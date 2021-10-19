wrestling / News

Ace Austin And Gia Miller Lose Their Home In A Fire, GoFundMe Set Up

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ace Austin Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling stars Ace Austin And Gia Miller have lost their home in a fire. Miller took to Twitter on Monday morning to reveal that their apartment caught on fire. She noted that luckily, they were able to make it out and everyone (including their car) is okay.

Miller has set up a GoFundMe to get help to rebuild after their lost their home. As of now it has already raised more than the goal, with $5,962 raised of a $5,000 goal.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Austin and Miller.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading