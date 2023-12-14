Ace Steel Working WWN Seminar This Weekend

– Former WWE and AEW producer Ace Steel announced that he’ll be taking part in a wrestling seminar partnership with WWN this Sunday, December 17 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, Florida. You can see the announcement on the seminar below:

The Wrestling World has never been more on FIRE!!!

I’m Ready to Get to work!!! This Sunday 12/17/23 at the WWN Training Center!!

WWN is excited to host veteran Professional wrestling trainer of THE BEST IN THE WORLD ( former WWE Performance Center coach) current TNA Producer Ace Steel for a very special workshop on Sunday, December 17th, 2023 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from Ace Steel who has over 30 years of professional wrestling experience and has traveled the world as an in-ring talent for Pro Wrestling NOAH, WWE, TNA Impact and ROH, as well as trained “The Best In The World” CM Punk.

This workshop will include three hours of ring time, real time evaluation and a Q&A session.

You must have completed or be currently enrolled in a Pro Wrestling training course to be eligible. Wrestlers, managers and referees of all experience levels are welcome. To register, please fill out the form located at https://wwnlive.com/seminartryouts and pay using the link in BIO.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.