Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.6.24  

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Did Dynamite get new music?

And a new look?

Ahhhhh shiiit, the tunnels are back!

Schiavone is in the middle of the ring, and he wants to talk to Swerve!

Here comes Swerve Strickland from the tunnel on stage right.

Tony asks what’s next, and Swerve says what’s a Swerve’s house without the keys? This past Sunday, he wrestled in a three way and he couldn’t get the job done. Joe did, though. He told us he’d be champion. But here he stands no champion. Part of it is maybe karma. He’s done some bad shit. Maybe it’s payback for all that. He doesn’t know. He’s got some doubt, maybe he’s not supposed to be a champion. Maybe he’s just supposed to get close enough but cant quite grasp it, and he should settle for this.

He wants the mic, and the crowd chants that he deserves it. He wants to tell us something. Something about Sunday felt different. He’s been to every city, every arena, and he sees it all, the dancing and singing and chanting. It felt like people were truly rooting for him for the first time on Sunday, though. Like we wanted him to win and make history. He heard people flew from Washington just be present for him making history. For that, he will not let them down. Nothing changes from this point on. Samoa Joe, “I’m coming for you.” He doesn’t know win, or how, but he’s coming and he’s going to win the title, that he promises.

Swerve’s house.

Samoa Joe, never one to keep threats unanswered, is out with his title. He comes out the stage left tunnel, and thus we establish our face/heel tunnels.

It is mentioned that both men are dressed for action.

Joe says Swerve sure is talking funny, making a lot of promises he cant keep. He’s here for a reality check. Here we are, in Swerve’s house, but it’s too bad that his house exists in Joe’s world. Joe thought he’d let us all gaze upon an actual world champion.

Joe does a spin. Swerve tells him don’t ever turn his back on him. He looks like he’s ready to get beat. How bout we put the title on the line tonight. How bout we do it now.

Undisputed Kingdom’s music hits, though, and out they come.

Adam Cole wonders if we are prepared for story time. He mentions that Roderick Strong is our new AEW International Champion, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are still ROH tag team champions, and Wardlow now has a title shot.

The only reason Joe is champion is because they let it happen. As for Swerve, the hot new thing, six months from now, no one will give a damn about him, and he’ll be out of the main event scene. He’s never winning the title. But he knows who is…Wardlow.

Swerve laughs his ass off, wondering how many times Cole has failed, and how many chances has he got? He’s loving Cole’s new manager role. The whole Dr. Claw from Inspector Gadget look is real funny to him. He gets a dig at Britt Baker, and Cole is pissed, saying Matt and Mike will face Joe and Swerve next week.

Swerve wonders why wait till next week. Let’s do it now.

Cole says Swerve doesn’t make the rules. The match will happen next week.

Schiavone gets on the mic, and says Khan wants the match happening now.

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland vs Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Joe and Matt to start. Joe corners him and hits a right. Taven hops to the top rope and dives off with a dropkick, but Mike is in the ring, and he gets hit with a big clothesline then a senton. Cover for 1…NO! Joe gloats to Swerve as Matt gets a tag. Joe attacks Matt, but Mike is up and attacks. Matt with an Enziguri, Matt with a cover. Gets a 1…NO!!!

We are back to Swerve kicking all types of ass. He tries for a stomp but Taven is on the apron to stomp him. Crowd is FIRMLY behind Swerve.

Swerve fights him away then ends up stomping Mike anyway. He slams Matt face first into the mat, then hits the House Call. BIG PRESSURE! COVER! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland

I won’t pretend to care about the ROH tag titles, particularly if AEW shows they don’t either, but I saw a lot of LITTLE things that I didn’t like here all resulting in a rough start to this “new season.” I have NEVER been a fan of team-ups that otherwise would not happen, and we got that here. Also, this match was six minutes, and a bulk of it was during the break. Thankfully, the crowd was behind Swerve the entire time.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:54

After the match, Wardlow walks down the ramp slowly, staring down Swerve. Joe hops in the ring as Swerve is staring him down, and locks in a sleeper.

Wardlow removes his shirt and stares Joe down.

We are informed that Brian Cage will take on Hook for the FTW Title.

Hook is backstage ready to tell Renee how he feels about the title match.

In comes Chris Jericho who tells Hook Tazz once suplexed him on hhis head. He’s never forgotten that. He’s connected to TAzz, but he’s never respected Hook until this past Sunday. Maybe he is the real deal. So congrats on that.

We head backstage to see The Young Bucks who have two HUGE announcements. They will make these announcements later in the ring.

