he’s not a social media person. He prefers to stay to himself. But just being at that school with him everyday, just in the trenches in that sweaty ass gym for hours and hours and just seeing what he can do and what all he knows. It’s a crime to me that he doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves, that he isn’t where he deserves to be. I personally think and you can say I’m bias but I think he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, simply because he can teach us anything. We weren’t learning one style. I think people look at him and they see his high-flying ability and they bring these harsh words on him and they say these things about how he’s training us down in the 4 [WWA4 Wrestling School]. ‘He’s only a high-flyer, he’s an indie guy’ but no, it’s not the case at all. We’re learning holds, we’re learning how to wrestle for TV. Nobody is pigeon-holed there. You can be whatever wrestler you wanna be.”