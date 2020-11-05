Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.4.20  

Ed. Note: Hey all, Jeremy here! Enjoy tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and join us for our AEW Dynamite post-show Dissecting Dynamite with Andy Perez and guest host Blake Lovell, streaming immediately after Dynamite ends!

We start with Jericho, Hager, and Santana talking to Dasha. Jericho congratulates Hager on his recent win. In comes MJF who says there’s a lot of tension and he doesn’t want that. Jericho tells MJF that he doesn’t have the killer instinct that The Inner Circle has. In fact, Jericho thinks MJF is a little soft.

Jericho joins commentary and we get to some action.



Match 1: MJF and Wardlow vs Ortiz and Sammy Guevara

MJF fakes a start and tags in Wardlow. Sammy tags in Ortiz. Wardlow sends Ortiz into the corner, Ortiz flies over Wardlow, hits the ropes, dropkick to the knee. Right hands to the face, a kick is caught by Wardlow, Wardlow lifts and hits a chokeslam! Tag to MJF. MJF misses a knee drop. Punch to the back. Right hand to the head. Ortiz hits the ropes, and runs into Wardlow. Wardlow with a right while the ref is distracted. MJF stomps Ortiz in the corner then chokes him up. Tag to Wardlow. Wardlow with stomps in the corner. Wardlow lifts Ortiz and hits a shoulder then tags in MJF who keeps the beatdown on Ortiz. He steps on the hand of Ortiz. Ortiz tries to bite MJF. MJF baits Sammy into the ring, and the ref holds him back. MJF takes this as a chance to bite Ortiz. Chop from Ortiz to Wardlow, then hets whipped by MJF and a harsh arm drag. Cover from MJF. 1..2…NO!!! MJF knees the left arm of Ortiz. He then loks the arm up and tags in Wardlow. Wardlow with a few kicks then a tag to MJF. MJF hits a knee to Ortiz. Whip to MJF, he nearly runs into Wardlow. Enziguri from Ortiz. Tag to Wardlow, who locks up from behind, foot stomp, Ortiz tags in Sammy. Sammy with an enziguri. Running knee. A pump kick, Wardlow blocks, Sammy spins, kick to the jaw. Tag to MJF. Running knee to MJF. Crossbody to Wardlow. Springboard crossbody to both MJF and Wardlow. Sammy hits the ropes. Corkscrew suicide dive to MJF. He enters the ring again and flies over the top on top of Wardlow! MJF into the ring. Sammy lifts MJF up and kicks the back! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Ortiz in the ring now. He helps Sammy sit MJF atop the corner. Wardlow in to drop Sammy. Ortiz with a dropkick to Wardlow. MJF still on the corner, he flies off with a stomp to the arm of Ortiz! Right hands from Ortiz. Whip, and Ortiz clotheslines Wardlow out of the ring. MJF turns. Sammy is there to stare him down. MJF flips out of a hold, Sammy ducks out of a punch, MJF flips Sammy, Sammy lands on his feet, THUMB TO THE EYE! MJF hits the knees. RUNNING KNEE TO MJF! GTH!!! Cover! 1….2….NO!!!! Ortiz in to attack Wardlow. Ortiz and Sammy whip, dropkick from Sammy. Facebuster from Ortiz. Running shooting star press from Sammy! Running senton from Ortiz! Tag to Ortiz I think. They seat MJF up on the corner. Lockup for a Superplex, but Wardlow comes over to GOOZLE Ortiz and Sammy! They take MJF along for the ride! Wardlow drags MJF to the corner, tags himself in. F10 to Ortiz! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! FROGSPLASH OFF THE CORNER FROM SAMMY!! MJF with the tag, Sammy sends him outside. Springboard 450 into an axe handle to MJF from Sammy! Sammy sees Seperntico, and flips him off. Serpentico removes his mask and is revealed to be Matt Hardy!!! Matt tosses a chair at Sammy. Lol.

In the ring, MJF locks the Salt of the Earth on Ortiz! Ortiz taps!



Winners: MJF and Wardlow

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but it was fun. Sammy’s got a lot of flash, but the substance is somewhat lacking. The good news is, there’s tremendous potential.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:27

MJF walks up the ramp.

SPEAR TO JERICHO!!!

He mounts Jericho and punches him a few times until Hager and Santana come to break it all up. Wardlow holds MJF back. Jericho is grinning from ear to ear. He stands and stares MJF down.

