wrestling / News
Ace Austin Earns Future World Title Shot at Impact Emergence
Ace Austin has his shot at the Impact World Championship after winning big at Impact Emergence. During Friday’s Impact! Plus event, Austin defeated Moose, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callian in a four-way match to become the #1 contender to Impact’s top championship.
Austin will face the winner of Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers from later in the PPV. There’s no word on when that title may take place at this time.
