Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.12.22  

Hello everyone, and welcome to TBS! It’s a crazy new year, but the same ol same ol round the 411 offices!

ADAM COLE BAYBAY!

He and Fish and KOR are out to the ring! Storytime with Adam Cole! He calls 2021 a great year for the three of them. 2022 will be better. He has not been pinned or submitted and is undefeated in singles competition. On top of that, the boys are back together. They’ve got Fish, O’Reilly, the baddest team on God’s Green. It’s a new era here in AEW.

Someone is on the mic, and we see Nick and Matt come out with Cutler. Matt says he beat Covid in two days. Um…not according to CDC, bro. Thanks for the invite, says Matt.

KOR says no one invited them last week, either.

Matt and Nick enter, bring up ReDragon, calling them one of the best. They’re right, they didn’t need help. They will play nice; but they wanna make one thing. Clear – this is The Bucks’ company. They are the longest reigning champions in history. Their NY resolution is to get their belts back.

Wild, says KOR, because they have the same resolution, and there isn’t a single team on this planet that will stand in their way.

Cole says this is what makes this faction the greatest; friendly competition. Look at Best Friends. A Joke!

HERE THEY COME!! Orange leads the pack with a mic. He, Trent, Chuck, and Wheeler head down the ramp.

Cole wonders what OC could possibly have to say that is of any import—-

Orange cuts him off on the quickness with a spear! Trent and Chuck attack The Bucks, KOR and Fish attack them. OC sends Cutler over the top rope to the outside. He then gets a low blow from Cole. Cole looks to Superkick Orange, but Statlander runs into the ring!

BRITT IS HERE!!!!

She enters the ring and attacks Statlander!!! STOMP FROM BRITT!!!! SHE THEN GRABS ORANGE!!! Cole blows him a kiss and hits a Superkick! Then to the ropes, and BOOM to the back of the head!!!

In comes The Young Bucks, Cole, and Fish. Cole in the middle of the ring, standing over Orange. Cole wants a kiss from The Bucks, they go for it, but Britt stops them and gives Cole a nice little pucker!

Video package for Wardlow, calling him The Conductor of Violence, the maestro of destruction with his encore of violence, a powerbomb symphony.

We get a video package for that show Cody is a judge on where a guy does a Rubix Cube while being lit on fire, and I can’t help but think he was inspired by Cody Rhodes.



Match 1: CM Punk vs Wardlow

Big CM Punk chant, and Wardlow doesn’t care. Punk slides out of the ring to go after MJF, but Wardlow stands in front of him. Punk gets back into the ring and waits for Wardlow. Wardlow hops up on the apron and enters the ring. Wardlow bounces some titties before the lockup. He shoves Punk into the corner. Another lockup, side head lock from Punk. Rope work and a shoulder tackle drops Punk on his ass. Punk grabs the rope to stretch out a big. Punk swings Wardlow into the corner, kick to the gut from Wardlow, and a club to the back. Stomp to the lower back. Some dueling chants are minimized as the Punk chants take over. Whip to the corner, Wardlow misses a right, buts on the breaks, kick to the thigh, another kick, tries for G2S! Wardlow slinks down, grabs the head! HE WANTS A POWERBOMB! Sets up! But no, Punk drops down and rolls out of the ring!

We are back, and Wardlow sends Punk flying across the ring hard. He grabs Punk, locks the head under his dick, and spins up, but Punk escapes again, high kick! Wardlow no sells it!!! Another kick, another to the chets, clothesine, and Wardlow is still standing! Another clothesline! Punk hits the ropes for a third, Wardlow still standing. Punk wit a right, ducks a move, clotheslines over and over, Wardlow nearly dorps to the knees, back up, SPRINGBOARD CLOTHESLINE DROPS WARDLOW! Running high knee in the corner to Wardlow! Punk gives MJF the middle finger! WARDLOW STANDS WITH PUNK ON HIS SHOULDERS!!! POWERBOMB!!!!! ANOTHER POWERBOMB TO PUNK!!! A THIRD POWERBOMB!!!! Wardlow spins Punk into a FOURTH powerbomb, and a FIFTH!!!! Punk taking them like a champ! Wardlow steps on the chest of Punk. 1…2……NO!!!!!

MJF HOPS ON THE APRON! HE tells Wardlow no. He wants more! He wants him to take out Punk! Wardlow with another powerbomb. He gets his SEVENTH POWERBOMB as MJF asks the crowd what happened to their hero. Punk roll to the apron. Ref checks on him, and Punk is ready for more. Wardlow leaves the ring, looking to grab Punk. MJF stops him, goes to the timekeeper’s table, and clears it off. He wants Wardlow to powerbomb him through the table. Wardlow, bothered, but willing, grabs Punk off the apron. POWERBOMB THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

MJF stands on the apron, all smiles. Ref starts the count. Aubrey gets to five as Punk starts to stir. She gets to 8 and Punk is close, 9 and Punk pulls himself in.

MJF shouts for Wardlow to not pin him. He wants Wardlow to powerbomb him again. He yells what does he pay Wardlow for? Wardlow lifts Punk up for another powerbomb, but Punk gets a surprise cradle! 1….2……3!!!!

Winner: CM Punk

While we knew Punk was going to squeeze out a win, just how they were going to do it was somewhat unknown. Although I’m not a fan of an inside cradle, it all makes sense within the confines of both the company, and wrestling lore, so I’ll let it slide. Other than that, this may have been the biggest leap towards the inevitable Wardlow breakaway, and that’s sick.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 13:54

MJF cuts the music of Punk. He enters the ring to scream at Wardlow that he will never win the big match. He points at his chest over and over, yelling and proddin. Wardlow grabs his finger, twists it, looking to break it, possibly. Spears comes out of nowhere, enters the ring, and holds Wardlow back. He calms Wardlow down, and takes him to the back, creating space between Spears and Wardlow.

Before the next match, Hobbs makes his entrance, then Dante. Dante meets Hobbs at the end of the ramp for the attack before the ring! They go at it for a bit then enter the ring as the bell sounds.



Match 2: Powerhouse Hobbs vs Dante Martin

Dante sends Honbbs over the top rope with a crossbody, then re-enters the ring, tries to kick off the apron, but Hobbs hits a hard spinebuster on the outside! Hobbs shoots Dante into the ring, then gets in and stalks Dante. Kick to the side of the head. He locks the head of Dante as Taz says the only way this will end is if Dante retires. Hobbs mission is to destroy the man, not necessarily to win. Hobbs with a suplex. He grabs Dante, lifts for another suplex, waits, then drops him hard. Dante tries to fight back, hits the ropes, and runs right into a clothesline. Dante with kicks from the mat, another, another to the head, Dante is up, right hands to the gut, Hobbs dorps a right to the bac. He locks the head, Dante drops to his knees. Club to the back of the neck. Hobbs goes for the torture rack, but Dante drops out, shoves Hobbs to the ropes. Hobbs stands, whips Dante into the corner, hits an uppercut, whip to Dante, Dante hits the buckle, then bounces over the top rope and to the mat. Starks kicks him over and over as the ref is distracted.

We back and Dante flies to the shoulders, Hobbs with a torture rack attempt, but Dante slips off, dropkick, gets sent to the apron, high kick to the back, to the top rope, flies with a shotgun dropkick off the top rope! Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Dante hits the ropes! Huge POUNCE from Hobbs! Dante on the apron. Starks to the apron as well!

He wants an attack, but JAY LETHAL comes down to pull the boot of Starks! Dante to the top rope! The moonsault hits! Rollup pin to Hobbs for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Dante Martin

Lethal is an interesting fold into the match, and although I’m sure no one cares, I don’t like two cradle/rollups in a row for fluke wins.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 10:07

Backstage, Jericho is with Hager and Ortiz and Santana. He is honored that PWI called them Faction of the Year, and this is no surprise from Jericho. He promised at the beginning of the year to take over this country – lol. He says that if 2point0 wanna get involved in the Sammy vs Garcia match, he’ll be there.

Kingston comes in, saying no one cares about Sammy. He wants Garcia. Look at his knee. He can barely walk. As far as Ortiz and Santana….they aint tag team champions because of Jericho. Jericho tells Kingston to shut his mouth. He says he doesn’t care what happened on the indies, in the streets, in the big leagues, this is how they do things. Santana stops them with a clap, says lets get this shit together. Kingston asks Ortiz what’s going on? Ortiz walks away, Hager does, too. Jericho warns Kingston that if Parker and Lee get involved, he’s going to beat their ass, and if Kingston gets involved, maybe he’ll kick Kingston’s ass, too. He then tells Kingston GFY.

Commentary chats it up but MJF is here to stop them, telling us he hates to interrupt, but Punk, he knows your backstage in a world of pain. Congrats on the win, but

ASSHOLE CHANT

You got powerbombed to oblivion. Punk got a fluke victory over an oaf tonight. Next week, Punk is taking his first L in AEW. Next week, no more running, no more hiding, CM Punk vs Shawn Spears.

Fish, KOR, Cole, and The Bucks are here. Bucks explain that Cutler’s name is Brandon. Cole says they’ve beaten Best Friends up over and over. Even Statlander, thinking she was safe, guess again. Britt comes in, asking Kris to face her and Cole in a Mixed Tag Match, alongside Orange.

Our World Champion is here!

Page says he’s spent 90 minutes in this ring against one of the best in the world. He has poured sweat, spilled blood, all for the title. The title is still his, damnit. 90 minutes is not enough, though, says Page. It’s a new year, the records have reset, and The Hangman needs a new challenger.

He is interrupted by someone who hates to interrupt. Dan Lambert is here to talk about former cowboys! Bill Watts, Stan Hansen, Terry and Dory Funk, and now we get Page.

Page says he didn’t come here to talk to a walking Facebook Profile, so if Page and Sky want to come out and ask for a match, then they can do that.

Lambert says he is out here to compliment Page. He didn’t take the Rhodes path and use backstage tactics to get his title shots. Page has earned everything he’s earned except for the persona that Page is using as a gimmick. He needs to tell Page to keep the title, money, and the fans, but stop disrespecting the legacies of Dick Murdochs and Mulligans that did this better. Any person from the Carolinas trying to do what he is doing just comes off as completely full of Cowboy Shit.

Page asks Lambert that if he is to understand, turning down a 6 figure opportunity to come here and start his own company isn’t Cowboy Shit? Living on a farm with some animals aint cowboy enugh for him?

He challenges Lambert to come in the ring.

Music hits, a countdown begins, and it’s LANCE ARCHER!!!

Lambert screams, asking Archer what would Jake tell him to do?! Archer grabs Lambert by the collar, Lambert tells him he’s been looking for him for months on the back of milk cartons and leaves because….ARCHER ATTACKS PAGE!!!!! He sends him to the ropes, then sits a chair down. Archer puts Page to the corner. Blackout onto the chair!!!!

Arn Anderson is backstage with his son and Lee Johnson. They are a tag team, now.

Arn talks about experience, says this is Horseman Country. In come FTR and Tully. He says if Arn wants to relive that feel, he needs to get rid of the deadweight and join them. Arn tells them to chill, that’s his son. Cash says they can make him proud. And Dax challenges them next week.

Deeb attacks Shida as she makes her entrance, focusing on the leg and inside knee! Ref asks if Shida can continue and she says yes, so we enter the ring and the bell sounds



Match 2: Serena Deeb vs Hikaru Shida

Deeb attacks Shida in the corner. Dragon Screw around the rope. Deeb sets the leg up on the bottom rope and drops onto it a few times. Shida fights back but her leg is hurt bad. Deeb drops her, works the left leg, kicking the back of it a few times then twisting it don hard. She ris the knee pad off of Shida’s leg. Slap to Shida drops her, and Deeb rips the tape off of Shida.

Deeb rolls Shida to her stomach, grabs the leg and slams the knee to the mat over and over. Deeb pulls back on the leg, and the ref stops the match!!!!

Winner: Serena Deb

Interesting.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:58

Deeb grabs a kendo stick on the outside as the doc checks on Shida. Deeb swings it, causing the ref and doctor to leave the ring. She attacks the knee of Shida over and over, smacking it with the kendo stick. Over and over until the stick breaks. In come some more refs to hold Deeb back. Aubrey holds her back, standing between Deeb and Shida. Deeb leaves the ring with a smile. Out comes more refs and some faces as a ref asks what’s wrong with her. Lol.

Backstage, the tag champs are chillin with Christian. He wants to send well wishes to Rey, heel up and get back. What’s next for them? JB says whoever wants a piece. They will work hard to keep them, so any top 5 team, any time.

In comes Silver and Reynolds! They want top 5? Christian says yeah, when they see any of those teams, let em know.

Silver asks the tag champs on a date. JB is down. There it is, there.

A dinosaur in human form.

WE come back to Matt Hardy already in the ring. Reba and the kids are in the crowd.

Matt Hardy on the mic, says he is so sorry that Rey got injured and their team is facing a downfall. This started a few weeks ago when Penta lost the five v five, so tonight in front of his family and in his backyard, he will delete Penta and send him to the hospital to be with his brother.



Match 3: Penta vs Matt Hardy

We get a Delete/Cero Miedo chant off, with Matt stopping it, allowing Penta to kick, side headlock, matt kicks him down and hits a DELETE. Superkick from Penta.

Back from a break, and Penta stomps the soul out of Matt hardy in the corner. He covers for .1.2..NO!!! Both men to the apron. Chop to the chest from each, back and forth. Right hand from Penta. From Matt. SIDE EFFECT TO PENTA ON THE APRON! Cover in the ring for 1..2..NO!!! Matt kicks, Twist of —NO!! Matt sent into the corner, kick to the back of the head, Penta sits Matt on the top rope. Follows. Wraps the head, Matt elbows out. Matt elbows Penta down. He shoots for a moonsault, but Penta rolls out of the way!

Penta with a kick to the gut, Penta with a double underhook. Fear Factor! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Penta

Perfectly average match

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:50

Penta has a message for Malakai Black. He’s going to show Black some respect.

LIGHTS GO OUT AS PENTA DOES HIS HAND THING.

