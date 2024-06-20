Ace Steel Previews Match With Frankie Kazarian On Tonight’s TNA Impact

Ace Steel returns to the ring tonight to face Frankie Kazarian on TNA Impact, and Steel recently previewed what to expect from the bout. Steel is competing in his first bout in 14 months on tonight’s show, and he spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard about making his return to the ring and more. You can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to per Fightful):

On competing at this point in his career: “It’s pretty crazy to be in the ring at this stage. I mean, it’s been a little while. Every now and then, I’ll do an independent just because you know, you get the itch. Since I’ve opened a wrestling school, I’ve been a lot more active in the ring and working with folks.”

On what to expect from the match: “The thing that brought me here at the pay-per-view Against All Odds, a foreign object was used by Frankie Kazarian, he dropped Joe and he went to needlessly put him in his submission, his crossface chicken wing and I interrupted that. Frankie disrespected me by pushing me, and it’s a hard thing for us, especially Chicagoians, to have someone get in your face and not back up anything and just cower away. Just by instinct alone, he pushed me and I dropped Frankie and now here we, Chicago street fight is on. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to do it. Never felt better, as good as I’ve felt in years. I’m in great shape at this point. Expect some fun, we’re gonna beat the hell out of each other.”