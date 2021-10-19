wrestling / News
Ace Austin And Gia Miller Lose Their Home In A Fire, GoFundMe Set Up
Impact Wrestling stars Ace Austin And Gia Miller have lost their home in a fire. Miller took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal that their apartment caught on fire. She noted that luckily, they were able to make it out and everyone (including their car) is okay.
Miller has set up a GoFundMe to get help to rebuild after their lost their home. As of now it has already raised more than the goal, with $5,962 raised of a $5,000 goal.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Austin and Miller.
If you are able to help, we have a GoFundMe set up. Anything is appreciated.
We also both have @PWTees stores if you would like to visit those as well.
We are just so thankful to be alive and okay. We are thankful everyone is okay. Stuff is stuff.https://t.co/ovFvrBiYPo https://t.co/V76rqjF9q4
— Gia Lee Ann Miller // G L A M✨ (@MeanGiaMiller) October 18, 2021
We’ve been helped so much already today & I can’t thank the local @RedCross, Fire team, & people of Woodman apartments enough
I appreciate so much the support you all give me as a pro wrestler but today Austin the person needs it.
Thank you. https://t.co/ppTGYQm3rv https://t.co/FRjiBIxBxw
— #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) October 18, 2021
🚨 PLEASE RT 🚨
A fire today, took almost everything from two amazing people.@The_Ace_Austin & @MeanGiaMiller
Please DONATE & help them in any way you can!https://t.co/2sfwIP8osU pic.twitter.com/NbAI6qRaVg
— THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) October 18, 2021
You are all so kind. Thank you.💕
— Gia Lee Ann Miller // G L A M✨ (@MeanGiaMiller) October 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross Character, Still No Scarlett
- WWE Slashing Prices For Debut at UBS Arena In Long Island
- Brian Cage On Impact Wrestling Not Allowing Him To Appear At AEW Double or Nothing 2019
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Being Motivated By Competition, Wanting To Work More With CM Punk On Commentary