Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.27.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Y’all, I am so far behind with wrestling! Sorry if I come off as confused as to why Luke Harper is holding a red and gold belt because I’m missing roughly 8 hours of wrestling I was unable to watch before tonight’s episode.

Dynamite is live! I think. We are on the road to ALL OUT and we are starting with the Tag Team Gauntlet match. The Young Bucks and The Nightmare dudes are in the ring.

Jericho’s music hits, and he come out, and honestly, if you don’t think his entrance is a banger, I don’t know what to tell you…



Match 1: The Young Bucks vs Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

Nick is quick to start with a kick to QT, but QT rolls him up for 1. NO go. Lockup into the ropes, Nick flies over, is about to get arm dragged, but turns it into a backslide for 1..2..NO!!! Sunset flip into a pin fo 1..2…NO!!! QT trips up and pins for 1..2..NO!!! Go behind form Nick, reversed, hits the ropes, tag to Matt. Back elbow to QT who flies in with a sunset flip into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! rope work and Dustin ets the tag. He hits the ropes, arm drag to Dustin, kick away from Dustin, arm drag from Matt, he tries for another, but Dustin is there to stop and ask for a breath break. He puts his hands on his knees then asks for a ready, Matt hits a right, dodges an arm drag, cover for .1.2..NO!!! POWERSLAM from Dustin! Another to Nick who enters the ring! Tag to QT. They double Russian Leg Sweep and QT covers for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Dustin who gets to the 2nd rope and he flies off with an elbow to the elbow. Lol. Dustin works the wrist then sends Matt down to the mat. He leg drops the left arm then works it behind Tag from Nick. Nick hits a shoulder then rolls over the top, Matt lifts his brother and Nick hits a dropkick to Dustin. Double dropkick to QT. Dustin with a right hand to Nick. Nick kicks. Tag to Matt. Combo bulldog into a dropkick to Dustin. Cover from Matt. 1..2…NO!!!! Dustin with a Destroyer to Matt!!! Tag to QT. Tag to Nick. Whip to the ropes, back elbow, QT with a right hand to Matt on the apron. Neckbreaker then a Flatliner from QT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag from Matt. QT Kicks. He’s got both boys in his hands, springboard, goes for a flip, lands on his knees. SUPERKICK PARTY!!! Another pair to Dustin on the apron. Nick to the top rope. Matt lifts QT. Firemans. QT Pushes Matt into Nick, rolls him up for 1..2….N!O!!! QT pop up, hard right hand to the face.

QT gets shoved, Enziguri from Nick. Tag to Matt. Kicks to the shin. Double knee to QT’s face. Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

A perfectly serviceable, perfectly average wrestling match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:16



Match 2: The Best Friends vs The Young Bucks

Lockup from Chuck and Nick in the corner. Shoulders and a tag to Trent. Double shoulder tackle to Nick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Trent grabs the face and hits a an elbow. Right hand. Tag to Chuck. Chuck with a right han. Whip is reversed by Nick, he floats under a hop off the apron, Chuck hurts his knee, Nick sends Trent off the apron, kick to Chuck, whip to Nick, he hops over the top rope, kicks Trent, drops Chuck with a springboard X-Factor, heads to the apron, goes for a moonsault to Trent, Trent side steps. SPEAR!!! Trent with a spear!!! Trent with a running knee. Cover from Chuck for 1..2…NO!!!! Chuck lifts Nick into the corner. Tag to Trent. Right hands from Trent as Chuck checks on his knee. Trent with a running kick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Trent tags in Chuck who double underhooks then suplexes into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Right hand to the face. Chuck spins the arm then sends Nick into the corner. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Trent. Trent to the top rope. Chuck locks Nick up. Trent drops an axe. Chop from Nick. Right hand from Trent. Kick to Trent. Suplex to Nick but he knees himself out of it. Elbow to Chuck. Whip from Trent, mises a right and, Nick slides out of the apron and pulls Chuck off the apron. Trent with a right hand to the back. Both men on the apron. Trent stands nick up, goes for a piledriver, Nick hops out, SUPERKICK TO TRENT!!! Lockup from behind, and Nick deadlifts Trent into a GERMAN! Nice. Tag to Matt. He attacks Trent, then Chuck, then Trent, DDT to Chuck! Matt sets up for a piledriver, Trent escapes and chops Matt down. Kick out of the corner, Matt flies off the top spins, and hits a cutter. We get a Northern Lights into another Northern Lights into a third, and finally, Trent runs up the corner and hits a tornado DDT!!! Tag to Chuck. Tag to Nick. Rights back and forth. Kick from Nick. Clothesline into the corner, Nick runs with a right elbow, kcik to Chuck, kick to the entering Trent, roundhouse to Chuck, kick to Trent, Trent shoves Nick into Chuck and Chuck hits a lazy spinebuster! Tag to Trent. Chuck continues to favor the knee. Trent holds up Nick, hard forearm from Chuck! Eat Defeat from Chuck into Trent who drops Nick.

