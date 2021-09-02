Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.1.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

I am so freaking excited about this shit, guys. Seriously. Click the photo and buy! THANK YOU!!!

“Last Call” is a collection of poetry inspired by my time behind the bar. I’ve seen budding romances, heard confessions, saved marriages, broken up fights, seen grown men cry, and even cried my damned self. This collection is all of that, and more. Pull up a stool, grab one more drink, and listen to my tales. Release Date August 3, 2021

Please, please, please, visit GoldScript Co and be sure to add me on Instagram @goldscriptco!!!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

We are starting off HOT!



Match 1: FTR vs Santana and Ortiz

Dax and Santana to start. They take their time, then lockup. Leg scissors, into a headlock takedown, neither man gets the upperhand. Another lockup, go behind by Santana, Dax drops the hips, side headlock takedown, rope work and Dax hits a shoulder tackle, but Santana is right back up. Chop to Dax. Dax returns the favor. Santana. Dax. Santana. Dax. Santana. Side headlock, rope work, and Santana hits a shoulder tackle, they try to hip toss each other, all the way to the ropes, and shove faces. All four men enter the ring. THEY GO AT IT!!! Santana and Ortiz clotheslines FTR to the outside! Ortiz hits the ropes, Santana, too! Santana over the top rope while Ortiz flips through the middle rope!!! SICKKKKKK.

They whip FTR to the barricade, then Ortiz dropkicks the chest. Santana runs up onto the back of Ortiz, and hits a senton into FTR! Santana rolls Dax ito the ring. Tag to Ortiz. He comes in with an arm drag and an arm bar. WRESTLING!!!! eDax sends Ortiz into the ropes, hip toss, Ortiz goes for an atomic drop, but Cash gets a tag. Ortiz doesn’t see, whip to Ortiz, clothesline to Dax, here comes Cash to send him into the post! Cash grabs the arm of Ortiz, wraps it around the buckle post. Dropkick to the seated Ortiz. Cover for 1….NO!!! Tag to Dax, he comes in with a snapmare, stomps the forearm. Dax locks the arms with his leg and a hammer lock. Cash runs to the hard cam buckle and removes the pad. Dax distracts, ref holds Santana back, Dax sends Ortiz into the hard corner, holds his arm around the metal, and Cash tries to run, but here comes Santana! He blocks it! Dax tries to send Ortiz into the exposed corner shoulder first, but Ortiz escapes! Tag to Cash, who sends Orti away from his corner, Ortiz with a clothesline! Santana gets a tag. Dax and Cash in, try to double team, Santana takes advantage, sending Cash out. He wants the Three Amigos!!! Suplex, Another, ONE MORE FOR EDDIE!!!! Santana to the top rope! FROG SPLASH!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Ortiz! Double team, wheelbarrow into a cutter into a German!!! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!! Cash there to stop the pin. Ortiz with a right on the outside, Santana there to hit Cash, back in the ring, Ortiz sends Dax into Santana, rollup for 1..2…N!O!!! Dax shoves Ortiz off, uppercut from Cash! Brainbuster to Ortiz! 1…2….NO!!!!

Tag to Cash, both men in, they go for a double suplex, but Santana spears Dax! Rollup on Cash! 1..2…NO!!!!! Ortiz shoves Cash into the corner, beats him down on the back, tag to Santana, they double flip Cash onto his face!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Santana to the top rope, Dax shoves him off, Wheeler with a Gory Special into a SLAM! Cover for 1.2….NO!!!!!! Tag to Dax, gets in front of Ortiz, sits Ortiz on the top! Tag to Cash, Dax locks the head on the corner, Cash to the top rope on the adjacent corner, lands on the apron, he and Santana fight back and forth, suplex from Cash to Ortiz! Cash sends Santana into the post, frog splash from Cash, He misses! Enziguri! Dax is in! Hits the ropes! BIG RIG!!!! ITS OVER! 1…2…..NO!!!! SANTANA DIVES OFF THE TOP ROPE ONTO EVERYONE!!!

Santana rolls out of the corner with a cutter to Cash!!! He sends Cash into a flying Ortiz to hit a Lungblower! Superkick from Santana! Suplex! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!

