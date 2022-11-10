Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.9.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: FTR and The Acclaimed vs The Gunn Club and Swerve in our Glory.

Cash eats an elbow from Austin to start. Swerve gets tagged in, and he corners Cash. Whip is reversed, Cash gets sent over the roeps to the apron, elbow from Serve. Uppercuts from Swerve. Tries for a suplex, Cash lands on his feet, shoves forward, tilt a whirl backbreaker. Tag to Max, who snapmares Swerve down and dropkicks him in the avck of the head. Swerve head scissors then tags in Lee. Lee saunters in slowly. Max flexes on him. Max attacks the body, Lee with a body slam attempt, Max floats over, chop, kick to Lee. IN comes The Gunns, and Max drops both of them. Swerve in, back body drop. In comes FTR and Bowens, and all for men corner their own dude and beat down in the corner over and over. Lee lifts Max and sends him away, Dax and Cash hit Lee, then Acclalaimed gets whipped INTO Lee by FTR. THEY SCISSOR!!! FTR bumps into them on accident, and they apologize.

We are back and Dax is in trouble. Swerve tags in Colt who tries to prevent a tag from Dax, but he hits a back suplex and reaches. Tag to Colten, who stops the tag. Finally gets a tag to Bowen, tag to Swerve. Bowens goes crazy on Swerve, up kick to Colton, leg drop to the back of the head off the rope. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! The WE get a tag attempt, but Morrisey has pulled everyone off. All eight men get in the ring, and we g et a face off again. Lee has Bowens in the corner with a chop. Cash rushes Colten, wraps him up and rolls over the top rope. Acclaimed has Swerve in the corner, Lee grabs Bowens for a powerbomb, swings him into Bowens, then powerbombs him ONTO Max! We. Get an hi/low from Swerve and Lee. Lee locks Swerve’s hands, helps him up the top rope, and Swerve dives and flips onto everyone else outside. Dax sweeps the legs of Lee, then gives Austin a right hand. They’re on the top rope. SUPERPLEX ONTO ALL THE GUYS OUTSIDE!!

IN the ring, Dax has a sharpshooter on Austin. In comes Colten to punch Dax in the face. Damn. Kick to Dax. Hits the ropes, Daxx sends him nito Bowens, who drops him with The Arrival!

Mic Drop from Caster. BIG RIG FROM FTR! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: FTR and The Acclaimed

They got a lil cute with the indy stuff (not quite indyriffic tho), but still a good start to the episode.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

We get an MJF video package, where he was on a podcast. HE was informed by doctors that he was told by doctors he shouldn’t travel if he wanted to be 100%. He calls Full Gear the most important match of his career, but also the history of our sport. This could be the potential crowning of the next generation. Every once in a blue moon, we get a Flair, Rhodes, Cena, Rock, Hogan. All of these men were generational talents, and that’s what he is. So here is what’s going to happen: All he has to do is have a long, fruitful title reign, and all that is in his way is Jon Moxley. He thinks Moxley is a piece of shit, has no class, but he does respect him. Jon was not born to be a champion He was born with two left feet, and MJF respects him because Jon had to work his ass off to get to where he was, wrestling for $15 for 15 people over and over until eventually he became the best. Know this, Moxley is about to lose that handle, because MJF was born to be THE Professional Wrestler. He is the guy who can come on the #1 podcast, movies, tv shows, and wave the flag of AEW and pro-wrestling, and bring it back as something that everyone is talking about. Everyone is aware that that throne is for the taking, and MJF is going to take it. He is sick of waiting his turn. He has had the spotlight stolen in his big moments. His first PPV? A neck tattoo took the spotlight. How bout when Matt Hardy took a fall like humpty dumpty? Or Jericho getting the spotlight after falling off the cage, and his big return? His spotlight was on a press conference.

At Full Gear, he is GRABBING the spotlight, and Jon will have to take it out his cold, dead hand. Regal bet on the wrong horse. He doesn’t need his ring. Come Full Gear, the devil gets his due.

