Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.10.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Hey everyone! Please head over to Larry’s GoFundMe for his daughters. We all appreciate it.

Still in Texas. I had half a bottle of something called “TURKEY WHISKEY” and right now, Cody Rhodes looks like a #2 Pencil. Listen, if I say Jeff Hardy beats Droz in a NO DQ match at 12 Minutes, don’t say a word.

We are LIVE! Jericho makes his way out with a bat to announce with JR and CO.



Match 1: The Butcher and The Blade vs FTR

Dax and Blade to start. Lockup and a stalemate. Blade gets Dax into the corner till the ref gets him out. Dax tries the same, and he’s got to back up at 4 as well. Side headlock takedown by Dax. Turns it into a pin for 1. NO! Dax stands, still cinches the hold. On the ropes, and they gotta break it up. Kick from The Blade, then a chop. Chop from Dax. Another. Right forearms to the face. Tackle and another and a slide through then a go behind and a roll up from Dax. He holds the tights for 1..2..N!O!!! Inside cradle for 1..2…NO!!! Side headlock takedown again. Tag to Cash and he flies off the 2nd rope with an axe. Tag to Dax and Cash sends Blade into the boot of Dax. He comes in to stomp then works the arm, hits. Northern Lights into a pin for 1..2…N!O!!!

Tag from Dax and in comes The Butcher. Dax istracts, Cash tries to take advantage, he does, but has to hit a few uppercuts to get any type of motivation. He hops over off the ropes, hits a dropkick, but Butcher still will not go down. Looks like Cash landed on his shoulder. Cash with a rollup for 1…NO!!!! Hard crossobody from Butcher. He sends Cash into the corner .Tag to Blade and Butccher hits a chop. Cash tries one of his own, but it’s stopped. Blade distracts and Butcher chokes up Cash. Blade kick Cash, Cash turns and hits some rights. Blade chokes Cash up on the ropes then tags in Butcher. Butcher chokes him up for 4 as well, then sends Cash into th corner. Right hand. Tag to Blade. Double headbutt to Cash. Again, dropping him in the corner. Blade hits the ropes! He hops up, Cash catches him! POWER SLAM! Nice. Tag to Dax, who omes in and hits a Brainbuster! He sets Blade on the corner, utcher shoves Dax off, Cash enters, grabs the head, so does Dax, they pill him in and hit a DDT!!! Blade kicks Cash off, Dax hits a right hand. He flies up, locks the head. Tag from Cash. Superplex from Dax, Frog splash from Cash! Cover for 1…2..No!!!!Knee from Blade. Tag to Butcher. He sends Dax into Butcher, they double team a Uranage type move then cover gets 1…2..NO!!! Tag to Blade. They go for another team, in comes Cash!

GOOD NIGHT EXPRESS!!! Blade goes for a backslide, Csah gets a tag. Piledriver from Dax AND CASH! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: FTR

A great debut, I think, that didn’t give everything they had away, but still showed they were capable, and also gave a nice shoutout to Tully and Arn, who were both watching in the crowd.

Total Rating: ***

FTR call this organization the pinnacle of tag team wrestling. Before they can go too far, Young Bucks come out to say the match was great. They also want to bring up them helping The Bucks out of a jam, then introduce themselves and call themselves the best tag team in AEW. They say it’s nie to meet FTR, but in come Butcher and Blade to attack. Havoc and Kip show uP! Omega and Page then show up, and Page has a glass of whiskey! CHEERS COWBOY!

Backstage, The Natural Nightmares are informed that they will be facing Hnagman and Omega. Brandi wants to talk about why Allie is wearing the Rhodes jacket. She’s bother. Dustin asks if QT knows what’s at stake here. Dustin says Hangman can take his head off, and he needs QT in the game. Needs him with Dustin. This could be them at Fyter Fest. Win these titles next week. Get what’s in his system out because Allie will not be ringside next week. Awww.



Match 2: Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose vs Kris Stratlender and Hikaru Shida

The heels attack the faces from the jump . Ford chokes Hikaru with a boot while Nyla handles Statlander. Statlander and Nia to start. She gets a dropkick to the head, jericho’s favorite move, then tags in Shida. She hits a right, tags in Kris, then she hits a move, then tags in Shida. Shida hits a running knee. Statlander to the top, flies, but Nyla moves and knocks Shida off the apron. Hard right to Kris and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Nyla drops an elbow to the head of Kris. Knee scrape by Nyla. Body slam to Kris. Leg drop from Nyla.