FTW Championship Match

Hook vs Brian Cage

Cage starts with the overpowering of Hook. He corners Hook then suplexes him out of the corner. Cage rolls to the outside, grabs a chair, and tosses it into the ring. Hook is on the outside as well. He crawls around the ring and looks under the ring. He grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays Cage as he goes to grab Hook. Hook has a trash can lid and smacks Cage across the dome with it. Another hard smack of the face. One big headshot and Cage whips Hook into the steps. Cage tries to knee him, but Hook moves and Cage hits aknee to the steps. Hook flies off the steps, Cage catches him, POWERSLAM TO HOOK! Damn! Cage tries to spear him but Hook moves and Cage barrels through the barricade!

We are BACK and Cage has Hook hurt in the middle of the ring. Cage grabs Hook, shoulders him, and spins for an F5 only for Hook to hit a DDT onto a chair. There’s a kendo stick, a trash can, and a barricade leaned up against the corner. Hook hits a few lariats, Cage wont fall. Hook hits a third, and Cage falls.Hook grabs the hips, T-BONE SUPLEX TO CAGE!! Hook grabs the trash can. HEADSHOT! Hook grabs again. AGAIN WITH A T-BONE ONTO THE GUARD RAIL! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Some elevated crossfaces to Cage, but Cage floats him over, lifts up and hits a neckbreaker as Hook falls. Cage grabs Hook by the head. POWERBOMB TO HOOK! Fireman’s! F5 onto the chair! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Cage grabs a bag from under the ring. It’s got thumbtacks! Cage tries for a suplex, but Hook floats over and locks in Redrum! But Cage backs Hook into a chair! Hook drops, grbs a kendo stick. A smack against the back, the head, T-BONE SUPLEX TO CAGE ONTO THE THUMB TACKS!!! Cage’s ass fell on that one.

Hook grabs from behind and hits some crossface punches. Half-Nelson. REDRUM! Cage stands…..AND HE FALLS BACK! HOOK LANDS ON THE TACKS! HOOK WONT LET GO!!! BRIAN CAGE IS OUT!!!

Winner: Hook

Damn, that was fun. I wanna note and give props to Cage who took hit after hit and did more than enough to make this kid look great. He could have gone full diva and lost “just barely,” but he gave Hook a definitive win.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:03

Gates of Agony are here to attack!!! They stomp Hook a bit until Chris Jericho’s music hits and out he comes.

I could do without Jericho here, but everything else was sick.

We go over the vacating of the tag team titles. Khan says there will be a huge tag team tournament.

Renee is backstage with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. What’s next for OC?

He says he will continue to look for gold to fill his backpack.

Renee asks Best Friends if they are in the tag title hunt, but Chuck says he is not cleared. So, he made a tag match on Rampage for them, as they are IN the match.

Hands in.

Killswitch vs Matt Menard

Menard is heated! He rushes the ring, corners Killswitch, hits a bunch of rights. He goes for a clothesline, another, GOOZLE!! Chokeslam form Killswitch! Big lariat to the back of the head!

Killswitch lifts Matt, hits another lariat to the back of the head. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Matt Menard

Jurassic Squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:08

Daniel Garcia runs down to attack Killswitch. In comes Nick Wayne to attack, but Garcia knew it was coming, and corners him. Lucha with a big kick and Garcia is down. Wayne’s World off the top to Garcia.

Christian Cage stands atop the ramp with his family. Adam Copeland attacks from behind!!! Sleeper to Nick Wayne! His mom tries for a low blow, but Adam catches her hand! He chases Cage down to the ring, around it, and through the crowd.

Adam chases him all the way into the backstage area, down a hallway. Cage toses a table in front of him, Adam swipes it aside and chases Cage outside. Cage sees an SUV, opens the door, and grabs the driver. He tosses the guy out and drives away, holding th title in the air as he drives away.

Hhahahahahaha.

Adam turns to the cam, say this has to end where it started. Toronto. March 20th, Dynamite, Cope v Cage III for the TNT Title, in an I Quit Match.

Kyle O’Reilly is backstage with Renee to cut a face promo, saying he is grateful. He has nothing but love for the Undisputed Kingdom. He is unsure of what path to take. Sometimes when you choose your friends it’s the easier path. He’s gotta do this on his own.

Tony is in the ring, and he introduces The Bucks, but they tell him to get the hell out of the ring almost immediately.

Nick wants to move past that. As for Sting and Darby, they cheated. Sting invited all his friends from the retirement homes, and even had his sons come in and beat their assees. They cheated.

Matt calms Nick down, and Nick says he has a good point – they ended Sting’s career forever.

There is a tag team tournament coming up and they have entered themselves in it.

Matt wants to move onto today’s agenda. They have two huge announcements. First, it’s a bit of house keeping, which is tough, but they are EVPs and they take their jobs seriously. So, in an effort to show no favoritism, they are forced to tell Hangman Adam Page that he crossed the line. He put his hands on two officials, so unfortunately, he is suspended indefinitely from The Elite, without pay.

