Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.18.21  

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EL ATOMICO!!

LETS FREAKING GOOOOOO!!!!

WE start with Eddie sitting on some steps backstage, waiting for Moxley. Here comes his homie, and they make their way to the ring through the crowd.

After some crowd-lovin, we get 2.0 and Garcia attacking Moxley and Kingston with a lead pipe. They enter the ring to gloat about taking out Moxley and Kingston. If Sting and Darby want a taste, come get it right here and now. They want a ref.

Lights out. Sting makes his entrance.

Darby is behind the guys with a skateboard!!! The bell rings.



Match 1: Sting

Stinger Splash! Another! Darby heads out while Sting makes short work of Lee while Darby wrestles Parker. They head to the backstage area, and Garcia is with them, turning this into a three on two. They slingshot Darby into the wall.

They finally wrestle their way down the steps towards the ring. 2.0 and Garcia are triple teaming Sting, but we see Darby walking down the bannister of steps and flying with a shoulder battering ram into the heels. Out come Kingston, and he’s got Garcia! He drags Garcia towards the back and lets Sting and Darby handle Lee and Parker. Sting and Darby grab a table and send it into the ring. 2.0 attack, stopping the table set up. Darby gets sent to the outside. 2.0 set the skateboard on its back and they suplex Darby onto the back of the skateboard! Sting tries to save him, but they continue to double team the knee. 2.0 set up the table, Sting mounts in the corner, hits some punches, but 2.0 grab Sting and POWEROMB HIM INTO THE TABLE!!!!

STING NO SELLS THE TABLE SPOT! He’s up! He pounds his chest. Dropkick from Darby!

Scorpion Deathdrop to both of 2.0! Sting sets them up on top of one another and ties them up in a Scorpion Deathlock. They tap.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

It’s hard to hate on a match when the crowd loved it so damned much. It wasn’t bad, and had some cool spots. Darby, of course, bled for us, and Sting took a powerbomb into a table. Him getting up immediately, I wasn’t really a fan of, but this felt like an opener.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:12

Earlier today, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girl.

Backstage, Tully and Spears applaud. Slim pickins in Houston, says Spears. Lol. Damn.

Spears says he’s going to make Sammy’s fiancé a member of Pinnacle for one night, and for one night only, he’ll let her be on top.

Sammy makes his entrance for his match, but Spears attacks him from behind!!! Sammy sends Spears ringside, then flies off the ramp with a flip! He kisses his fiancé then removes Spears’ shirt and chops him. Another chop. Another. Tully gets involved and helps Spears give Sammy a piledriver!!! The ref wants the action in the ring. They get there.



Match 2: Sammy Guevara vs Shawn Spears

Spears screams at the ref, and Sammy rolls outside, favoring his neck. Spears leaves to grab him and wants another piledriver, but Aubrey kicks Tully to the back. Tully removes his jacket. He’s pissed. Aubrey yells at him to leave. Spears grabs Sammy, pulls his knee pad down and hits Sammy in the face with a bunch of high knees. He rolls Sammy to the corner. Spears points at Sammy’s girl, finger in the air, as Sammy tries to stand on the apron. Spears grabs him, Sammy with a high kick. Sammy springboards, bounces off the top for a cutter, but Spears side steps and Sammy eats mat. Rollup from Sammy for 1..2.NO!!! Spears goes for a powerbomb, Sammy lands on his feet. Chop to Sammy! Sammy hits a chop!

We are back, and it looks like Sammy placed a barricade/rail laid from barricade to ring.

Both men hop up to the top rope, and Spears flips Sammy off, only for Sammy to hit a huge cutter off the top! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!! Sammy calls for the end. He locks up from behind. Torture rack attempt, elbow from Spears, Sammy runs the corner, knee from Spears. Sammy to the top. Spears catches him. C4 from the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Spears is up first as the crowd chants for him. Spears grabs Sammy, drags him over to the barricade. Spears brings him to the apron, sets up for another C4 maybe. He tries, Sammy slinks off, kick, Spears catches, swings it down, and Sammy is right back up with a huge Superkick!! Death Valley Driver from Sammy ONTO THE BARRICADE!!! SAMMY TO THE TOP!!! 630 senton and a pin for 1….2……NO!!!!!!!! WTF!!!!

Sammy exposes the knee. He hits Spears right in the face with it. Again. Another straight to the side of the face. Spears is up. Torture Rack from Spears. Spears is cut open!!! GTH!!!! 1…..2…….3!!!!!!



