Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf Added To MLW Kings of Colosseum

Ace Austin gets rematch against 19 year old Air Wolf this Saturday in Chicago

A summer rivalry continues at Kings of the Colosseum

A rivalry has been ignited this summer. Ace Austin and 19-year old prospect Air Wolf lock-up this Saturday in a rematch as both vie for a title shot.

MLW today announced Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Moments after their encounter in Milwaukee, a livid Ace Austin demanded a rematch against his victorious adversary Air Wolf… and the 19-year old has granted it.

Now, two of the future’s finest collide in a rematch with high stakes as both hope to challenge for the World Middleweight Championship. Can Air Wolf keep his hot streak going? Will the savvy Ace Austin find an ace up his sleeve and do what no other wrestler has thus far in MLW and beat the rookie?

This highly anticipated middleweight division match-up joins a stacked card for MLW’s return to Chicago this Saturday night.

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit)

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

LADDER MATCH FOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

UNSANCTIONED TAG TEAM MATCH

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch & Josef Samael

The Return of Konnan!

MEXICAN DEATH MATCH

Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION:

Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed

THE JIM CORNETTE EXPERIENCE LIVE with Salina De La Renta

REMATCH:

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

Also scheduled to appear:

Low Ki • Gringo Loco • Ricky Martinez • Zenshi • Ariel Dominguez and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM:?

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804