Ace Austin Says His Gambit-Influenced Look Was Initially Unintentional

Ace Austin’s look has taken inspiration from X-Men’s resident Cajun rogue in Gambit, but he says that was accidental at first. The Impact star spoke with WZ for a new interview and was asked about his presentation, which contains several elements from the Marvel Comics character.

“That was accidental,” Austin said (per Fightful). “I really wasn’t going for Gambit at first, but when I chose my color scheme and I put the whole presentation together… I started training when I was 17 and I had an idea. I got my first set of gear when I was still 17 and then I debuted when I was 18, that was the rule in Pennsylvania at the time. When I put this whole presentation together, that’s when fans started coming to me and saying ‘Oh I love the Gambit reference, I love the Gambit vibes.’”

He continued, “That’s kinda when I realized how on the nose it was, so I kinda leaned into it after that. When you’re first starting out, it’s good to find a niche to fit in. The comic books, superhero things have always been such a huge influence in my life. Superheros and Pro Wrestling had the biggest influence on my life growing up. It was a great way to merge the two and it really helped me get my feet off the ground and it helped me out with merchandising and it all worked.”

Austin is a member of the Bullet Club and teamed with Chris Bey at Impact Over Drive in a match against the Motor City Machine Guns, with the latter team winning and earning a future World Tag Team Title shot.