We get an interview with Kenny Omega in a house that isn’t his with a dog that isn’t his either. Omega says he relocated temporarily to focus on his match. Omega got replacement matches. They boast all the time about being a sports based product. They talk about wins and losses. Omega could have walked into Khan’s office and asked how they could handle that. How about a few buys? And Tony wouldn’t dispute that. Instead, he won on his own merits.

Omega wonders if it was really that obvious that it would be Page vs Omega. He actually thought Wardlow was going to be in the finals. Consider Omega and all his tournaments. He asks who would Tony bet on? And now he asks us, the viewer. Page or Omega? He’s destined to be the next champion.

The Best Friends are here!

Miro wants to introduce Trent, saying this match is until Trent falls because he’s stupid and his mom is something or other. That’s enough for Trent to be pissed.



Match 2: Miro vs Trent Baretta

Trent with a dropkick to Miro. He tries for the spinning DDT but Miro shoves him away like nothing. Miro with a suplex then some hard hammers to the face of Trent. Coer for 1..2..NO!!!! Elbow drop to the shoulder, then a kick to Trent. Chop to Miro. Miro with an uppercut. Stomps in the corner. Boot to the neck. Kip talks some shit ringside. Miro hits a clothesline. Kick to the back of Trent. Miro locks the head. Suplex to trent. Ropes for Trent, but Miro just elbows him down hard. Miro chokes Trent up on the 2nd rope and the ref counts him down to four. He stops Miro. Chuck grabs Kip Sabian on the outside and sends him into the stage, then chases Kip through some steps. Penelope goes up to Orange, who stands chill as a cucumber.

Miro whips Trent into the corner. Splash from Miro. Whip to Trent into the corner again, and Trent rolls up the corner, then back down. Miro misses a splash. Chop from Trent. Another. Miro sends Trent to the outside then sends him into the barricade. Miro tosses Trent into the ringpost, arm first. Back in the ring, and Miro drops elbows to the shoulders of Trent. He then locks in a chokehold. Orange tries to motivate his friend by lightly tapping the mat. Penelope grabs his arm to stop him, then smacks Orange in the face. Orange takes her sunglasses away and puts them on.

THE DARK ORDER ATTACKS ORANGE CASSIDY FROM BEHIND!!! Silver runs with a kick to the head of Orange Cassidy. The ref is here to toss them all to the back, and Silver flips out. Miro heads to the outside to punk The Dark Order to the back. Miro hits the ropes. High kick to the chest of Trent. Miro with a fist to the head Trent hits a jawbreaker. Trent with a punch to the jaw. An elbow to the face. Another elbow. Miro shoves Trent. Trent comes off the ropes with a clothesline. Miro doesn’t fall. Another clothesline, and Miro stays standing. Trent hits the corner, Miro misses a splash, CLOTHESLINE AND MIRO GOES DOWN! Pin for 1..NO!!!! Miro up and misses a roundhouse kick. GERMAN from Trent!!! Trent runs out of the corner for a knee, but Miro catches him, and drops Trent hard with a slam! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Miro stomps. He runs, misses a kick, Trent with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!!! Miro runs and Trent holds the ropes. Miro falls to the outside. Trent hits the ropes, dives over the top, and onto Miro! Trent out of the corner with a running high knee! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!

Trent tries for a springboard, but he trips himself up and Miro takes advantage. He stomps the back and locks in GAME OVER! Trent taps.

Winner: Miro

The first half of the match went well, with Trent selling like crazy for Miro, and Miro lookin like a beast. Unfortunately, the last few minutes felt like a bit of a chore. Probably a more truncated version of this would have come off better.

Miro locks in Game Over again, then chases Trent outside of the ring. He grabs a mic and tells Trent that he told him that he has no manners, and this is all his mother’s fault. Orange Cassidy walks the apron, then flies off with a coffin drop onto Miro and Kip. Haha.

JR has a sitdown with Page, who has a glass of whiskey. He says he feels great; he’s had so much time to prepare. He knew it was going to end up being Page vs Omega, so he’s had a lot of time to prepare. He says he’s going to whip Kenny’s ass.

JR says they were a great team, how does this play into his strategy. Page says he knows all of Omega’s moves, and how to reverse them. JR says Page is lying, and he is nervous, and this must not be his first drink of the day. Page says yeah, he’s nervous. Everyone walks through that tunnel and gets nervous. So yeah, he’s nervous. The first day they started this company, he said he was going to be champion, and everyone was right because they never believed him. If he doesn’t win Saturday, he doesn’t know what he has other than this glass of whiskey.