Well damn.

Video package after the break for Stokely. He says that he thought his best friend, MJF, was just like him. Instead of being by his side, he is dick-riding Moxley. He doesn’t need MJF, so win, lose, or draw, at Full Gear, he’ll see MJF in hell.



Match 2: Ethan Page vs Eddie Kingston

We get a history lesson of these two by commentary as Eddie scares Ethan into the corner. Side headlock from Kingston. Ethan hits the ropes, but Eddie holds on. Eddie is sent outside, and Page flies off the apron with a shouylder tackle to Eddie. Page rolls Eddie into the ring. Elbow to the top of the head. Right hand to the face. Whip to Eddie. Reversed, knee to Page. Double underhook into a supelx. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! both men to the outside. Page grabs the head. Suplex to Eddie on the outside!!

WE come back to Kingston hitting a suplex in the ring for a 1..2..NO!!!! Both men on thei knees, right hands back and forth. Page hits some forearms. Eddie with rights to the head. Kingston gets the better of it, both men up, Page with a right, right from Kingston and he hurts his hand. Page with some rights, bu Edie chops him away. One to the neck! DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Eddie captures the leg for an Exploder, but Page elbows out of it. Elbow to the Jaw, Kingston holds the wrist, pulls Page in, Exploder suplex! Kinston with a stretch, and Page taps!!! But Stokely is on the apron distracting the ref!!! Ortiz is here to pull down Stokely! Eddie turns, high boot from Page, back fist misses, roundhouse from Page. Page to the apron. He heads to the top rope. Eddie is up! He slaps Page hard. Eddie to the top rope. He bites the forehead. Page slinks off, crotches Eddie. Page grabs Eddie on his back, Eddie tries to fight, Page grabs both arms. Eagle’s Edge off the top! Cover for 1.2…3!!

Backstage, Rush wants to talk to Dark Order. SPecifcally Ten. When Rush wins the title, he will give 10 the first title shot. Rush goes face to face, tells Ten to think this over, because Rush doesn’t give second opportunities.

Silver calls him Rush Bag. Lol. Nice.

We are in the ring, and Daivari wants a shot at the TNT Title in exchange of his butler’s service.



Match 2: Wardlow vs Ariya Daivari

Wardlow shakes the hand of the butler, kicks him, then sends him outside as the bell rings. Huge headbutt kills Daivari. Wardlow then hits a huge clothesline. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Cover. 1..2…3!!



Winner: Wardlow

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:49

Wardlow with the mic. He calls Hobbs out immediately.

Here comes Hobbs, smiling, says they’re doing this on his time. Wardlow says he has a suitable opponent, finally, and thanks fro coming out face to face like a man. Wardlow tells Hobbs he aint getting the title, it’s his, it will always be his. In fact, he’ll take every title in this company.

Samoa Joe is behind Wardlow with his title. He hits Wardlow from behind with the ROH title! Joe with a sleeper hold from behind! Wardlow is sleepin! Hobbs is watching in shock. Hobbs tells Joe he’ll kick his ass, too.

Jade confirms a match agains Nyla at Full Gear by repeating herself in a promo.

Tony is in the middle of the ring, and he introduces Britt Baker.

Saraya is next.

Saraha talks first, says we are all wondering if she is cleared. A few weeks ago, she did some x-rays and MRIs and unfortunately….for Britt…she is 100% cleared.

Saraya: “AEW is MY HOUSE!”

Britt calls us fickle, and wonders if Saraya still knows how to do this. She says WE aren’t clear. Why has Saraya been coming after Britt since day one? Britt build AEW from the ground up, till it became a fortress that superstars like Saraya wanted to move into, and she is damned proud of it. BUT, that pride turns into resentment really quickly, when Saraya has the audacity to skip in here and call it her house. It’s funny, she doenst recall Saraya laying a single brick. She finally gets it, she knows why Saraya is obsessed with Britt. Britt is everything Saraya wishes she could have been, and if you think that’s not true, let’s not forget that Saraya left her house and walked into mine. We don’t take walk-ins, so bitch make an appointment.