We are back from a break, and Nyla’s got the arms pulled behind Kris. Kris turns inot it, mises a right, kicks high, flips forward out of a hold, kicks the nhits a right, finally knocking Nyla down. Tag to Shida. Tag to Ford. Shida, missesa ight, eats a kick, whips to the corner, Shidasends Ford onto the top, laying horizontally. Knee from Shida. She hangs Ford over the apron and heads outside. Running high knee lift from Shida. Shida to the top rope. Ford turns, and Shida flies with a dropkick. Shida hooks the head, lifts, suplex! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Ford. Ford hops in and they double team Ford with a backbreaker. Hida kicks the back of the head, knocks Nyla off. Huge moonsualt from Kris and covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Ford with a DDT! Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Tag to Nyla. Nyla in with a fireman’s. Elbows from Kris. Kick to the back of the head. Ford in, Kris misses a right, STUNNER to Kris! Runing knee from ShidA! Nyla on the top rope! Shida stops her. She locks the head. SUPERPLEX to Nyla!!! Kris hits the ropes. Axe kick to the back of the head. Cover! 1…2…NO!!!! Tag to Shida. Shida clubs the back, goes for a Suplex, but Nyla is too strong, she reveses and hangs Shida up on the top rope. Kick to Kris. She gets her and dorps her onto the top rope as well. Nyla flies! She drops a hard one on both girls! Tag to Ford. Ford on the apron. Shida on the shoulders of Nyla. Ford hops up but Kris holds her down,. Knee strike to Nyla. Shida with a FALCON ARROW TO FORD!!! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! She hits the ropes. Sabian holds her leg. Statlander flies though the ropes for a suicide dive.

Ford has the women’s title!!! She smacks Shida in the face! Northern Lights! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winners: Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose

A well put together match that caught steam on the 2nd half. I don’t think Ford is the best hand, but they cant all be great, right?

Total Rating: **1/2

We get a black and white video of Darby Allin hanging out with Tony Hawk. Sick. He’s trying a few sick moves off of ladders, because fuck it.

JR brings up Dr Baker, and her hellacious course through rehab.

We get a video package of her and what she’s been through.



Match 3: The Inner Circle vs Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

AS SOON AS THE BELL RINGS, the heels attack! Hager sends OC outside and drops him on his back on the steel. Is that steel? Shit, who knows. IN the ring, Trent is reeling in the corner. He gets hit with a right, another. Taylor is finally able to get on the apron. Chop to Trent. Trent eats a whip, dodges a aplsah, hits a chop, another, another, another and a final one gets blocked. Trent is able to lock the head, goes for a Tornado DDT, but Santana escapes and hits a kick to the face! Tretn holds on from the side and suplexes! Ortiz gets a tag and comes in with some rihts. Tag from Chuck He enters, sends the boot to the face, and a side suplex is hit by Trent. Trent hits the ropes, suicide dive to Hager! Chuck Taylor flies over the top rope onto Santana and Ortiz! Chuck grabs Ortiz and sends him into a spear by Trent. Chuck sends Ortiz into the ring. Trent enters along with Chuck, They look to double team, but Hager enters and clocks Chuck! In comes Santana, and he and Hager get to the apron. Tag to Hanger .powerbomb to Chuck. Hager Bomb. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!

We get Santana hitting a knee lift on the apron. Hager with right hands in the corner. Tag and Santana and Ortiz double team. Chuck fights out of the corner, but Hager gets a tag. Tag to Trent. He sends the heels off the apron. Chop to Hager, right hand. Whip to the corner, Trent rolls up the corner then falls back into a hold, and he is dropped onto the ropes! Hager tags in Ortiz who hits a suplex and a cover for 1..2…NO! Ortiz gyrates a bit. He lifts Trent then sends him into the boot of Santana. Tag to Hager ho beats down on Trent against the ropes. Tag to Ortoiz. Ortiz with rights. Double team to Trnet. Trent kicks Ortiz and sends Hager over the top rope. Ortiz misses a splsh. Tornado DDT to Ortiz. OC calls for the tag…barely!

Tag to OC. He enters, stares Hager down. He sizes him up! Devestating kicks to the shins! Another! He gets lifted by Hager into the corner, gets tosses across th ring, trips Hager with his body, then puts his hands in his pockets! In come Santana and Ortiz, who eat a hurricanrana to both! Suicide dive to Hager! Crossbody off the top roOrtiz, hits the ropes, Tornado DDT to Santana. Top rope, he dives, Hager catches and drops him down hard with a slam. Pin for 1…2.NO!!! Best Friends stop it. Hager lifts Trent, drops him, sends him over the top with a clothesline. Santana drops Chuck on the outside. Tag to Ortiz. Hager grabs Orange and puts him seated in the corner. Ortiz on his hands and knees. Santana runs on top of Ortiz and hits a cannonball.

