Ace Steel Praises Darby Allin and Others He Enjoyed Working With in AEW

– During a recent interview with Wrestling With Rip Rogers, former AEW producer Ace Steel discussed his favorite moments while working under the AEW and ROH umbrella. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ace Steel on Darby Allin and Harley Race: “I love Darby [Allin]. Darby’s great … Believe it or not, Darby’s been to the Harley Race camps. Brody King has been to Harley Race camp, in fact, I was at one he was at.”

His thoughts on MJF and others he enjoyed working with in AEW: “MJF, he’s got a future on him, obviously. I loved working with Serena [Deeb] and Mercedes [Martinez]. Jade Cargill, just signed with WWE, she was always very nice.”