It’s cute how Britt puts herself on a pedestal considering her position was handed to her by Khan, was fed a bunch of trainees by QT. Saraya says Britt doesn’t know what it takes to be a superstar, let alone a star. She traveled up and down the UK for free cu she loves this business. She was hit by a car, and wrestled the same day because she loved this business. Britt doesn’t know what it takes to make it. She started resolutions before they were a trend and before wrestlking was even a twinkle in Britt’s eye. She has done MSG, the O2, and the Tokyo Dome, and now she is in front of an ungrateful BITCH. She has been humiliated, battled her drug addiction publicly. She has given her career and neck for this business. Britt doesn’t have a clue what it takes to make it. But here is another opportunity for her on a silver platter. This will be Saraya’s comeback story, and Britt’s biggest match of her career. Saraya vs Britt at Full Gear.

Britt attacks but Saraya reverses and hits her finisher!

WE are backstage, and Lethal and co are paying QT.

Danhausen, OC, and Best Friends walk up to point. Orange tells Lee not to hit his friend. QT says The Factory lieks to fight in the ring, so how bout this Friday, Lee Johnson.

OC says sure.

Trent calls Lethal and Dutt a scumbag. He wants to fight. So Trent vs Jay tonight.

Oh look, it’s next.

Trent makes his entrance, and here comes lEthal to attack from behind. A spinning Dragon Screw from Lethal as the ref yells at lethal to stop. He stomps the ankle, then hits a right ot Trent down the ramp. Trent chops Lethal, hits a right, knee from Jay, he shoves Tretn into the steps knee first.



Match 3: Trent Barretta vs Jay Lethal

Bell rings and Trent beats down Jay against the ropes! Lethal kicks the knee hard, kicks the back of the knee, Jay drops the knee onto his leg and hits another dragon screw sending Trent to the outside.

Finally, Danhausen and Chuck come down to help out Trent as we go to break.

We are BACK and Trent hits a German. Half and half! He corners Jay. Tries for a DDT, Jay escapes, Trent sends him into the buckle!!! TORANDO DDT TO JAY! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jay kicks the knee, to the 2nd rope, Trent attacks the back. Jay sits down on the top, hits some lebows to the climbing Trent. Trent clubs the back, locks up from behind, half and half suplex off the top rope!!! Running knee strike from Trent! He grabs Jay’s head, lifts up, tries for Strong Zero, but Sonjay is on the apron! Danhausen up there!

Singh hops up, headbutts Dan, Trent kicks him off, Jay kicks the knee, to the shoulders, drops Trent, hits the ropes, Lethal Injection. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jay Lethal

Inoffensive, solid story, good wrestling. Perfectly ok.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 7:05

Dutt on the mic, introduces Jeff Jarrett, and out he comes with his guitar.

Yeah, that’s right, after over a million views of his debut, it’s apparent. So why is he here in AEW? He’ll tell us why. When a friend calls, a friend shows up. He showed up to help and put a plan together, and it started last week. How did these four connect? Jay Lethal? Jeff signed him to his first contract. He has beaten Ric Flair, Sting, and is a Grand Slam Champ. SOnjay has an IQ of 181 or some shit. As for Singh, he is a giant. He tells camera man to slow pan up the guy. This is not some red-nosed monster who wears skinny jeans and is produced by banana-nosed circus. Oh. Singh is the only player in the history of NBA to be born and bred.

He calls out Darby and Sting, promises each of them body bags. We get a camera guy tellin him to hurry it up. Jeff tells this guy not to ever do that. Jeff tries to grab the crew member, chases him down the ramp. Dutt stops him from doing any actual damage. Lol.

Backstage, Jungle Boy is with Renee. He says the last he heard, Cage was done with him, but he doesn’t get to decide when this is over, and last week was just the beginning. Renee asks about Full Gear. JB has a challenge, but he wants to do this face to face on Friday.

JON MOXLEY is here with Regal. Jon wonders how old he was when he and Regal first met. 25? 26?