MASSIVE HUG IN THE CENTER OF THE RING!!!!!!!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!

Trent gets dropped by Nick into a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Matt drops chuck on the outside by tripping him up. Trent punches him off the apron. Chop to Nick. Nick with a high kick. Trent rols to the outside. Matt holds him, draped over the apron, Nick rolls over the top rope onto the apron, and he front flips onto Trent!!! Yeesh. The Bucks send Trent back into the ring. Tag to Matt. Matt drapes Trent on the 2nd rope this time, as Nick heads to the top. 450 splash onto Trent!!! Cover for 1…2……NO!!!

Matt tries for a piledriver, but Trent with a surprise rollup! Nick is looking to springboard. But PAGE IS HERE!! HE’S HOLDING THE LEG!!! TRENT WITH THE 1…2…..3!!!

Winners: The Best Friends

I LOVED THIS! Waaaaay better than the first match, and the knee of Chuck as a small start to what I’m sure will lead to an inevitable loss, or at least trouble in the next match was expertly done, not overt, only mentioned once from commentary, and felt very real. Couple this with solid wrestling, Trent making things look effortless, and Jericho on commentary, and I’m having a blast.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 9:50

We get picture in picture, and FTR attacks Best Friend outside the ring. They pull Chuck towards the corner and send his knee into the post hard. I’m not sure if the match started yet, but I don’t think so, so I’m not starting the timer yet. Nevermind, it definitely did.



Match 3: FTR vs The Best Friends

Dax sends the leg into the post again, then DDTs the leg down hard before tagging in cash. Cash with a running body slam into the corner. He gets Chuck into the Tree of Woe and both men beat the shit out of the knee. Cash pulls Chuck on the outside and drops his le on the apron then runs back into the ring and drops an elbow on the inside of the leg. He tworks the leg and gives Chuck a punch for good measure. Tag to Dax who comes in and drops hard on the twisted leg of Chuck. Dax continues to drop leg drops to the face of Chuck. He works the leg again, but Chuck gets an inside cradle! 1…2..NO!!! Right hand to Cash! Rollup for 1….NO!!!! Dax drops Chuck by attacking the knee as Trent kicks Cash away from him. Ref is distracted, Trent hits a right, Chuck dives for a tag, Cash pulls Trent off!! Suplex on the outside!!! Chuck pulls the hair of Cash, but there’s Dax to chop the block!

Dax twists the leg up in a submission! He twists and pulls as Chuck writhes in pain. OMG. CHUCK TAPS!!! Holy shit.

Winners: FTR

As expected, the focus on the knee was the story here, and it was expertly done. The surprise submission win was a welcomed change of pace. The match was too short to really get out of another gear in terms of in-ring quality, but the story itself was solid. Poor Chuck.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 4:42

For Chairshot

We are back to the show, and Lance Archer is rushing down to the ring. He circles the ring and punches someone in the crowd for no reason, then enters the ring for his match.



Match 4: Sean Maluta vs Lance Archer

Sean with a right hand to Archer just before the bell. Archer shoves him like nothing, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle to Maluta, who falls out of th erring. Lance follow s and chops Sean against the barricade. He rolls Sean back into the ring, hops over the top rope, then beats down on the chest from above. Lance smiles at the crowd, then turns to grab Sean. Sean hits a bunch of chops that Lance no-sells. Lance comes out of the corner with a clothesline into the corner, another, a third. Lance with a chokeslam. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lance pulls the kid up!!! Chop to Sean. Lance puts him on the top rope then lifts up for a Blackout Slam!

Lance grabs the head of Sean with his hand and slams the head down into the mat three times, then pins for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Lance Archer

Squishy Squish Squash

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:52

Lance stays in the ring, as he has an interview when we return.

We’re back, and Jake is here to talk about twenty men who think they have the great chance of winning the Casino Battle Royal. Only one man will walk out and it damn sure better be Lance. He’s been waiting for this time to wipe the blemish off their record. It’s time for them to leave their mark. Does Lance think he can take 20 men out?

Lance says as fast as they enter the ring, they will be tossed out. Everybody dies.

Jake says he is a wood chipper; you toss a wrestler at him, and they come out as confetti. Jake loves seeing Lance abuse people. For once in his life, Jake has something in his life that is bigger and better than…

Jake is cut off by….Brian Cage!!

Jake calls them The Flinstones.

Taz wants to slow Jake Roberts down. They’ve never crossed paths. The Murderhawk will not be victorious; it’ll be a member of Team Taz. Jake tells Ricky and Brian to put on some chicken suits cuz they’re going to get plucked.

Taz wants to keep this calm. He says one of these men will win at All Out.

Darby’s music hits, and he skateboards to the ring, flies into it, and attacks Starks!!! He fights Starks out of his shoes up the ramp and into the tunnel. Starks runs to the back as Darby chases him.

In the ring, Lance is staring down Cage. Jake holds them back, Lance shoves Jake, LET THEM FIGHT chant. Taz holds back Cage. Cage holds his meaningless title up in the air.

We head backstage to MJF, who has a neckbrace on and a walker. He wonders if his pal to his right is laughing.MJF stops his walker, hurting as he walks, and continues down the hallway shortly therafter.

We are back from the break, and MJF is struggling to get to the ring with his walker and nice suit. He’s got some help from his campaign workers.

Moxley is out next. He comes out through the crowd, and has the contract in hand.

Moxley makes his way to the ring, and MJF and Moxley are seated on either side of the table, longways. Think beer pong, but seated.

Some dude has the mic and mentions that the Paradigm Shift will be banned during the match. MJF signs, tells Moxley it’s real easy to sign. We’ve all seen a million contract signings in Pro Wrestling. We all know what’s going down. Ten times out of ten, this ends in physicality, but as much as MJF would love to smack Moxley’s sly grin of his for attacking him last week, he won’t do that.

MFJ then tells Jon hed appreciate if he practiced social distancing, kind of like his hairline.

Moxley says don’t worry, he’ll get there one day, he’s just gotta hit puberty first.

MJF says he speaks so eloquently for someone from Middle America. He calls him sharp as a marble. People have been clamoring for this match. MJF doesn’t get the hype, honestly. He’s always looked at Jon as a One-Trick Pony, then mocks his craziness. Turns out MJF was wrong about him. Moxley is good – real good – and that’s why people love him. He recalls Mike Tyson saying he wouldn’t want to be in a dark alley with Moxley. That’s a powerful statement. No one would want to be in that kind of danger. Here’s the unfortunate facts, though. At All Out, we won’t be in a dark alley. We will be in a professional wrestling ring, and that’s where Moxley is in danger. He is a PRO WRESTLING PRODIGY! On September 5, he will take out Moxley precisely. He will use every single part of the ring to his advantage with the same steady hands and consistency of a brain surgeon. And Moxley will panic because he is no wrestler, he is a glorified goon. MJF won’t fall into the same trap. He wont go outside of the ring into Moxley’s territory. That’s all Jon knows, all he ever grew up and idolizing were guys like Sandman. Guys like New Jack. Guys like Onita, hot garbage. MJF grew up studying Ladd, Blanchards, and has way too high of a wrestling IQ to play Moxley’s stupid games. MJF is wearing Pretty Platinum. He holds the most important title in all of professional sports. He becomes AEW Worlds Champion.

MJF can’t wrap his brain around the fact that Moxley needs one tiny move in order to beat MJF, unless Jon isn’t man enough to beat him without the Paradigm shift. If that’s the case, maybe he can tell that hot little wife of his that MJF is single.

White haired dude stands and yells that he will sue of Jon puts a hand on the hair of MJF. Jon calls the dude Dickwad.

Moxley asks if he should sign this contract. He’s no lawyer, but it’s pretty simple; one question – does he need the Paradigm Shift to beat MJF. Does he want MJF to have permanent brain damage? Kind of, yeah. He just doesn’t like MJF. What he wants to do is take away his most dangerous weapon, but he’s forcing Moxley to get creative – to think of all the ways he can choke the air out of his body, of all the ways Moxley can hurt MJF. He says he doesn’t want to get sued, he doesn’t know any lawyers, except his old PD, but he might be in jail.

He wants MJF to remember two things: nothing MJF says matters and nothing Jon signs matters. On September 5, MJF is a dead man.

Jon signs!

MJF shouts loudly, calls Jon an idiot, and says next time he does this, the guy will represent him. He also thanks the guys for the add on page 17.

MJF yells at Mark. Moxley says next week it will be Dean versus Mark, and if he doesn’t show up, MJF doesn’t get his title, and in that match, The Paradigm Shift is legal.

Next week, Moxley vs The Lawyer

We come back to Santana and Ortiz cutting a promo. Admittedly, I was grabbing something, so I can’t transcribe it, but just know that it was a good one. Lol. Trust me.

Kingston got a little square promo telling us to grow up because these are his people from back in the day. They about championships, and that’s what he’s goin to show Penta and Fenix and Butcher and Blade. He’s going to show himself, too. Let’s go.



Match 5: The Butcher, The Blade, and The Lucha Bros vs Joey Janela, Brain Pillman Jr, Sonny Kiss, and Griff Garrison

Blade and Griff to start. Chops in the corner, whip by Griff, reversed and Griff flies with a splash in the corner. Butcher comes in to attack and we get ALL EIGHT MEN GOIN BUCK WILD IN THE RING!!!! Half the men head to the outside. Rey dives over the top rope to the outside. Penta is next. Chop to Griff by Penta. Another chop from Rey. Kingston is happy about it. In the ring, Butcher lifts Griff. Dropkick to the head by Blade, toss from Butcher. Blade rushes the corner for an uppercut, but Griff fights out. Right hands, Blade hits the ropes, Griff with a big boot. Tag to Sonny. Sonny is in with a kick. A right hand to the face, whip and Sonny hits the Matrix. Sonny hits the ropes. Hurricanrana. Sonny springboards with a right hand to Blade. Blade goes for a right, another Matric, Blade grabs Sonny and lifts. Right hand from Snny. Tag to Joey. Whip to the ropes, double arm drag, dropkick from Sonny. Joey with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sonny with a kick to the face, and he drops into the splits for fun. Sonny to the apron. Joey with a right hand. Whip to Blade, splash is missed in the corner. Tag to Butch, tag to Penta, tag to Fenix, and they take turns hitting clotheslines in the corner. Rey hurricanranas Penta into the corner.

Ah shit, it was Picture in Picture. Welp, we missed about 4 commercials worth.

Anywhoo, Penta has Joey in the corner. Joey kicks Rey away then elbows Penta and he rest. Joey with a right hand to the face of Rey. Butcher in to send Joey to the outside. Right hand to Butcher, then Joey hangs him up. Joey flies into the ring, ducks under Rey, tag to Sonny. Sony in with a big kick then a spinning uppercut. Whop to the corner Sonny kicks the head, flies to the top, dives with a hurricanarana. Sonny steps on the back then hits a leg drop to the back of the head. Nice. Sonny to the top rope. Sonny dives with the splits, Rey moves and kicks Sonny in the head! Rey sends the faces flying. Rey with the fancy foot work, gets hung up on the ropes, Joey with. Death Valley Driver on the apron!! Penta kicks Joe in the face!!! Package Piledriver to Joey ON THE APRON!!! Pillman is tagged in. Kick to Butcher, Butcher no sells. Chop to Butcher. Another chop. Hop to the chest, another, another, another to Butcher, he goes in with an uppercut, clothesline from Butcher!! Blade in, sets up with a supelx, doubleteams ths into a powerbomb from Butcher and a suplex from Blade.

Penta in. He lifts up Pillman. Rey waks the ropes then drops boots onto Pillman, sending him into a pin. 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Butcher and The Blade, and The Lucha Bros

Multi-man matches are fun, but this one had a little something missing. The point was more to show unity amongst the team under Kingston than anything else, so it’s all good.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:59

Eddie enters the ring, and the crowd chants. He says he knows his name, so shut up. He brings up the Casino Battle Royale, and one of them are going to win it.

The Dark Order is out next. Here’s Evil Uno with a mic. The rest of Dark Order is carrying a coffin. They place it on the floor slowly. Uno says The Dark Order has been on cloud nine since last Saturday. Evil Uno has never ever been this happy. Stu went out of his way and purchased two cars on his dream list. We head to the back to see a yellow Ford Mustang. We then see six lawn mowers.

Tonight they bid adieu to the man known as Cody. Where is he now?

We open the coffin. It’s Ten. He’s got a Nightmare tattoo on his neck. Ten gets out of he ring and tosses the Cody jacket. The Casket has been closed on The Nightmare family. Their story is over, they have buried the Prince to make way for a new King. Make way and all hail Mr. Brodie Lee.

Uno asks for everyone to show appreciation for Brodie Lee. They all high five and hug him. Brodie yells at Tony for something. Looks like Lee wants to be interviewed.

Tony says he cant see anyone taking the title from Lee, especially with this group. Lee wants Tony to look at December of last year when everyone was laughing at these guys. He had to come. He told Cody that this title was coming home to him, but he gave Cody back his belt, WHAP, just like that.

CODY SUCKS chant from The Dark Order.

Lee says there is a lot of symbolism tonight. They buried The Nightmare family, and there is not a soul that can stand up to him. The Open Challenge is over, no more TV Time for these indy wrestlers. And Cody will never get this title back.

YOU DESERVE IT chant from The Dark Order.

Lee tells them to shut the hell up. He wants to intreoduce the newest member of The Dark Order Family. She is Anna Jay, The Great One, The Queen Slayer.

The shortest dude wants to tell Lee that he is the man. Lee punches him in the face and demands for people to stand that piece of shit up. Lol. Lee says they are the hottest act in Pro wrestling, and he is the hottest champion, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. He wants us to look up..

Here comes Dustin!!! He fights all of Dark Order. QT is out, holding his neck, and he’s there to help, but eventually, the numbers catch up. Colt is on the apron, not exactly being a part of the beat down. Ten spinebusters QT.

Out comes Scorpio Sky!! He attacks each member, ducks under Uno, sends him out with a clothesline. Scorpio points to Lee. From behind, Jay turns Scorpio and slaps him. Sky turns. Lee attacks from behind. Lee grabs Jay and walks her out fo the ring. He grabs Uno by the lapel and screams at him as Colt and Jay walk to the back.

Uno barks orders at the top of the ramp. Matt Cardona runs out of the tunnel and hits the Ruff Ryder or whatever it’s called to Uno.

He joins Dustin and Sky in the ring and they make short work of the rest of The Dark Order. The Dark Order stand near the casket. Lee comes running back out to stare down the four men in the ring. He holds his title up.

We are back, and Dasha is backstage with Adam Page. He’s at the bar with a tall glass of whiskey. He’s asked why he would do this.

Here come Young Bucks. They are upset, wondering if he is afraid to face them again. These are his insecurities. The Bucks just wanted a friend. Nick called him a jobber a long time ago, but tonight he was a jobber. Matt calls him a drunk, and tosses a drink into the face of page. Page doesn’t want to be in The Elite. This is what he wanted, well fine. They’re done. Page is out of The Elite.

Yo…The Young Bucks are kinda like…really bad at promos…

Britt tells Swole that if she wins tonight, Swole can have any match she wants with Britt.



Match 5: Big Swole vs Rebel and Penelope Ford

Ford and Reba try ot double team, Swole fights back, Ford sets up with a firemans, but Swole falls off. Kinda like a botch, I think. Swoll with rights and lefts, mises a kick, but hits a headbutt. Ford kicks the stomach and sends Big to the ropes then chokes her up. Britt pokes at Swole with the crutch. Tag to Reba, Penelope rolls out of the way, then flips with a springboard elbow. Reba with a high knee. Rebel to the top rope but she takes far too long. Punch to Penelop on the apron. Swole heads to the top rope. Rebel grabs the legs, head scissors toss to the mat outside. Sabian on the apron, Swole trips him up and hits a ripchord punch. Ford there to punch and send Swole into the ring. Ford drags Swole to the corner. 2nd rope moonsault from Rebel.

Ford has Swole locked up, Rebel is handed the crutch. She swings while the ref is distracted, but Swole dodges it and sends Rebel to the outside. She covers Ford for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Big Swole

Whole lotta sloppiness here. Not good.

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 3:06

The Dark Order is back out here. Uno has a folder with “JOIN US” on it. The blonde that Jay tagged with is in the crowd. Uno hands the folder to the girl. Her and Jay hug.



Main Event: Tables Match

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Sammy tries to attack quickly, but Matt sends him inot the corner. Sammy attcks the head, and Matt dodges. Sammy kicks, locks up for a tornado DDT, but Mat tosses him out of the ring. Matt sends Sammy over the barricade. Matt with a right hand. He beats Sammy over and over while he’s seated in a chair. Whip to Sammy, who hops ove the barricade. Matt tosses a chair at Sammy, Sammy ducks. Matt hops over the barricade but Sammy hits a knee to the face. Sammy pulls a table out from unde the ring and leans it up against the post. Matt hits a righ hand and goes to powerbomb Sammy, but Sammy lands on his feet and hits a high knee. He goes for a Death Valley Driver into a knee. Sammy hits the knee! Sammy grabs Matt and lays him onto a table. He rolls into the ring,then hits the ropes. Sammy dives over the top rope and lands on a table, falling into it! Matt pulls him up. Hits. Right hand to the face. Matt drags Sammy to the apron, lifts him up fo ra powerbomb, but Sammy dives into the ring. Matt slides in. Side Effect! Sammy is bleeding from the head! Sammy kicks, Matt spins him, Sammy hits a high kick to the face. Sammy grabs Matt on the apron and looks to suplex him back into the ring. Matt with rights, sends him over the top rope onto the apron. Sammy kicks. Sammy to the top rope. He dives and AMatt moves. Sammy lands on his feet. SIDE EFFECT ON THE APRON!!!! Matt lays him on a table. Matt dives off the apron. Elbow to the TABLE!!!! Sammy looks under the ring. He grabs a chair and enters the ring, looks to attack, but Matt blocks. He sets Sammy’s head into the chair. TWIST OF FATE!!! Matt leaves the ring. He grabs a table and it’s got some verbiage on it. It reads DELETED. Matt slides the table into the ring. He sets up the table on top of the chair, which is under the middle of the table. He sets Sammy up then climbs to the top rope.

Matt can’t get up. Sammy rushes off the table, locks the head, he wants a suplex. SAMMY WITH A SUPLEX ONTO THE TABLE!!!

Winner: Sammy Guevara

A big win for Sammy in a match that wasn’t all that spectacular. I didn’t see the need for the DELETED table, especially considered it wasn’t the first table Matt brought out, and he had already tried to win through a table earlier. Just seemed unnecessary. I get th impression they were rushed for time.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:35

THE BEST WRESTLER IN THE WORLD IS HERE!!! HE ATTACKS JERICHO!!! Orange mounts Jericho with punches as JR yells at them lol. Sammy tries to rush up and help Jericho. Cassidy is held back but not for long. Superman Punch to Jericho. Refs hold Sammy back. Orange attacks Jericho even more. He mounts and ounches the skull. Jericho chokes him up and gets some right hands of his own. Refs try and hold them both back. Jericho flies out of the refs hands but Orange is able to hop on top and beat him down over and over as we go off the air.

End Show