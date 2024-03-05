Ace Steel Recalls CM Punk’s Win Over John Cena At WWE Money in the Bank 2011

CM Punk famously defeated John Cena in a WWE Title match at Money in the Bank 2011, and Ace Steel recently recalled being at the event. Punk beat Cena for the title with his WWE contract about to expire at the PPV and Steel talked about being at the show in an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not knowing the ending to the match: “I didn’t know the finish. I was there all day, hanging out; I think I was hanging out talking to [William] Regal and various other people.”

On being glad he didn’t know the finish: “When I sat down for that show to start, as I’m watching the matches it occurred to me… I didn’t know the finish. And I went, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t wanna know.’ I wanna watch it, and although I’m not a fan, I wanted to be surprised whichever way it went.”

On Punk’s promo with Drew McIntyre on Raw last month: “I still want to be that way. Like that promo the other night, the way it ran even with Drew, when he had that line, ‘I prayed for you to get your injury. For you to get hurt.’ Oh, man, I was howling just like everybody else.”