Back then he was young and full of piss and vinegar. He thought he had it all figured out. He loved to talk trash. He wanted to be just like Regal. He wanted to be a real top guy. So to prove it, he tried to fight Regal. That did not go well. Regal tortured Jon, brutalized him, kicked the hell out of him, and it pissed him off cuz he found out where he was on the food chain. So he trained harder, and came back to fight Regal. He knocked him out and ripped his ear off. Regal told him then, “and now the real work begins.”

Who does that kid remind you of, Regal?

MJF, of course.

So well over a year ago, MJF challenged him, thought he had it all figured out, thought it was. His time, so Moxley sent him home and let him know where he stood. Months later, he’s back for another shot. So what will be different this time? Who IS MJF?

We know the MJF that he shows to the world – he dresses very nice with clothes his mom bought him at JC Penney. He talks the talk of a big time World Champion. But Moxley actually is a champion with money, so you cant fool him. MJF calls himself a pillar, even though he holds no weight on his back. MJF calls himself the devil.

Jon and Willy have a good laugh at that.

Jon tells MJF directly, he has seen the devil, he has met the devil, he has looked into his eyes. He has met some very bad people in bad places and seen bad people do bad thing…

Jon: “Dude, you are not that. You are not that at all.”

Jon wants MJF as Regal wants him, to fulfil the potential he has. They are teachers. MJF can talk the trash, but Jon is not worried. He wants to know what MJF has in his guts. When MJF steps into the ring in his hometown, remember one thing – everything you’ve done up to this point has beeneasy.

WE get a video package for The Elite, seemingly turning back time, and ending with a graphic of them looking as if they’ll be back in action at Full Gear.



Match 4: Skye Blue vs Jamie Hayter

Skye quickly sends Jamie to the outside off a distraction. Hayter takes control, lifting Skye onto her shoulder. Skye floats off, sends Hayter into the post. Back to the rin, Jamie cant stand, rope work, Blue with a wheelbarrow, arm drag, running knee against the ropes. Skye hits the ropes, Britt grabs the boot!!! Jamie with a backbreaker! Over head toss!

WE are BACK and Blue kicks Rebel AND Britt from the apron! Kick to Jamie! Blue to the top rope, dives off with a crossbody! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Kick from Jamie. Locks the head, lifts Blue up, Blue floats off, tries for a Full Nelson, slinks under, roll through, kick from Sky, Jamie catches it, Enziguri from Blue! Both girls move slow. Blue hits the ropes, hops on the back of Jamie, CODE RED! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Elbow from Skye, hue punch rom Jamie, hits the ropes. SUPERKICK FROM BLUE!!! Skye hits the ropes, big boot from Jamie! She sends Blue to the conrer, chokes her up in the corner, ref stops her. Chop to the chest! Another!

Whip to the corner, Sky to the shoulders, she spins off the top, tries for a move, but Jamie with a surprise lariat and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Another perfectly average match.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 6:34

Jamie attacks after the match, but Toni Storm is there to make the save.

Brian Cage gets a mini promo for his match against Dante Martin this Friday.

Marvez tries to get an interview with Starks, but Archer has Starks by. The head. He tosses Starks into a door, and tells Marvez that everybody des. Eh, I don’t like that, but at least it means Ricky is winning.



Match 5: Two Out of Three Falls Match

Daniel Bryan vs Sammy Guevara

Kicks from Sammy to the corner. Chop to Bryan. Another. Uppecut from Bryan, one back from Sammy. Headbutt rom Bryan, kicks in the corner. Bryan sends Sammy to the next corner, hits an uppercut. Kicks to the chest, a chop! Lordy, he beatin that ass. He sends Sammy to the corner again, chop, kick to te chest, another chop. Whip to Sammy, reversed, Bryan hops over hits the ropes, under, but Sammy hits a dropkick! Sammy to the ropes, tries for a suicide dive, but Bryan hits a right hand! Top rope and he flies off with a shotgun dropkick! Sammy is outside this time, and Bryan hits the ropes. He looks to dive, but Tay stands in front of Sammy. Bryan leaves the ring, walks over to Tay, tells her to step aside, but SAMMY TOSSES A FUCKING CHAIR AT BRYAN!!! HOLY SHIT!!

