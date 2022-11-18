Ace Austin Talks About Joining Bullet Club, Wants To Face The OC

In an interview with Metro, Ace Austin spoke about joining the Bullet Club this year and wanting to face WWE’s The OC. Here are highlights:

On a match with The OC: “The casual WWE fans that see The O.C., I don’t think they realize how far back that goes, how deep that history is, how far it reaches out into the world. I think a combined match like that would be the perfect way to bring us all up, to bring us all up to the level where, hey, these aren’t just guys that are in a smaller place doing things that don’t matter. These are guys that are on the same level that are totally carrying the business in a different part.”

On the likelihood of the match happening: “Nothing’s impossible! It’s all a matter of, how can business be done in the best way possible? If there’s opportunity for money to be made and business to be done well, people are gonna typically go for it. That’s the beauty of wrestling.”

On joining Bullet Club: “That’s definitely not something I ever saw coming. I’ve always been really particular about my unique personality. I’ve always wanted a special, unique side of things to show. I saw the impact that [Bullet Club] had on the industry, and I always thought to myself, how can I have an impact like that on the industry? So, just riding that line all these years, seeing how big it got. Then I thought – it just never occurred to me that was something I would get close to being a part of. I was like, if I wanna know how to have that impact, what better way to learn than right from the inside? When they asked me that question, I was totally blown away by it. It just didn’t feel like where I was headed, but the fact of the matter is, they recruit the best of the best. The only way in is to really be one of the top guys, so it was a validation, that’s for sure.”