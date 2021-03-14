Ace Austin Wins X Division Championship At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice (Pics, Video)

A new champion was crowned at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice tonight, as Ace Austin defeated TJP to become a two-time champion. After being trapped in the kneebar multiple times, Austin eventually hit The Fold to score the pin. This ends TJP’s reign at 91 days, after he previously defeated Rohit Raju at Final Resolution on December 12, 2020. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