Winner: Sammy Guevera

Son of a bitch. This had no right being this consistently good. 9 minutes of bad assery and Spears got cut the hard way. I really questioned the inclusion of the fiancé, as it seemed cheesy and unnecessary – there’s enough bad blood between these two, but it somehow worked out without being over the top.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 9:11

Backstage, Don walks up to Christian, says the last time he saw him was when Don gave him his first break in wrestling. Look at him now with all the gold. Great win. Using the chair and all that, but Don is so hapy. He has the chance against Kenny at All Out. He’ll finally get the five star match he’s been wanting to have. Nothing has changed. Don is still on top of the business, and Christian is still wrestling. So good to see him.

Christian tells Don that he’s not in his head, but Christian is in Kenny’s head. He took his Impact title, and at All Out, he’s terrified. He will take the AEW Title. Things never change, though. Don thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he is and always will be a carny piece of shit.

WE come back to Dante cutting a small promo along side some video clips of him taking on Omega. He says he is young, but he’ll keep rising up the ranks, and his name will be one that everyone knows.

Tony is in the middle of the ring with Dan Lambert. Last time we saw him, it didn’t turn out great, so he’s got some support.

Dan grabs the mic, and says he never thought this country would turn into a place where the rich and powerful can silent critics. He uses words like triggered and millennials and calls us cowards. They know that UFC contracts wont allow fighters in a wrestling ring, so one phone call to Dana White, and the problem is fixed. He has with him Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, so if someone is feeling froggy, come out and jump.

He has something to finish saying. AEW is not the answer to the pro wrestling prayers. Just because we love to show up and chant AEW. AEW has a roster full of loud-mouth wannabe tough guys. And we are idiots. Let’s address the elephant in the room, we may show up and get loud, but we are only here because our only other options are D&D and looking up creepy shit on the dark web. We are not hardcore, we are hardup.

Lance Archer has heard enough.

He walks out, but is attacked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page from behind. Lambert and Co watch from the ring with smiles.

Jericho is backstage. He says that for the past four weeks, he has endured, but paid the price. Guess what? Tonight, he gets the ultimate prize – MJF one-on-one. He may not have Judas the move or the song, but he has us. MJF is not as good as he thinks he is. Tonight, he gets his revenge. This is the night of Le Champion. He will beat MJF tonight. The Five Labors of Jericho ends now. Jericho up and MJF down.



Match 3: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks

JB and Nick to start. Nick with a kick and a side headlock. He sends JB to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Nick flips over JB, and gloats. Go behind. Rope work, Nick kicks JB away and lands on the apron, then back flips onto the mat outside. While he uses some cold spray on his junk, JB flies over the top rope with a crossbody. Back in the ring, and JB hits an arm drag, huge dropkick, kip up, and Lucha hits a hard right. Tag to Lucha, He sends Nick into the corner, again, Nick runs under the legs, tags in Matt, Lucha sends Matt into the corner hard, then the other corner, chopstick, in comes Nick to eat a clothesline, Lucha misses a clothesline, catches the flying Matt, spins hm down with a sidewalk slam and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to JB. JB to the top, body slam from Lucha, JB off the shoulders onto Matt and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Knee from Nick to JB, right hand turns JB into Matt, they look for a finisher, but JB sends Matt into Nick, then leaps OVER THE FUCKING ROPES WITH A HURRICANRANA!!!! Matt with a diving dropkick between the ropes, knocking JB on his ass. He knocks Lucha off the apron. Matt to the top rope. Crossbody to Luchasaurus!!!!

WE ARE BACK and JB is elbowing out of the corner, he rolls over the back of Matt and hits a clothesline to Nick. He tries for a tag, but Matt grabs him, JB rolls through, tag to Lucha. He makes short work of Matt then Nick, gets sent to the corner. Knee strike to Lucha, Nick tries for a bulldog, but Lucha sends him off like nothing. He drops both Matt and Nick, and celebrates. Nick is alone. GOOZLE!!!! Break, spinning kick from Nick. Running to the corner, hops over and onto the apron, high kick, Lucha kicks the legs out and crotches Nick. JB with the tag, hops to the top, locks the head, stands on the back of Lucha and hits a Brainbuster!!! 1…2……..NO!!!! matt breaks it up! Lucha grabs him, sends him to the outside. Tag from Lucha. He enters, GOOZLE TO NICK!!! Cutler on the apron, so Lucha sends Nick INTO him, then gets the GOOZLE again! Matt flies off the top, GOOZLE!!! Superkick attempt, but Lucha ducks! Til Whip! Hits Nick. Kick to Matt. DOUBLE CHOKESLAM TO THE YOUNG BUCKS!!! He goes hits a facebuster and JB is there for the cutter!!! Tope Suicida!! Cover from Lucha!!! 1…2…..NO!!!!! Tag to JB. Crowd is HOT WHITE! Nick back in the room. Superkick to Luch from both guys! JB flies over the back of Lucha, and we get another double superkick!!!! Matt grabs JB, Nick to the corner. Lucha on the ground, INDYTAKER INTO A SPLASH ONTO Lucha!! Matt with a cover! 1….2……NO!!!!

