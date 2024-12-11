wrestling / News
Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven Added to TNA Final Resolution
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Ace Austin and Trent Seven for Final Resolution this Friday. The event streams on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis
* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* Tables Match for TNA World Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (c) vs. The System
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz
* #1 Contender for TNA World Title: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven
Countdown:
* Leon Slater vs. JDC
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham
BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin faces off with @trentseven at #TNAFinalResolution LIVE on December 13 on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!
Get TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/9IIhMDrtkn pic.twitter.com/sYQ7N9bUIY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 11, 2024