The next announcement…Kenny Omega…their dear friend. It’s like he disappeared off the face of the earth. He hasn’t made any of his dates for no good reason. As far as his association with The Elite, Omega is fired. He is sorry they had to find out on Live TV. But hit them up.

As for item #2…which, I thought Kenny’s firing was, is interrupted by

Eddie Kingston. He is here in sweat pants and Timbs. He points t the hot head, says if Eddie talks crap, he’ll be fined? Well Eddie, takes some cash out of his pocket and tosses it at them.

Matt grabs the mic, tells him not to air grievances on TV. Nick tries to cheapshot Eddie, but Matt hits him with a lowblow from behind! They set up for an EVP Trigger, but KAZUCHIKA OKADA is here!!!!

He is suited and booted, and heads to the ring. He stands side by side with Eddie, staring down The Young Bucks.

OKADA WITH THE RAINMAKER TO EDDIE!

Nick announces Okada as the newest member of The Elite.

A bit of a rough segment, but the reveal was fun.

Riho vs Kris Statlander

Kris overpowers Riho, gets cocky, and Riho takes advantage with a crucifix pin then a dropkick. Kris lifts, Riho escapes, dorp toe hold to Kris, and she hangs on th 2nd rope. Riho tries for 619, but Kris moves, hits a shoulder tackle, cover, Riho bridges out, Sunset flip, Kris holds onto the head, lifts up hard, and locks in a bear hug to Riho! She locks the head, lifts up for a suplex. Riho kicks out of the corner, again as she climbs, flies, and Kris catches her. To the shoulders, Kris presses Riho up and drops her on her face!

We are back and Riho stomps the back of Kris. She hits the ropes, dropkick to Kris. Kris stands in the corner. Riho runs with an elbow then monts and hits a bunch of punches. Kris shoves her aside. Riho with a Northern Lights! Into a bridge! 1..2..N!O!!! Big short arm lariat to Riho. Another from Kris. A third and Kris holds onto the hand, not letting go. Kick from Riho, another kick, Kris stomps her, grabs both hands and pulls her up onto the shoulders. Rana sends kris int othe ropes! 619! Riho to the top rope! Kris is standing! Riho flies. Crossbody, roll through, Kris holds on, to the shoulders, Riho lands on her feet, SNAPDRAGON SUPLEX! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!!! Kris with a surprise powerbomb! PIN!! 1..2…NO!!! Stokely has a chain! He slides it into the ring! Stokely distracts the ref. Willow isn’t here to stop it!

Kris grabs the chain, thinks about it, then tosses it out of the ring. The crowd is happy. Riho with a roll through, wheelbarrow, but Kris hits a German! Another German! She locks the waist, tries for another German, elbows from Riho, Riho rolls through. Gets a rollup! 1..2…..3!!!!



Winner: Riho

This did exactly what it set out to do, and we may be getting an angry alien Kris here soon.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:40

Backstage, Toni Storm is behind her stunt double, Mariah May. Toni asks what season is it? Renee tells her almost Spring. It’s award season! Next week, she’ll be giving out the first ever “Toni Award.” She pimps Mariah’s first t-shirt, whichi s basically a Toni Storm knockoff shirt.

Awesome.

We are backstage after the break, and Stokely is with Willow Nightingale. Stokely calls Kris his favorite, and says she needs to listen more to what he is saying.

Willow will get a shot at Riho next week. She tells Stokely that she’ll do things her way next week, so stay away. She has a message for Julia Hart, she’s coming for that title and she will become the face of TBS.

Next week, Darby Allin will take on Jay White, says Schiavone, who is still in the ring. He introduces Darby Allin, who comes out wearing a weathered tarp.

Schiavone asks him what’s it going to be like without Sting.

Darby say about ive years ago, he was homeless down the street, and Sunday he was wrestling during one of the best PPVs of all time. He feels he helped end Sting’s career with the respect it deserved.

He is beat up and tired, but what’s next? Next week, he’s taking on Jay White. March 27th, he’s flying to climb Mount Everest. This is him just talking from the heart. He wants to thank every fan and AEW for giving him this dream. If next week is his last ever match, he’ll do what he always does, and go out fighting for his life. As for this tag team title, he cant replace The Icon.

He drops the title and looks to leave, but the music of Bullet Club Gold hits and here they are.

Jay White didn’t want to come out and interrupt, it’s just that Darby is so elusive and weird, and he dindt know if he’d get the chance to talk to him face to face again. He had to come out and tell him congrats on an amazing night at Revolution. He showed the world that he would do anything to make sure Sting would retire a champion.

