Various News: Ace Steel Shares Pics From Wrestling School, Synopsis For Tonight’s Young Rock
November 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Ace Steel has remained busy since his AEW release, and he recently posted some photos from his wrestling school. The former AEW backstage member, who was released due to his involvement in the All Out backstage altercation, posted the photos from his Hybrid School of Wrestling as you can see below:
– Young Rock airs its latest episode tonight on NBC. The synopsis of the episode is as follows:
Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia’s wrestling promotion; Rocky receives news that turns the family’s world upside down; Dewey gets a job so he can buy a Nintendo; in 2033, Dwayne weighs an important diplomatic mission.