OC on the shoulders, they’re looking for Streetsweeper, Chuck pushes Sntana, Orange turns the hold into a pin! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

You name me a better wrestler than Orange Cassidy. I’ll wait.

Total Rating: *****

Jericho heads to the ring. He grabs Chuck and hits him in the belly with the bat. He gets one on Trent as well. Hager holds up Jericho. Jericho with a bat to the head. Ortiz powerbombs Chuck.

Jericho grabs a bag of oranges, and Tony says it’s gotta be 20 lbs. Jericho grabs Orange Cassidy, who is bleeding from the head. Jericho grabs the bag of Oranges, and hits Cassidy over the head with them! Jericho hits Orange Cassidy on the mat as he lays there bleeding. Jericho gets ready, swings, and Santana and Ortiz send Orange into the swinging Jericho.

Jericho: “Blood Orange Cassidy has just been juiced.”

Tony is in the crowd and wants to ask Billy Gunn some questions, but in comes MJF who has had undefeated streak forever, has the ring, and Jungle Boy gets a shot? Everyone knows no matter how good he is on the mic, how he gets oer with the marks, there is a ceiling. He is a great white shark, swimming in a sea of minnows.

Billy Gunn says he is a great white. MJF says he’s surprised he’s not too busy trying to get one of his talentless sons in this company. Wardlow steps in to stop any madness.

JR says there are rumors about Colt Cabana being offered a spot. We get Brodie Lee trying to recruit him last week, including the offerage of a water bottle.



Match 4: Sammy Guevarra vs Colt Cabana

Sammy starts with a middle finger to the face. Colt has one for him. Sammy hits him with two! Side headlock from Colt, drop down from Sammy, Sammy flips, and Colt flips him off. Hard chop to the chest of Sammy. Shove and a whip. Colt flies off the corner, double knife edge. Colt with a hurricanrana, an arm drag into a arm lock. He works the arm again, bends the fingers back, and Sammy sends him to the outside. Sammy hits the ropes and dives over them to the outside. Sammy enters the ring and waits for the count. Sammy covers the entering Colt for 1..NO! Sammy with a few boots to the back of Colt. He runs and kicks the ropes, sending them into Colt’s neck. Sammy holds the head, snapmares Colt down, hits the ropes a few too many times, and strusts, then locks in a chinlock, only for Colt to roll him forward and pin for 1..2..N!O!!! Sammy kicks, Colt grabs on, Sammy swings and kicks in the head. Cover for 1…2..N!O!!! Cravat from behind. Colt is up ut Sammy cinches the hold again, working it from behind. Colt turns into the hold, he breaks it, knees Sammy in the chest, hits the ropes, Sammy gets a firemans. Sammy squats Colt! Colt tries to roll him up, but hits an elbow to the top of the skull! Sammy to the top rope! He hops off, runs and gets kicked! Colt ducks a right, hits some rights, spins! Sammy stops it. Colt hits a moonsault! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Colt sits Sammy on the ropes, crotch first.

Colt to the corner. He grabs Sammy for the fireman’s, but he slipped and Sammy is able to get the Torture Rock! GTS! Pin for 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Sammy Gueverra

Sammy continues to get some love, yet they make it believable, as not once do I think his wins are unbelievable, especially because they’re giving legit reasons as to why his opponents may not be in the right mind.

Total Rating: **1/2

The Dark Order is here! They stare down Colt Cabana. In comes Lee. They head back through the tube, and Colt follows.

Sammy wants his music to be played. He’s the best AEW has; the greatest.

But here comes Matt Hardy! He asks for the music to be cut. Sammy wants to know what the issue is.

Matt says he has no issues. Matt says he respects Sammy; he sees a young Matt Hardy in Sammy. Sammy always gets back up after every hit. He respects that. Sammy is the future. He has some advice. To realize maximum potential, Sammy must get away from Jericho. Trust him.

Sammy says this man tried to kill him twice.

Matt says he is an excellent driver.

Sammy calls him a moron. Matt is dumb, stupid, broken.

HE BROKE MATT!

Matt calls him Samuel.He says he must step in this ring, because these events must be documented. Matt calls for deletion. Sammy is confused. He bounces.

Matt chomps.

We go to Janela at a bar wondering why he went from facing Moxley in a main event to fading in the darkness.

He wonders if his best moments are behind him. Somewhere along the last six months or so, he lost his direction. He walks outside, and here comes Sonny in a convertible to pick him up and go shopping.

Backstage, Dasha is trying to catch up with Colt. She does, and wonders if his losses brought him to the door of The Dark Order. He is hesitant to knock, does so, then enters the door of Mr. Brodie Lee.

Moxley has just arrived in a knock off Stone Cold shirt. He says he is in a real bad mood because he has no patience or time for people who run their mouth when they have no idea what they are talking bout. Taz has been talking all week, and if he’s trying to get under the skin of Moxley, it worked. He’s going to pop Cage’s head like a pimple. Jon is one miserable son of a bitch. The fact that they think Cage can beats him pisses him off. Taz is one of the greatest trash talkers of all time, but in this case…

Here comes Taz! He’s sittin in his trailer, and just hears Moxley chirpin. He tells him to get his head right because he’s getting put out!

CAGE ATTACKS FROM BEHIND! He’s wearing jeans and nice shoes, so you know it’s real. He sends Moxley into a trash can then lifts him aund Jon shoves Brain into a red car. Moley swings with a pipe, but Cage is down and Jon breaks a window. Cage sends Moxley into a fence then spinebuster on top of the red car!!! He drags Jon to the trunk, sets up fo ra powerbom. Taz tells him to stop; they sent the messge. Cage isn’t done, he body slams Jon into the back window of the car.

Rhodes and Quen video package.



Match 5: TNT Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs Marq Quen

Handshake to start. Test of Strength. Cody shoulders, Marq returns the favor. Cody piks the leg and Quen drops a right on the back. Cody with a right hand, Marq with on. They bo back and forth. Drop toe hold and Cody works the arm from behind. Cody yanks the arm of Quen. Quen with a side headlock. Ropes and Cody shoves Quen, but Quen hits a shoulder tackle. He rolsl Cody over and hits a standing moonsault for 1…NO! Body slam attempt, Cody flats over, right hand, drop, uppercut. Hits the ropes, and Quen with a high dropkick! Cover for 1.NO! Quen tries to spin out of a hold, Cody trips him up and grabs the leg, slammin it into the mat. Cover for 1..NO! Quen is favoring the ankle. Cody works the left hand then steps on the back of the leg. He goes for the surfboard, he drops to his butt, locks in. Dragon Sleeper.

We go to break, but the match still goes on. Cody sends Quen to the outside after releasing the hold. He leaves the ring as well, grabs the head, and sends Quen into the apron. Quen returns the favor then heads into the ring. Cody kicks the ankle. He puts the foot on the ropes then drops a leg on it. Another stomp to the ankle. Cody drops a leg onto the apron. Cody enters the ring. He grabs Quen and pulls him into the ring, then whips Quen into the corner. Quen with an elbow. Kick to Cody. Springboard but Quen cant hack it! He tumbles own cuz of his ankle! Cody covers for 1…2.N!O!! Cody attacks the back with some right hands.

Quen stands, hits an over the head kick. Right hand to Cody, a bunch of rights and lefts in the corner, kick, and ref holds him back. Cody with a kick to the leg, dropping Quen. Cody drops a knee onto his own knee then sends Quen to the top rope, back first. Cody to the top rope. He locks up behind, back flips and I don’t know who got who there. Quen favors the ankle after flipping 32 times, and Cody is favoring the back. Both men up. Quen with a moonsault off the 2nd rope, whip to Cody, Cody slides under, kick from Cody, Cody goes for a punch, but Quen hits a moonsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!!! Cody with a suplex attempt, but Quen lands on his feet and turns it into a DDT! Cover for 1…2..N!O!!! Cody rolls to the outside. Quen hits the ropes and dives over the top onto Cody! He enters the ring again, struggling due to his ankle, and hits the ropes. He dives again, falling onto Cody!!! He enters the ring again, can’t quite get the run off, and Cody is back! Anderson is on the apron to yell! Qun sends Cody to the outside! He dives over the top with another dive onto Cody! Quen drags him into the ring and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Quen on the apron, hurting, Arn is nearby. He head to the top roep. Cody rolls to the outside. Quen turns, still on thetop rope, and dives wirth a 450 splash onto Cody on the ramp!!! Quen shoots Cody into the ring then takes off his jacket. He heads to the top rope.

SHOOTING STAR PRESS! But Cody moves! ANKLE LOCK IMMEDIATELY! He uses his boot to push on the ankle. Quen taps!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

A solid affair that gave Quen the spotlight more than it ever gave Cody, which is what I suppose this is designed to do. I enjoyed it, even if the winner wasn’t in question.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Jack Hager comes out to stare at Cody, then surprisingly shoots towards Arn Anderson in the corner. Cody grabs him, and Jake lifts Cody and slams him down twice.

In come Kassidy and Hardy and Quen and they all toss chairs At Hager, sending him to the outside.

Out come the rest of The Inner Circle, and they attack the faces in the ing! Have attacks Hardy, Quen hops on his shoulders, everyone is attacking everyone, and out come the refs!

Hardy continues to attack Sammy, hitting him with a Twist of Fate. Inner Circle rolls to the outside as the heel stand tall.

End Show