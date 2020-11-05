wrestling / News

Ace Austin Set to Return to GCW at Sunday’s So Much Fun

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ace Austin Impact Wrestling

– GCW has announced that Ace Austin will be making his return to the promotion on Sunday, November 8 for the So Much Fun event. You can see the announcement below.

GCW So Much Fun will be held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling TV.