They’re back on, and Black hits a huge kick to Abrahantes, then attacks Penta with knees! Superkick to Black, swinging kick from Black, he mounts Penta and attempts to rip the mask of Penta, but here comes Griff and Brian! They stomp Black over and over, with a three on one! Hart is on the apron. She screams that this is enough. They circle Black, Black gets to his knees, laughing. He points to Pillman, then Griff, then Penta.

Lights out.

They’re back on and….

IT’S BRODY KING!!!!!

Huge kick to Pillman, Garrison, Penta! He sends Pillman INTO Garrison, then hits a splash to Penta, cannonball senton to Pillman!!! Black stands up, looks to King. Black tosses Garrison INTO a powerslam!



Match 4: Bear Country vs The Acclaimed

We get the bears tossing Max down then Anthony on top of Max. Elbow drop onto Max. Tag and Max is the legal man. He gets sent into a body slam attempt, but he slinks off and shoves the bears into one another. Hop, kick, and Max flies off the top rope onto Bear.

Back,and Bowens is trying to powerbomb Bronson. Lol. Dummy/ Tag to Bear, tag to Max. Double team, but Bear breaks through both and hits a body slam. Shoots Bowens up into the air, drops him hard, GOOZLE! DOUBLE GOOZLE!! Kick from Acclaimed, hit the ropes, but they get hit with stereo Flatliners! Tag to Bronson! They want the Bear Bomb. Anthony pulls Max out of the way, holds the ropes and Boulder spills outside. Elbow to Boulder. Bear with a clothesline. Max with a rollup! 1…2…NO!! Bronson with a right.

Hangman to Bronson from Anthony. Mic Drop from Max. Cover for 1….2…3!!

Winners: The Acclaimed

A means to an end.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:16

The lights go out as The Acclaimed walk up the ramp. It’s Sting! He backs The Acclaimed back towards the ring. Darby shoots out of the ring into Max! Sting swings the bat at Anthony, then smacks the boombox! In the ring, Sting hits a Scorpion Deathlock to Max as Anthony watches on the ramp.

Pac has a message in a video package.

He’s still blind, but now he sees everything. He is not angry. He appreciates the blessing. Now his perspective is different, and his vision has neer been so clear.

Matt Hardy is backstage with Tony, frustrated. Matt says maybe he is focusing too much on the future, and should be focusing on himself. Something has to change.

In comes Idolo, says take it easy. Matt needs to focus. He is a business man, Andrade is a business man. They both love money. He wants to negotiate a deal with Matt. He knows it will benefit both of them. Matt is intrigued, but in private quarters. Matt holds Private Party back as we head to the ring.

Crockett is here to present the title.



Match 5: TNT Championship Match

Sammy Guevara vs Daniel Garcia

Lockup! Garcia shoots him away, Sammy with a side headlock takedown, leg lock, kip up, chop, another chop, and they go at it with some punches, Garcia kicks Sammy away, Sammy corners Garcia, ref holds him back, right hand from Garcia as ref is holding him back. Elbow to the back of the head by Garcia. Snampare to Sammy, kick to the back. Sammy hits a clothesline, sending Garcia to the outside, he hits the ropes ,flies over the top rope ONTO Garcia! Sammy poses for the fans. Sammy sends Garcia into the ring. Snap suplex from Sammy. Cover for 1. Sammy grabs the head, lifts Sammy, Sammy tries for GTH, Sammy back flips over Garcia, Garcia catches him and hits a backbreaker!

We are back, and Garcia hits a hard clothesline to the back of the head of Sammy, then a backdrop driver and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Garcia pulls Sammy to the middle of the ring. He wants a sharpshooter, but Sammy hits an Inside Cradle! 1..2..NO!!! Kick to Garcia! Sammy locks the head of Farcia in the middle of the ring, he shoots the screen with his finger, then hits a Cross Rhodes! WE are told we are staying with this match as long as it is. Sammy stomps Garcia. Sammy to the apron. Springboard into a cutter attempt, but Garcia catches him in a Sleeper Hold! Sammy rolsl over, Garcia holds on, hits a backbreaker, keeps the hold. He turns Sammy. Piledriver to Sammy! Cover for 1..2…N!O!!! Enziguri from Sammy.

2 Point0 is here! Knee strike from Sammy. Superkick to Parker! Garcia with a rollup and trunks or 1..2..N!O! Sammy sends Garcia into Lee on the apron. GTH! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Sammy Guevara

A fun match that didn’t really even need the presence of 2Point0 or Jericho and Co until the end.

Total Rating:

Match Time:

Parker and Lee attack Sammy as he celebrates! Jericho enters the ring with the bat. Kingston grabs Parker, ready to beat that ass, but Jericho hits Paker with a bat and sends Parker to the outside!

Kingston is pissed that Jericho took his booty, and they go face to face, lookin to fight.

End Show