JR tries to give Page advice, saying moderation is important.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Tazz is here with his crew. He’s pissed. He wants to tell us what he did today. For three hours, he sat outside Tony Khan’s office trying to get two minutes of his precious time, and a PA comes up to tell him that “TK is busy dealing with people that are going to compete this Saturday.” He tells Tony that he forced Taz to come out here with a live mic. Tony has a ranking system. He believes in it. Cage is 10-1. He’s also ranked #1 in Khan’s ranking system.

How bout Starks? All he’s done is win the last ten of his eleven matches. He’s not even ranked.

Stark says he has opened and closed dynamite and have proven why they call him absolute Ricky Starks. So why can’t he be ranked? 1+1 is 2, that makes sense. But what doesn’t make sense is how they don’t have a match this Saturday. Make it make sense.

Taz says that Cody defending his title will be a great match. Darby and Cody have a lot in common. They’re both entitled, spoiled, and given what they want. Taz wants to talk to EVP Cody. He runs around here lookin good with his fancy title, and Taz knows that he lives by the motto, Do the Work, but Team Taz is getting worked. This Saturday, there will be an FTW presence, he guarantees it.

Private Party is here! They come out with Matt Hardy. Sammy comes out of nowhere and hits Twist of Fate on Matt Hardy, then runs to the back!



Match 3: The Young Bucks vs Private Party

Nick and Quen to start. They get some fun arm drag work in with Nick slowing things down with an arm bar. Tag to Matt and he works an arm bar. Kassidy gets a tag. Tag to Nick. Drop toe hold. Leg drop from Nick. Tag to Matt. The Bucks double team, whip Kassidy, back elbow. In comes Quen and they suplex him on top of his partner. Double dropkick sends Kassidy out. Springboard splashes over the top rope and Matt is favoring his leg. Nick sends Kassidy into the ring. Nick calls for the tag to save his brother some pain, but Kassidy punches the gut. Whip and Kassidy locks the head, Quen gets a tag, high kick, springboard crossbody from Quen. Dropkick. Nick gets a tag. Another tag to Kassidy, then drop Nick with a Manhatan Drop, Enzigrui, Camel Crutch, then a hip attack all to Nick. Matt in and Private Party send both men out of the ring, on opposite in. They hit the ropes. Suicide dives from both men! Quen and Kassidy back in. They grab Nick and hits a back suplex, then kip up. Both men head to the top! Matt shoves Kassidy off the corner and he falls hard. Quen flies off the corner, rolls through, Matt with a tag, kick from Nick. Quen on his hands and knees. Running kne and a kick ni the corner, bulldug into a dropkick from Matt! Matt drapes Quen on the bottom rope, and Nick flies off the corner with a splash. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Kassidy runs in o stop the pin. He gets sent to the outside. Nick on the apron. Running punt kick to the face of Kassidy! Matt sets up for a Meltzer Driver. Quen reverses and sends Nick to the outside. Matt favors his leg.

Matt is able to drop Quen with an elbow and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! He lfits Quen but Quen hits some right hands. Tag from Nick. Catapult into a fist and Quen falls back on the knees. Nick stomps him to hell. Nick sends Quen into the corner face first. Tag to Matt. Right hand from Matt. Another. Axe handle. Another. Another beats Quen down to the mat. Matt mounts and hits some hard fists to the forehead. Front face headlock keeps Quen down. Tag to Nick. They grab Quen and whip him to the ropes. Quen flips out of a hold and sends the Bucks into one another. Head scissors to both men! Tag to Kassidy. Kassidy springboard cutter! Clothesline to Nick. Nother. Whip and Kassidy kicks out of the corner. He heads to the apron, hops over a trip, kick to Matt, high kcik to Nick, he flies with a springboard into a reverse blockbuster! Kassidy hits the ropes, flies over the top rope with a tornado onto both the Bucks! Kassidy sends Nick into the ring. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!Whip to Nick, a codebreaker, Kassidy holds onto the head and Quen hits a sick ass shooting star onto Nick!

Tag to Kassidy. Nick with a right hand to Quen, he hits Kassidy with one. Nick looks for a tag, but Matt isn’t read. Quen sends Nick to the corner. Nick sits up top. GIN AND JUICE FROM PRIVATE PARTY!! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Matt in to stop the pin. Kassidy sends Matt outside of the ring. Quen to the top rope. Shooting star, he lands on his fet, SPEAR FROM NICK JACKSON!! Superkick to Kassidy! Running knee from Nick. He sits onto a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Matt. Matt grabs Quen, limping while he does so. They call for The Meltzer Driver. Kassidy pulls Nick off the apron, Quen rolls up, reversed, roll up, reverse again! NO!!! No pin!!!

