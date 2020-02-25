wrestling / News

Ace Austin to Defend X-Division Title Against Tessa Blanchard On Impact

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Ace Austin is putting his X-Division Championship on the line for a match with Tessa Blanchard on this week’s Impact. Impact announced on Monday that Austin, who lost to Blanchard at Impact Sacrifice this past weekend, has demanded another match against Blanchard with his championship on the line.

The show airs Tuesday on AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ace Austin, Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading