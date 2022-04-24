Ace Austin Wins X Division Title At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Ace Austin is now a three-time X-Division champion, defeating Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey at Impact Wrestling Rebellion tonight. It looked as though the now former champion Miguel may have had it won, but Austin broke up his pinfall over Bailey. He then hit the Fold on Miguel to win the match.

This ends Miguel’s reign with the belt at 182 days. He won the belt at Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021.

