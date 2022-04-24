wrestling / News
Ace Austin Wins X Division Title At Impact Wrestling Rebellion
Ace Austin is now a three-time X-Division champion, defeating Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey at Impact Wrestling Rebellion tonight. It looked as though the now former champion Miguel may have had it won, but Austin broke up his pinfall over Bailey. He then hit the Fold on Miguel to win the match.
This ends Miguel’s reign with the belt at 182 days. He won the belt at Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
X Division Champion @TheTreyMiguel is set to defend his title against both @The_Ace_Austin and @SpeedballBailey!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/YyhQR0uZMA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
This is what the X Division is all about!!@TheTreyMiguel @SpeedballBailey @The_Ace_Austin #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/5lixDP1KRa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin just became 3X X Division Champion!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/LRV4lPh2NR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
#ANDNEW X Division Champion!@The_Ace_Austin #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/Oy2kdf7xLr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
