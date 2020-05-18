wrestling / News
Ace Austin Replaces Ken Shamrock In Impact Wrestling Tournament, Faces Rhino Tomorrow Night
Impact Wrestling has announced that Ace Austin has replaced Ken Shamrock in the ongoing tournament to decide the #1 contender for the Impact World title. Austin will take on Rhino in the first round on tomorrow night’s episode. Shamrock was removed after storyline injuries from an attack by Michael Elgin last week.
So far, Hernandez and Trey have advanced in the tournament. Elgin will have his own first-round match tomorrow against Sami Callihan.
BREAKING: @ShamrockKen is unable to compete in the #1 Contenders Tournament as a result of @MichaelElgin25's attack last week.@The_Ace_Austin will replace Shamrock and face @Rhyno313 in the First Round TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WymjMMmVVI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Eric Bischoff On Mike Tyson’s AEW Appearance, Says He’s a Fan of Tyson, Whether WWE Will React to It
- Undertaker On If He Thought The Streak Ending Was a Mistake, Says He Double-Checked With Vince And Went With It
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It