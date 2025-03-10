Ace Austin Thinks WWE Appearance Is ‘Inevitable’

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling (via Fightful), Ace Austin spoke about the possibility of appearing in WWE as part of the company’s working relationship with TNA Wrestling. Austin is a former X division and tag team champion in TNA.

He said: “I would say it’s more than a chance. I would say, what’s the word on the tip of my tongue, what’s the word, I would say it’s inevitable. If you want the best from TNA, then you can’t look any further than me. But, it’s also important to not bring your best guns out first. The time is going to come, especially with Wes Lee jumping over to us and starting trouble with me. That’s just not a really good idea on his part because I don’t think he wants me to come over there and embarrass him because that wouldn’t be good for him and his brand, right? I think this whole partnership has been so exciting and so beautiful and 2025 is a really exciting year. I think that, like I said, when TNA is ready to put their best foot forward, I’m the pillar. I’m ready to do it.“