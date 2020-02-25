Ace Austin to Defend X-Division Title Against Tessa Blanchard On Impact

Ace Austin is putting his X-Division Championship on the line for a match with Tessa Blanchard on this week’s Impact. Impact announced on Monday that Austin, who lost to Blanchard at Impact Sacrifice this past weekend, has demanded another match against Blanchard with his championship on the line.

The show airs Tuesday on AXS TV.

.@The_Ace_Austin has DEMANDED another match against @Tess_Blanchard, this time with the title on the line.

Well he'll get it TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV – with the X-Division Championship on the line! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qJoT4rBZt6

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2020