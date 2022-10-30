Ace Steel Seemingly References AEW All Out Fallout: ‘Manipulators Hate Boundaries’

Ace Steel appears to have weighed in on the fallout from the AEW All Out backstage altercation in a post to his Instagram stories. As reported, Steel was said to have been released recently over his involvement in the backstage fight after All Out, and he took to his Instagram stories to seemingly allude to the whole situation.

Steel posted to his Stories, per Wrestling Inc:

“The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

Steel previously posted to his stories last week to reference “False accusations,” apparently in reference to the situation. Steel is said to have thrown a chair and bitten Kenny Omega during the brawl.