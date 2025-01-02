wrestling / News
Ace Austin, Moose & More Share New Year’s Resolutions In New TNA Video
January 1, 2025
A new TNA video has several stars making their New Year’s resolutions including Ace Austin, Moose and more. You can see the video below as shared to the TNA Wrestling Twitter account.
TNA wrote in the post:
“The stars of TNA outline some of their 2025 New Years Resolutions.”
The stars of TNA outline some of their 2025 New Years Resolutions. pic.twitter.com/plX61Nt4hW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 1, 2025
