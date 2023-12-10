Ace Austin & Chris Bey Set For Tag Team Title Match At HOG Brace For Impact

Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey will battle for the HOG Tag Team Championships at House of Glory Brace For Impact. HOG announced on Saturday night that ABC will take on The Mane Event for the latter team’s titles at the January 6th show.

The full announcement reads:

The ABC challenge The Mane Event for HOG Tag Team Championships January 6th

TNA’s ABC, Ace Austin and Chris Bey are coming to House of Glory’s Brace for Impact on January 6th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on the Premier Streaming Network.

At Darkest Hour, the Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) successfully defended their tag team championships against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Post match, they stated they wanted to face the best tag teams in the world to prove they are the best. Mane Event proceeded to challenge The ABC to come face them in House of Glory.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey have now accepted the challenge. The current TNA tag team champions and members of the Bullet Club will look to become multi-promotional Tag Team Champions on January 6th when they face the greatest show on earth in the Mane Event.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

Also signed so far;

TNA Star Josh Alexander

HOG Crown Jewel Champion Carlos Ramirez

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Cruiserweight Champion Nolo Kitano