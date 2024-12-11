Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven Added to TNA Final Resolution

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Ace Austin and Trent Seven for Final Resolution this Friday. The event streams on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis

* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* Tables Match for TNA World Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (c) vs. The System

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz

* #1 Contender for TNA World Title: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven

Countdown:

* Leon Slater vs. JDC

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham