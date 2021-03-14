wrestling / News
Ace Austin On Being Compared to AJ Styles, His Partnership With Madman Fulton
Ace Austin has seen the comparisons made between him and AJ Styles, and he discussed that perception in a new interview with Sports Illustrated shortly before he recaptured the X-Division Championship at Impact Sacrifice. You can check out some highlights below:
On moving away from the World Title picture after Slammiversary: “Right after Slammiversary, I jumped into the tag title picture with Madman Fulton. I was so confident the world title was going to be mine at Slammiversary. Coming off a run where I was so successful, on the independents and in Impact, that was difficult, but I want to make everything I do special.”
On working with Madman Fulton and making their team stand out: “I’m glad you said that. I have spent so much time working on this, and I refuse to do it in a cookie-cutter way. No matter what the directions say, I choose to do this in a way no one has ever done this before. At the beginning of my career, I didn’t know how to harness that. Now I’ve found way of exuding that.”
On what he’s most enjoyed creatively about working with Fulton: “The way it’s been so organic. Viewers got to watch us become a team in real-time. Fulton had some tag experience, I had next to none, but the fact that we’ve thrived under pressure is a testament to our work. It’s all felt so natural to me, and we’ve continued to grow together. It was a situation we were both unsure about at first, so we focused on telling our story in as real a way as possible to connect with people.”
On being compared to AJ Styles: “I’m constantly compared to AJ Styles, and I’m compared to the best because I am the best. But it’s like your earlier question. I’m compared to him, but I am not in his shadow. I’m creating something special my own way.”
