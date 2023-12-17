wrestling / News
The Acclaimed Return to AEW Collision, Trios Title Match Set For Next Week
December 16, 2023 | Posted by
The Acclaimed made their return to AEW at tonight’s episode of Collision and were immediately challenged for the Trios titles. The trios champions said they were distancing themselves from MJF after he let them get attacked, then said they planned on going after The Devil. After that, they were challenged by Top Flight and Action Andretti for the AEW Trios titles on next week’s Collision.
#TheAcclaimed & #DaddyAss have started the hunt against #TheDevil, but #TopFlight & Action Andretti lay down a challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision #WinterIsComing LIVE on TNT!@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @lucha_angel1 | @dariusmartin612 | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/exo0qR3D5W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023