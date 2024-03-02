Ace Steel On CM Punk Missing WrestleMania, Excited For His Comeback

CM Punk is out of action and will miss WrestleMania, but Ace Steel says that will make the comeback even better. Punk suffered a torn tricep in the men’s Royal Rumble match and will be out for six to eight months. Steel, who worked closely with Punk in AEW, spoke about the matter on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Punk missing WrestleMania due to the injury: “I wanted to see [Punk] make that run to WrestleMania to the point where I kept thinking ‘Should I go?’ I love watching wrestling from home because I don’t have to see people bouncing in and out of me or whatever. I’m sure I would’ve had great seats, a great viewing platform there, but yeah, just a killer.”

On Punk’s eventual return: “All I can think about is the comeback is going to be even more special. We have a nice reason for it happening. We have Drew McIntyre taking credit for it in such a heel storyline, elevating Drew McIntyre to this dirty son of a bitch that prayed for you to get hurt. What a line. [Punk] now has a dragon to slay when he comes back, like ‘I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your head.’ So when the time is right, the place is just going to unload.”