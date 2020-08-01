wrestling / News
Various News: Ace Austin’s GCW Debut Match Set, NJPW Entrance Themes Available Digitally
– Ace Austin’s debut match for GCW at this weekend’s Keep in Touch is set. GCW announced today that Ausin will compete in a Scramble Match, which also features Shane Mercer, Alex Zayne, Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, and Isaias Velazquez. The show takes place on Sunday in Indianapolis and airs on FITE:
*THIS SUNDAY – 5PM!*
Just Signed
SCRAMBLE
ZAYNE
v
JORDAN
v
ACE
v
LLOYD
v
MERCER
v
VELAZQUEZ
&
Janela/ACH
Dickinson/AJ
MDKylie/Cole
Tank/KTB
Blake/Tre
Mance/Webb
44OH/EffyKat
Deppen/Ben
+ more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/mkAIz1hfvn pic.twitter.com/jzujjpL4cl
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 31, 2020
– NJPW has announced that their entrance themes are now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music worldwide:
ICYMI
🎉🎉🎉
New Japan Pro Wrestling Entrance Themes are now available digitally worldwide!
Check them out on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music!
🎉🎉🎉#njpw pic.twitter.com/vm0OUVdlXP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 31, 2020