Winner of First Fall: Bryan Danielson

Sammy grabs a mic from the timekeeper’s area. He jams the mic into Bryans eye!! Sammy on the mic! He beats Bryan down with some elbows. All this in front of the ref. Is this a fall?

Holy shit, we are back and Bryan is bleeding. They are both in the ring. Sammy is standing tall. The blood is pouring over his left eye. Bryan hits a right. GTH from Sammy! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner of Second Fall: Sammy Guevara

Sammy allows the ref to check on Bryan and ask him if he wants to keep going. Bryan to his feet. Ref allows it. Sammy with a hard kick, antoher, chop in the corner. To the top rope! Bryan shoves him, Sammy flips back, Sammy hops up, botches, Bryan elbows the back, headbutt to Sammy. Bryan flies off the top rope!!! He misses the headbutt though!!! Sammy with a Crossface! Bryan reaches out in the sky, grabs the fingers, turns a bit into the hold, stands and lifts Sammy!!! Sammy in the air!! Sammy bites Bryan on the forehead and drops him back down. Bryan grabs the hand, turns against the hold. Looks like Bryan’s nose is bleeding!!! Bryan reaches for the ropes!!!! Ref hits 4 and Sammy breaks it.

Sammy stands,corners Bryan, forearms to the afce. Bryan reverses. Kicks in the corner. Headbutt over and over!!! Bryan corners Sammy, whip ,reverse, Bryan lifts Sammy for some Snake Eyes, Sammy lands on his feet, flies off the second rope, turns mid air…RIGHT INTO A KNEE!!!

WE come back JUST IN TIME TO SEE TAY ejected from ringside!

IN the ring, Bryan and Sammy are on their knees. Bryan is leaking from over the eye. They both fight up to their feet, Bryan with some hard forearms, but Sammy with a right. Bryan hangs Sammy in a Tree of Woe and kicks the hell out of him over and over with some Yes chants! Running diving dropkick to Sammy! Bryan lifts Sammy to the top rope, Bryan to the top rope. Sammy slips off. He hits the apron, running knee to Bryan, and he falls to the outside! Sammy to the top rope!!! Shooting Star Press off the top rope!!! Sammy sends Bryan into the ring! He heads to the top rope, springboards off the rope! CUTTE—NO!!! Bryan turns this into the Labell Lock!!! Sammy with a rope break. Sammy on his knees. Bryan with the kick to the chest! Another! Tries for a running kick, Sammy with a knee, goes for the GTH, but Bryan lands on his feet shoots the legs, hops to the shoulders. Poison Rana!!! BRYAN WITH THE KNEE!! Sammy holds on!! Walls of Jericho from Sammy!!! LIontamer! Sammy with the knee! Bryan slinks to the ropes! He gets the break! Crowd is ALIVE!!!

Sammy lets go. Kick from Sammy. Boot to the face. Sammy sets up for the GTH again. Bryan lands on his feet, hits the ropes, KNEE TO SAMMY!!! Bryan wants to….

KICK HIS HEAD IN!!!!

Bryan grabs the hands, Sammy pushes Bryan up with the kicks, to the ropes, standing moonsault into a DDT to Bryan!!! Sammy to the top rope!!!!! SENTON! KNEES UP!!! Bryan locks in the crucifix! Elbows to the head and chest! Over and over and over!!!!!!!

LaBell Lock!!! Sammy reaches for ropes! Bryan grabs the reaching arm! He pulls it back! He’s got that shit locked in!! Sammy gives up!!!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Good God! I expected a good match, I did not expect a certified BANGER (New term for Banger still pending), but that’s for sure what this was! They did not have to go this hard. Bryan literally bleeds for us, y’all. Good lord.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 20:33

End Show