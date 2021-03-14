wrestling / News
Ace Austin Wins X Division Championship At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice (Pics, Video)
A new champion was crowned at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice tonight, as Ace Austin defeated TJP to become a two-time champion. After being trapped in the kneebar multiple times, Austin eventually hit The Fold to score the pin. This ends TJP’s reign at 91 days, after he previously defeated Rohit Raju at Final Resolution on December 12, 2020. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
This is one way to get somebody to look up so you can kick them in the face. #Sacrifice @MegaTJP @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/yTwmydkSEt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Some quick misdirection allows @MegaTJP to NAIL a springboard DDT. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/kp2LLWLFry
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @The_Ace_Austin! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/fHEYW5TwrT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Paul Heyman References Christian, Sami Zayn Has a Breakdown, and Big E Vows to Be a Double Champion at WrestleMania 2022
- Jim Ross On Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Title Matches At WrestleMania XX, Vince McMahon Changing His Stance On Them
- Paul Wight On His Creative Frustrations In WWE, Deciding To Walk Away From The Company
- Paul Wight Recalls His Accident In the Ring After Taking Brock Lesnar’s F5