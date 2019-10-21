Various News: Ace Austin Responds to Twitter Comment on X Division Title Win, Christian Cast of Cagefighter, Nick Jackson and Wife Are Having a Boy

– Ace Austin responded to a comment on Twitter saying Tessa Blanchard winning the X-Division title last night should’ve been the “right move” for Impact Wrestling. Austin wrote, “Yeah but I made ‘the right move’ at the right time. And then won the #XDivision championship. You can see that exchange below. Ace Austin won the X-Division title at last night’s Bound for Glory event in a Ladder Match.

– Deadline reports that former WWE Superstar Christian (aka Jay Reso) has been cast in the MMA-themed film, Cage Fighter. The project is slated to begin shooting on November 1 in Saskatchewan. Jon Moxley is attached to star in the film in the role of Randy Stone. Reso joins the cast alongside real-life former UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold.

– Matt Jackson’s wife announced on her Instagram account that Nick Jackson and his wife are expecting a baby boy. Congratulations to the Jackson family.