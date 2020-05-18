Ace Austin Replaces Ken Shamrock In Impact Wrestling Tournament, Faces Rhino Tomorrow Night

Impact Wrestling has announced that Ace Austin has replaced Ken Shamrock in the ongoing tournament to decide the #1 contender for the Impact World title. Austin will take on Rhino in the first round on tomorrow night’s episode. Shamrock was removed after storyline injuries from an attack by Michael Elgin last week.

So far, Hernandez and Trey have advanced in the tournament. Elgin will have his own first-round match tomorrow against Sami Callihan.