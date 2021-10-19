Ace Austin And Gia Miller Lose Their Home In A Fire, GoFundMe Set Up

Impact Wrestling stars Ace Austin And Gia Miller have lost their home in a fire. Miller took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal that their apartment caught on fire. She noted that luckily, they were able to make it out and everyone (including their car) is okay.

Miller has set up a GoFundMe to get help to rebuild after their lost their home. As of now it has already raised more than the goal, with $5,962 raised of a $5,000 goal.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Austin and Miller.

If you are able to help, we have a GoFundMe set up. Anything is appreciated. We also both have @PWTees stores if you would like to visit those as well. We are just so thankful to be alive and okay. We are thankful everyone is okay. Stuff is stuff.https://t.co/ovFvrBiYPo https://t.co/V76rqjF9q4 — Gia Lee Ann Miller // G L A M✨ (@MeanGiaMiller) October 18, 2021

We’ve been helped so much already today & I can’t thank the local @RedCross, Fire team, & people of Woodman apartments enough I appreciate so much the support you all give me as a pro wrestler but today Austin the person needs it. Thank you. https://t.co/ppTGYQm3rv https://t.co/FRjiBIxBxw — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) October 18, 2021

🚨 PLEASE RT 🚨 A fire today, took almost everything from two amazing people.@The_Ace_Austin & @MeanGiaMiller Please DONATE & help them in any way you can!https://t.co/2sfwIP8osU pic.twitter.com/NbAI6qRaVg — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) October 18, 2021