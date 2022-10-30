wrestling / News
Ace Steel Seemingly References AEW All Out Fallout: ‘Manipulators Hate Boundaries’
Ace Steel appears to have weighed in on the fallout from the AEW All Out backstage altercation in a post to his Instagram stories. As reported, Steel was said to have been released recently over his involvement in the backstage fight after All Out, and he took to his Instagram stories to seemingly allude to the whole situation.
Steel posted to his Stories, per Wrestling Inc:
“The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”
Steel previously posted to his stories last week to reference “False accusations,” apparently in reference to the situation. Steel is said to have thrown a chair and bitten Kenny Omega during the brawl.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Claims AEW Exit Had Nothing to Do With Issues With The Elite or CM Punk
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’