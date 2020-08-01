Various News: Ace Austin’s GCW Debut Match Set, NJPW Entrance Themes Available Digitally

– Ace Austin’s debut match for GCW at this weekend’s Keep in Touch is set. GCW announced today that Ausin will compete in a Scramble Match, which also features Shane Mercer, Alex Zayne, Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, and Isaias Velazquez. The show takes place on Sunday in Indianapolis and airs on FITE:

– NJPW has announced that their entrance themes are now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music worldwide: