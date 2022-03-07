Acclaimed, Gunn Club Segment Takes Place Before AEW Revolution

AEW got the crowd at AEW Revolution warmed up with a segment between Tony Khan, The Acclaimed, Gunn Club before the cameras turned on. PWInsider reports that before the show went live, Tony Khan came out to hype up the crowd and the Gunn Club came out, only to be interrupted by The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed made mention of the Major League Baseball strike and said that the fans liked them more than the “Ass Boys,” and got an “Ass Boys” chant going.