Winners: Santana and Ortiz

Son. Of. A. Bitch. I wanted these guys to fight for like thirty more minutes. Good shit all around. You almost feel like they put a lot in a little time but kept enough on the bone for you to want some more, because I sure as shit do.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:32

Daniel Garcia is backstage with that crackhead tag team 2.0. They talk about Darby v CM Punk. They’re excited, but not bout the match, they’re excited bout taking this match away. Garcia will take Darby down on Rampage. He will hurt Darby. There is not a shot that he makes it to All Out.

CM PUNK IS HERE!!!!

The crowd is loving his music, singing it along like it’s “Judas.”

The man who stole my girl is here.

He savors the CM Punk chants, asks if we are sick of him, yet. This is too good to be true. He could spend weeks, months, just feelin that love. There might be some people out there who get tired of it real fast, but he isn’t one of them, so he’s doing his best to enjoy it while it lasts. He knows on Sunday, this could all end. He hasn’t wrestled in seven years. He is nervous, maybe even scared. Knowing that it could all end, though, he has a promise. He will promise that every time he laces up his boots and comes down that aisle, he will give us t—

Daniel Garcia and 2.0 are here!!! They attack!!! Stomps to Punk, with Garcia driving knees into the side of Punk. Stomps from all three, beating CM Punk down. Garcia drops some right hands to the back of CM Punk’s head.

Darby takes his sweet ass time, but finally come down to the ring with Sting.

They attack 2.0 and Garcia, who leave the ring. Darby sends Garcia into the ringpost! Punk corners the less caffeinated one in the corner and hits a bunch of rights and lefts. Coffin Drop! Scorpion Death Drop!

GO TO MUTHAFUCKIN SLEEEEEEEEPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!

Darby and CM Punk go forehead to forehead. Punk removes his hoodie and gives it to his new girlfriend. Lol jk jk.

Punk looks over to Sting, just in case. Sting has a mic. Punk grabs 1.0 of the 2.0 before Sting starts.

He says he has always wanted to share a ring with Punk. Mucho respect. Their paths never did cross. All these years have gone by. That was then, this is now, and speaking of now, it felt really good to watch GO2SLEEP happen before his very own eyes, see a coffin drop, and felt good to clear traffic. They don’t want anything to stop this match on Sunday. They move traffic, and speaking of this, it includes Sting. This Sunday, Darby is ready, CM Punk is ready, he will fist bump Darby, and at ALL OUT, it’ll be showtime for sure.

Sting leaves, allowing CM Punk and Darby to stare each other down.

Tony talked to MJF earlier today, and he says this is uncomfortable, and MJF sucks ass. MJF says thanks for the intro.

He then addresses Jericho and all of his nicknames. 40 years. Consistently evolving, being universally known as the greatest of all time His career is unparalleled. He will be etched in the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, but don’t get it twisted, MJF will be taking his place. He may as well be wrestling’s step dad, because he’s got Jericho’s shoes to fill. No easy feat. Muhammad Ali was considered the greatest boxer, but he kept coming back for the spotlight, turning his brain into scrambled eggs and his body into a shell of what it once was. Look in the mirror, Jericho. He is Ali. He is on a downward spiral, man. BUT, just like Ali, Jericho’s an addict. He needs the spotlight; crave it. The warm glow is intoxicating, and MJF took it away from him three times, and when a man loses this, he’ll do anything to get it back. That’s why his career is on the line, and this is why MJF will have the honor to end one of the greatest runs in the history of professional wrestling. It’s poetic that the same yearning of the spotlight that got him to the dance will be the same reason why his music dies.

Orange Cassidy makes his entrance with his homies, but when he enters the ring, Matt attacks him! The ref sends Matt to the back, then checks on OC.



Match 2: Orange Cassidy vs Jack Evans

Evans attacks OC in the corner, works the arm, whips to the ropes, hits a kick, kip up. Evans flips with a springboard elbow in the corner. Suplex to Orange, then he mounts and hits some rights. Stomps to the face. Right hand to Orange. Kick to the chest. Jack to the top rope! He misses a dive, Orange rolls though, hits the ropes, ducks under a kick, spinning tornado DDT! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! OC sends Jack outside. Orange dives through the ropes!!!! Suicide dive!!! Back into the ring! Crossbody off the top! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Michinoku Driver!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

THE MOST DEVESTATING KICKS IN ALL OF PRO WRESTLING!!!!

