Ace Austin To Compete at MLW: War Chamber This Weekend

– MLW has added a new match featuring Ace Austin for this weekend’s MLW: War Chamber. The company announced on Friday that Austin had signed an open contract for the show, which takes place Saturday night in the Dallas, Texas area and will be a taping for MLW: Fusion.

The announcement notes:

Confident he can defeat anyone in the middleweight division, the “Ace of Spades” is wrestling in a virtual mystery box bout where anyone in the league could step up and sign off on facing the Atlantic City native.

An avid skateboarder, Ace Austin trains in Parkour, creating a unique dynamic to his matches relying on improvising with movement and the obstacles and environment he finds himself in.

Spending his early days in the sport with the Anoa’i family’s WXW promotion, the 21-year old cutting edge grappler is an emerging middleweight.

While Austin has recently lit up the midwest wrestling circuit, the 190 pounder has also found immense success abroad winning 2 international championships in 2 countries in 2018.

Challenged by 19-year old Air Wolf, the two both own wins over the other as their rivalry ignited over the summer.

As the middleweight division continues to heat up, now Austin looks to make a statement by defeating whoever signs the dotted line to face him in Dallas tomorrow night.

Will Austin come up all aces at the War Chamber?

Who will step up and sign the open contract?