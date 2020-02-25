wrestling / News
Ace Austin to Defend X-Division Title Against Tessa Blanchard On Impact
Ace Austin is putting his X-Division Championship on the line for a match with Tessa Blanchard on this week’s Impact. Impact announced on Monday that Austin, who lost to Blanchard at Impact Sacrifice this past weekend, has demanded another match against Blanchard with his championship on the line.
The show airs Tuesday on AXS TV.
.@The_Ace_Austin has DEMANDED another match against @Tess_Blanchard, this time with the title on the line.
Well he'll get it TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV – with the X-Division Championship on the line! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qJoT4rBZt6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2020
.@Tess_Blanchard will challenge @The_Ace_Austin for the X-Division Championship TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rDbiShfTtz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch