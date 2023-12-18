Ace Steel Doesn’t Understand Why AEW Talent Wouldn’t Ask Veterans Questions

While making an appearance on Wrestling with Rip Rogers (per Fightful), former AEW producer Ace Steel was asked to give his thoughts on the recent claim by Tully Blanchard that no one in AEW would ask him or Arn Anderson for advice and/or questions.

Steel said, “Amazing. Amazing to me. You know what’s funny? Not that he’s going to remember, because I was a producer, I went right up to him when I got to know him face to face a little, same with Arn, I know Arn much better, but I just started talking to Tully about Harley [Harley Race] because I spent a lot of time with Harley. Many years. I’m always fascinated to hear about what Harley was like back in the day. I have a version of Harley that I know, but the Harley that walked into the dressing room in the 70s and 80s, I want to know about that Harley. Tully was like, ‘I never worked Harley, but I reffed a match of his with Dory [Dory Funk].’ 100% what Tully is saying. Nobody goes up to him. I’d go up to Arn and ask him…why wouldn’t I talk to Arn Anderson about producing a match? The dude produced for 20+ years after he retired. ‘Hey Arn, I got four minutes, what do I do here? I’m thinking this.’ You’d be ridiculous not to. That’s still my opinion. Higher learning. Why wouldn’t you just go and ask a question, because you’re too good? Piss on that.”