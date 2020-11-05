wrestling / News
Ace Austin Set to Return to GCW at Sunday’s So Much Fun
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that Ace Austin will be making his return to the promotion on Sunday, November 8 for the So Much Fun event. You can see the announcement below.
GCW So Much Fun will be held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling TV.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
ACE AUSTIN returns to GCW this Sunday at So Much Fun!
Plus
Lio/Blake
Dickinson/Ryan
IronBeast/Ducklings
Atticus/Cole
Gringo/Aeroboy
Juicy/Jordan
+ more!
Watch LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yaQpEfPGbt
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 4, 2020