Stunt is on the apron, willing JB to stand up! Kenny Omega is here with a golden chair!!! He smacks Stunt with it! The Good Brothers distract Knox! Omega hands the chair over to Matt. CHRISTIAN IS HERE WITH A SPEAR TO OMEGA!!! They fight to the back!!!

Matt grabs JB, locks the head, but JB HITS A BRAINBUSTER ONTO THE GOLDEN CHAIR!!!!! 1…..2……NO!!!!! NICK IS THERE TO BREAK IT UP!!! Lucha sends Nick to the outside! He grabs Matt, Jurassic Express!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! NICK SAVES THE MATCH AGAIN!!!! JB sends Nick to the outside ONE MORE TIME! Cutler gets knocked off. Kick to Anderson! Lucha with a fucking moonsault off the apron!!!

JB tries for a backslide, gets 1.2…NO!!!! Nick in, roll through, BTE TRIGGER!!! Cover for 1..2……3!!!



Winners: The Young Bucks

Son of a bitch, that was fun.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 11:26

We see Omega and Gallwos attacking Christian near the tunnel. The Good Brothers, Cutler, and The Bucks all attack, with Omega taking care of Christian in the middle of the ring. The bell sounds over and over. Omega tells Don to get his licks in. He kicks Christian! Lol.

Omega grabs Christian by the mouth, sets up for One-Winged Angel, hits it on Christian! Christian sells it like death. Callis calls for the 1..2….3!!!!

Backstage, Britt is with her girl Rebel, and introduces Jamie, the answer to everything that is wrong here. Velvet played dirty and dumb, choosing Kris Statlander, the girl that is best friends with literally everyone.

Jamie says her and Britt go way back, so when she was asked to come in and sort out the girls in the back, of course she said yes. Next week, Red v her. She dares her.

Orange Cassidy cuts a riveting promo, full of drama and ethos, on the level of “Hard Times,” and Hollywood Rock all at the same time…

Tony is in the ring, and he brings out Big Show. I mean Wight. Sorry. He says it felt amazing last week, getting into the ring. He’s got an announcement.

Before he can get to it, though, QT and his bowling team come out. The Factory just wants to stop Wight in his tracks before he says something he cant deliver. He says in AEW, we don’t say things to build up anticipation just to let the fans down.

QT gets it, when his music hit and he walked down here and chokeslammed Solow – which, they forgive him for.

Show invites them closer to the ring. QT says there is a reason Khan hired him as an announcer, and not as a wrestler. Show wonders if QT is making shit up. He’s interrupting, and is starting to upset Show a bit. QT tells him to calm down; he was hoping they didn’t go down this road. Paul, instead of QT trying to explain it to the morons in the crowd, QT’s backstage role is privelaged to know a lot of important info, so Mitchell, please put the photo on the screen.

We see an x-ray of a hitachi or some shit.

Oh, it’s an x ray of Show’s hip. We get a photo of Show with his pants down, and some stitches. QT says he’s had four surgeries in the last 18 months. Him standing here is a miracle. He is a hero.

Show wonders if QT thought it was a good idea to show pics of his hip and ass on national tv. Does he think that the 5.5 lbs of titanium is going to stop Show from beating his ass? For a man that is supposed to be in the know, QT doesn’t know shit. Wight talked to Khan, and he’s getting a match at All Out against QT Marshall. QT is shocked and appalled.

Jade Cargill promo with her manager, talking bout Kiera Hogan. She’ll see her Friday.

The Elite is backstage, and Don is telling The Elite to take two months off and buy some shoes.

Tony informs them that Private Party, Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, and Varsity Blondes will have a tag team eliminator match, and the winners will face The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage at All Out.

TAZ is in the middle of the ring with his q-tip hairstyled son. Taz introduces Ricky Starks.

Ricky is out lookin like a sexy beast. He wants everyone to know that he is For the World, and it will be like that for a long time. Cage, he and him keep missing each other, so let’s talk face to face.

Out comes —

Nope, Cage is laid out backstage with Hobbs standing above him. He lifts Cage, and Cage fights Hobbs into the wall. Starks tells them to cut the video while Cage and Hobbs fight. Starks runs to the back. Taz and Hook are quick to follow.

TONY IS BACKSTAGE WITH DEATH TRIANGLE! He brings up the tag team eliminator. We will also see Pac v Andrade.

Pac tells Andrade that last week, he said any time and anywhere. Andrade says All Out in Chicago, and Pac says perfecto, because where better than the same arena and PPV where he dominated and obliterated the mighty Kenny Omega in only two weeks’ notice. He asks Andrade what chance does a man him have against a bastard like him.

Andrade and Chavo come out and says if Pac wants this match, he must agree to Andrade’s condition. Chavo has a 500 page contract for him to read. Chavo then tells Lucha Bros that even if they do win, they’ll never be champions with a boss like Pac.



Match 4: Thunder Rosa vs Penelope Ford

The girls go at it for a while, heading to the outside, with Ford hitting a cutter, until we go PIP.

Running boot to the face of Rosa in the corner. Another one is missed. Running clothesline from Rosa, then a swinging double kick to the gut. She hits the ropes, loowwww dropkick to Ford. Rosa pulls Ford into the ring, double underhooks and suplexes Ford down.

Winner: Penelope Ford



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:02

Arn is backstage with his son to talk about Cody.

Miro with a sick ass promo, as per usual.

Moxley is PISSED backstage. He talks about running through Christian if he has to, and handling Omega, too. He’ll see y’all Friday.

The crowd, of course, sings Judas all the way to the first chorus



Match 5: MJF vs Chris Jericho

MJF slaps Jericho, Jericho shoots the legs, goes for The Walls. MJF slinks to the outside. MJF to the apron. Dropkick from Jericho! Jerich otothe outside, hits a right hand. MJF pulls Jericho into the barricade. MJF wants the camera. He flips the crowd off, right in their faces, nice, he turns. It’s Jericho! Punch to the cam! He flips the cam off, then grabs it and goes for a cam shot to the head. MJF rolls into the ring. Jericho with forearms in the corner, MJF hits one, sends Jericho into the ringpost. MJF kicks the arm into the buckle a few times.

Back from PIUP and MJF whips Jericho, who comes back with a shoulder tackle. Again. He tries for a third, gets sent over the top rope, gets to the corner, axe handle from the top! MJF is able to judo toss Jericho by the arm into the corner. MJF yanks the brace off of Jericho, then gets to the 2nd rope and drops a stomp on it. He grabs the arm, pushes Jericho down by the shoulder. MJF hits th ropes, THROAT THRUST FROM JERICHO! LIONSAULT!!! COVER!!! 1…2….NO!!! Jericho stomps MJF into the corner, Chop from MJF! Again! Whip to MJF, clothesline. He gets about ten in the corner as the crowd counts along. Chop to the seated Jericho! Jericho punches MJF in the forehead to the count of ten! Jericho with the rana off the top!!! Cover for 1..2….N!O!!! MJF transitions to Salt of the Earth!!!! Jericho rolls through, shoots the legs, goes for the Walls. HE GETS THEM!!!!!!!!!!! MJF turns it, kicks Jericho away. Fists back and forth in the center of the ring. Jericho lands on the armp, MJF hangs the arm on the ropes, HEATSEEKER!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!SLEEPER FROM JERICHO! LOW BLOW FROM MJF! Ref didn’t see it! MJF shoots the legs! MJF GETS THE WALLS OF JERICHO!!! Jericho tries to crawl to the ropes. Jericho gets to them! MJF holds it in as long as he can.

MJF puts the ring on. Aubrey sees it! She removes the ring!!! Jericho has his bat, though!!!! Jericho hits MJF with the bat! He tries for Judas Effect, but he can’t!!! He stops himself.

MJF HITS THE JUDAS EFFECT!!!! SALT OF THE EARTH!!! Jericho rolls MJF into a pin! 1…2…NO!!! Salt of the Earth again! Jericho taps!!!

Winner: MJF

This is the best Jericho has looked in a while, now, which makes me feel like he truly wanted to give it his all in this one, and he really fucking did. Giving MJF the win was surprising, but only just a little, as it makes much more sense. They played the whole thing well. Solid main.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:05

End Show