He was willing to risk it all when he jumped off the ladder. Kind of stupid to Jay. He left poor ol Sting by himself to fight 2-on-1. Luckily, Sting prevailed. He had that heart-warming sendoff that he deserved, and Darby was there by his side. He didn’t actually see it, but he heard about it. Jay doesn’t really care.

BUT he does care that Sting is gone, and Darby is all alone. What is Darby without Sting? He is a little lost puppy. No one there to feed him treats or clean up after or hold his leash. Now, he has a match with Jay White. He offers Darby a spot in the BCG. They even have a name for him, Darby Scissorhand!

Darby wonders if he is done. He wants to get right to the point. Jay main evented the Tokyo Dome twice, won titles all around the world, then came to AEW and did what? Play with cardboard cut outs? He doesn’t believe the hype, and if Jay is as good as he thinks he is, he’d ocme alone.

Darby then whispers in his ear. Jay turns to his boys, turns back around, and the bat is at his neck.

House of Black threatens arson against Mark Briscoe. Brody will take on Mark on Collision.

Mark Briscoe waxes poetic about the fire, and it’s a great ass promo. Haha

Jay Lethal shows up, says it’s time for him to man up, plus he freakin loves Mark. He’s got his back.

Mark tells him not to bring JJ. Jay defends JJ, says who better to have on their side. Besides, Mark don’t gotta trust JJ, trust Jay Lethal.

This is YOUR MAIN EVENT!

Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher

Crowd is very pro-Ospreay. Lokcup and Kyle gets wrist control. They trade holds, hit the ropes, head scissors, Will tries for momentum, Kyle stops him, more rope work, Will with a rana! Uppercut from Will. Whip to the corner, Kyle lands on his feet off the corner, but Will hits a chop. Kyle with a HARD whip into the corner. Will hits it back first.

We are back and WILL flies off the apron with a hit and a dab. He sends Kyle into the ring, saito suplex! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Os Cutter attempt, Kyle dodges, hurts the neck. BRAINBUSTAAAAAAAA from Fletcher! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!

Both men up, and they want a chopfest. Fletcher hits one after Will and it’s a dozy. Will holds the hand, and he hits a chop. Kyle with one. They go bck and forth, neither letting go of the other. Will hits a final one to break the hand hold. Whip from Kyle, elbow strike form Will! Heel kick! Heghits the ropes, goes for the cutter again, but Kyle ducks under and sits Will no his shoulders. Kyle goes for a possible Styles Clash, but Will pulls hiself up and spikes Kyle with a DDT!!! SIICCCCCCKKK!!!! HIDDEN BL-NO!!! Kylee ducks! SNAKE EYES from Fletcher! Both men on the apron. Kyle stands, grabs Will by the head. Will drops off from behind, big kick to the head. Will bounces off the 2nd buckle ON THE APRON! CUTTER!!!!!!!

WE are back after an oddly placed break. Will hits an enziguri, but Kyle with a kick! He tries for a Tombstone, but Will reverses, only for Kyle to reverse as well! He lifts Will to the shoulders, but we get a poison rana from WILL!!! Kyle is down! Will calls for the top rope! He climbs, Kyle is up! HE CROTCHES WILL!!! Kyle climbs! HALF AND HALF SU—NO!! Will lands on his feet!!! He floats over the arm, LIGER BOMB! COVER! 1….2….NO!!!! SO CLOSE!!!! Kick to the face, again, Will double underhook, Kyle floats off, hooks the arm, double underhook, lifts up, a modified elbow drop and slam with a pin for 1..2.NO!!!!! He looks for a powerbomb, HITS IT! HUGE FUCKING POWERBOMB!!! HOLY SHIT!!!! 1….2……..NO!!!!

Will is up in the corner! Kyle runs and hits a running kick!!!! Kyle climbs as Will is on the top rope. Kyle tries for a suplex, Will floats out, kicks the face. Will climbs! A POISON RANA OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! COVER! 1….2……NO!!!! Will with a bunch of kicks to the face. Kyle stands! They trade rights, Will hooks the arms, then kicks the head. They both hit the ropes, they both reverse powerbombs, Will tries to kick the back of the head, Kyle kicks th throat!

SPANISH FLY FROM WILL OSPREAY! OS CUTTER!!!! COVER!!!! 1…2….NO!!!! Kyle on his knees! Will calls for Hidden Blade! But Kyle wants it to his face! HIDDEN BLADE FROM OSPREAY! COVER!!! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Will Ospreay

HOLY SHIT.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 19:23

Good God, that was amazing.

AND IT JUST GETS BETTER!!! Bryan Danielson is here all smiles!

We end the show with Bryan smiling and Will looking very suspicious.