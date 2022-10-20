wrestling / News

Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ace Steel AEW Image Credit: AEW

It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.

Dave Meltzer, however, replied: “Nope, he actually thought the opposite and was surprised.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ace Steel, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading