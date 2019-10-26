Ace Austin, The North, Jessicka Havoc & More Get Pay Raises By Impact

– Impact Wrestling is giving back to several members of their roster with pay raises, including Ace Austin and The North. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the X-Division and Tag Team Champions were among several middle- to lower-card roster members told they were getting raises, with management wanting to give something back to hose who have put their bodies on the line and helped them get to AXS TV.

Other stars getting raises include The Rascalz and Jessicka Havoc. The site notes that while it’s not clear how much the raises are, everyone was very happy with it and one source says a wrestler was almost in tears after being told. Some of the talent were told on Friday before the Impact tapings in Windsor, while others were told Sunday before Bound For Glory.

Impact makes its official debut on AXS on Tuesday after airing a preview special this week.