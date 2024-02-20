Ace Steel Confirms His TNA Producer Role

– During a recent appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Ace Steel confirmed that he’s currently working in TNA Wrestling as a producer at the moment. He had reportedly started working for the company as early as last October for Bound for Glory as a producer for the show.

Steel said on the position (via Fightful), “Working with TNA as a producer at the moment. Loving that, loving the atmosphere there. Just a great backstage feel.

Ace Steel had previously been working in AEW as a producer after leaving WWE in 2022. He was later let go from AEW following the incident backstage following AEW All Out 2022. He was brought back so he could he work with CM Punk on AEW Collision. Steel was once again fired by AEW once again in September 2023 after CM Punk was let go over an incident that took place at AEW All In: London.