Acclaimed & Gunn Club Leave Handwritten Notes Beneath Some Seats At AEW Dynamite

The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed have left some special messages for fans under their seats at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Austin Gunn and Anthony Bowens posted to Twitter to note that fans should check under their seats to see if they are one of the lucky people who got a message from the two teams.

Austin wrote:

“PSA: make sure to check under your seat tonight at #AEWDynamite

a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from the following members:

@Bowens_Official

@PlatinumMax

@coltengunn”

Bowens added:

“ALERT: If you are attending tonight’s “AEW Dynamite” make sure you check under your seat because a few lucky fans will have a hand written message from The Acclaimed & The Ass Boys”