Matt kicks, Quen holds it, Nick in to Superkick QUen! Matt and Nick with a knee to the head of Quen each. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

With The Young Bucks not having a specific alignment, it’s kind of hard to root for them one way or the other. Even if one of them is showing an injury. With the weeks leading up to this basically them being dicks, there’s no sympathy here, so the match felt somewhat flat. Great athleticism, of course, and Private Party wasn’t an issue, but it felt just a bit deflated.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:55

The Bucks celebrate, but FTR come in to clip the leg. Dax grabs Nick and forces him to watch as Cash puts Matt’s leg in a chair and heads to the top rope. He’s going to break his leg!

HANGMAN PAGE IS HERE!!! He forces FTR to leave the ring, and grabs the chair off of Nick’s leg. In comes KENNY OMEGA to check on The Young Bucks. FTR watches on from outside the ring. The Young Bucks stand as Omega knocks fists with Page. Page tells Omega not to turn his back on him while Young Bucks continue to jaw jack with FTR. Page and Omega have some words, Page seems perturbed.

TONY SCHIAVONE is in the ring, and we are ready for our Face to Face.

Eddie Kingston is out first. He’s wearin the freshest AF1s and tells Tony to hold the mic up.

Out comes Moxley.

Eddie kicks Tony out of the ring and tells someone to cut the music. He gets in the face of Jon and tells him he will destroy him. He will take that title and take it to his mom and tell her that the reason she doesn’t have a grandkid is because of this title. The reason she doesn’t have a daughter in law is because of this. He had to sell out. Jon isn’t saving anyone. He is taking that title from Moxley.

Jon grabs the mic, Eddie lets it go begrudgingly.

Moxley says he’d rather have four quarters than one hundred pennies. He says loyalty is a bitch. He’s been burned time and again, but never thought he’d be burned by Eddie. He was so happy for Eddie. Jon was so happy. Eddie says no he wasn.t Jon says he was happy for Eddie and his mother, Ruthie. He sat at that table, who he said grace with, who he made a promise to that he would look after Eddie and always have her back. He made that promise to her, and he guess he broke it. He beieves that the loudest one in the room is the weakest, and Eddie has been real loud lately. Eddie’s not weak, so what’s going on. Jon knows. After 18 years, Eddie finally gets his shot the one he never thought he’d get. Deep down, he knows that Eddie will be in the ring with the best wrestler on this planet, and he’s going to lose. So it’s a scary thought, Jon gets it, that maybe after 18 years, it turns out Eddie didn’t deserve it after all. The worst part? The part that makes him sick? Eddie made a promise to his mother as well. A promise that Eddie can’t keep.

We are informed that Eddie can’t touch Moxley.

Eddie tells Jon to get ready to kill him. This is real. Jon will show him what’s real. Eddie doesn’t care about this show. Take him out. Do it. The title is his.

Jon says this Saturday night, at Full Gear, Eddie will find that when you are alone with nothing but your ego, Eddie will find that he is not the man he thought he was, and he will say he quits.

VIDEO PAC-AGE!

Pac is shown sitting on a black couch, watching AEW. There’s a bunch of other Pacs behind him shouting and yelling like Gollum.

Pac says the funny thing about isolation is that you’ve got nobody to play with. Seven months! SEVEN! But don’t worry, he’s been here before. Lost. Abandoned. They wanted him to crumble. Every day that passes, he gets better and stronger and faster and more obsessed.

Oooooh, he crazy.

QT and Dustin have a mini promo until Bunny comes up to tell QT that his cards are maxed out. Butcher and Blade attack from behind.

We head to the ring, and Nyla is in action next.



Match 4: Nyla Rose vs Red Velvet

Red Velvet tries to attack before the bell, hits a dropkick, then stoms in the corner with a bunch of boots. She chokes Nyla up, doing the splits while she chokes Nyla out. Nyla is up and trucks Red Velvet over like nothing. She steps on the stomach, then lifts up Red Velvet with a single hand. Punches in the corner. HUGE clothesline kills Red Velvet. Nyla stares down Shida, who is in the crowd. Nyla gets Red on her shoulder, Red drops, kicks the back of the leg. Superkick to the chest, Nyla shoves Red and Red kicks out of the corner. Red to the tp rope, she dives right onto the shoulders, but Nyla catches her and hits a huge powerbomb. Cover for 1..2…NO!!

Nyla stops the pin. She bows to Shida. Hits the ropes. Running knee to the face. Shida’s finisher. Pin for 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Nyla Rose

Y’all know I ain’t one for squash matches, but that was fun.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:51

They give Vickie mic time. Oh great. She tells Red Velvet that she’s out here with the CEO and still can’t get a win? She has a new name for Brandi, CBSO. Chief Bullshit Officer. Nyla steps in front of Brandi to prevent any type of action.

Vickie goes to Shida to tell her that she has some insight for Saturday. Nyla will break her bones, Shida will cry, and Nyla will take the title. Enjoy the last three days of being the champion. Vickie mocks Shida, and Shida grabs her by the neck. Nyla in to attack.

Vickie is still very horrible on the mic.

DARBY with a video package. Thankfully, there is no Steve-O.

He does hit a dude wearing a Cody Rhodes mask with a car.



Match 5: The Dark Order vs Billy Gunn, Squirt Gunn, and Cody Gunn

Cody and Silver to start. Silver slaps Cody, Cody slaps him back, drops down and uppercuts the chin. Firemans and Cody drops to his knees. He works the arm, tags in Austin. Silver with a chop in the corner. Whip to Austin. Austin hops over Silver and tries to roll up but Silver rolsl through, dodes k ick, Silver with a dropkick to the leg. Blockbuster on the ground and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Billy who comes in to chase Silver to the corner. Colt rubs the head of Silver. Silver flexes in the middle of the ring and tags in Cabana. Lockup and rope work. Billy hits a shoulder tackle. Hits the ropes, dives over then gets hit with an elbow to the head. Colt flies into the cornr Billy catches him and drops Colt to the mat. 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Austin. Austin in and works the arm. Tag to TEN who gets back body dropped! Right hand to Colt. TEN misses a iht, kick from Silver. SPINEBUSTER FROM TEN! Punch to the head of Austin. TEN sends him to the corner then kicks the arm. Austin gets tossed into the corner head first, then TEN tags in Silver. Silver with right hands. Another right. Silver flexes. Lol. Silver kicks the chest then send Austin into the corner. Tag to Colt. Colt whips Silver into Austin, then Silver sends Austin into an elbow from Colt. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Back to regular viewing, and Austin is still hurting in the heel corner. Colt with hard right hands to Austin. One for Cody, and Austin hits a high kick to the head. Tag to Billy and TEN Right hand. Another. Both from Billy. Silver in and Billy hits a tilt-a-whirl. Gunn splashes in the corner. Goes for the Fameasser, sends Colt off the apron, kick to TEN. FAMEASSER! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!Silver is there to stop the pin. Cody in and hits a powerslam to Silver. Cody off the top rope! He dives onto colt on the outside! Splash from Billy to TEN. Silver dodges one, kicks high, whip to TEN. Cutter from TEN. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Silver dives through the ropes, CODY catches him and tosses Silver into the crowd.

In the ring, TEN whips Billy, Boot to TEN. Austin gets a tag, grabs Colt and hits a Cross Rhodes! Quickdraw to TEN!!! Pin for 1…2…3!!!



Winners: Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Cody Rhodes

Poor Dark Order continues to be Ye Who Always Lose, which doesn’t upset me, but it’s a hard balancing act they have to do, and some times it comes off a little hokey. Silver is great, but he’s also the most frequent instance of this lack of balance. An odd choice to close the show. While one can assume this was the young Gunn’s chance to show off, he didn’t really show anything. So if it wasn’t designed to get him over, it came off a bit forced and no explanation Jericho could give made it better. Not bad, certainly not great

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:38

Dark Order tries to distract Gunns and Cody long enough for Silver to grab a chair and attempt to attack from behind, but Orange Cassidy comes up to hit Orange Punch to Silver! Dark Order drags Silver away and leaves.

Cody has the stick.

Cody doesn’t like telling a story that isn’t true. His opponent at Full Gear is telling everyone that TNT doesn’t want him as the face of the network; he’s too reckless. That’s fiction. TNT would love to have Darby as champion, and if the circumstances were different, Cody would love it, too. He solely recruited Darby. He’s the one who floated Darby’s name, and they were so unsure of Darby that Cody had to wrestle Darby himself. Take one last look at the title. This is the man who left the empire, went to war, and actually won, and that pisses a lot of people off because the truth that he speaks contradicts the lies that a lot of people live, so stop lying. Darby wants the title, wants to be the face, he wants the Ace belt. The problem is Darby is not the ace.

End Show