Go behind from Orange, they go back and forth, switching, getting boos and cheers respectively. Whip to the corner, Orange to the apron, he sends Jack into the post head first. Orange to the top rope, but Jack runs up and hits a right, another, another. Jack locks the head. “FRESHLY SQUEEZED, MY ASS!”Orange fights him off the corner, locks the head, and we go PIP.

AAWWW WTF, we come back to PIP and Orange’s music is playing. Apparently, he won with a small package.



Winner: Orange Cassidy



Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: About 6:00

Matt comes rushing down the ramp and ttacks Orange Cassidy in the ring. Here comes Chuck Taylor and Wheeler.

But here comes Private Party, The Blade, and Angelico! They all circle Orange in the middle of the ring.

BUT HERE COME JURASSIC EXPRESS!!! They send Matt and Co out of the ring as the crowd fucking VIBES to Jungle Boy’s music.

Kingston talks about Miro’s kryptonite, his Achilles, his neck. He tells Miro to take his hand; they’re going to walk through hell together. And maybe, if you survive that, you’re gonna go to your God’s heaven.

Moxley gets a video package/promo, highlighting his match this Sunday. He calls his opponent a crazy ass old man. Haha. Nice.

Jim Ross is in the middle of the ring; his first in-ring interview in AEW. He wants to talk to one of his best friends, and he thinks he made a bad decision. He’ll tell us why when he talks to the MVP Chris Jericho.

Jericho welcomes us to Chicago is Jericho. He doesn’t say this anymore, but wants to harken back to his past, since 22 years ago, he started his main event journey in this business in Chicago. At the All-State Arena down the road, and the man who recruited him was this man right here, Jim Ross. That’s why Jericho wants him out here.

JR calls it an honor, but he wants to know why he chose the stip. If he doesn’t win, he won’t wrestle in AEW again. Why such an extreme?

Jericho says he remembers the day he signed with Jim. He will answer those questions, but he wants to first call MJF a Piece of Shit. He says MJF is confident, arrogant, and crafty, but the only thing he has over Jericho are three victories. He names the dates, says they are burned in his brain, and he cant let it go, so he must take the chance and put it all on the line. Jericho brings up this being the 100th episode, and says they are the hottest wrestling company in the world today.

Jericho says sure, he can stay in AEW for a long time, can have a lot more matches, win more titles, but all this time, he would know that he couldn’t beat MJF. He couldn’t live with that. He’d know that’s the beginning of the end of his time in the ring. But Jericho doesn’t want it to be the end. He wants more. He doesn’t want to stop. He says if something goes wrong on Sunday, and his journey ends where it began, then so be it. He will walk to commentary and do his best full time. He will thank all of us for helping him make his dreams come true. He will thank us for being a part of his life, but before it happens, MJF will not take this away from him. If he wants Jericho out of the ring, he’ll have to be the best he’s ever been. He’ll have to break every bone, squeeze every breath, but it wont happen because he is Chris Jericho, and MJF doesn’t have what it takes. He doesn’t have the balls to get rid of Jericho. He’ll see ya on Sunday, ya little prick.

Darby gets a video package, talking about CM Punk saying he’d be 15 and a big fan of him. Darby says when he was 15, CM Punk was his favorite. He feels overlooked. The fact that CM Punk said he was the first on the list, he felt overlooked. He should have been the last on his list. He knows what he must do. Beat CM Punk in Chicago, or die trying.

TIME FOR SOME BIG MEAT MEN SLAPPIN MEAT!!

Hobbs makes his entrance, but Cage is quick to come out, attacking him from behind! He sends Hobbs into the barricade a few times, then rolls him into the ring to start the match.



Match 3: Powerhouse Hobbs vs Brian Cage

Hobbs rolls out immediately. Cage follows. Hook stands in front of Cage, Cage enters the ring and Hobbs drops an elbow. Huge splash in the middle of the ring to Cage.

We are back from break, and both men are down while Knox counts. They are up at 5, and each hit a clothesline. Neither falls. Again. Kick from Cahe, another kick, Superkick! Cage locks up for an Exploder, hits it! Cage rushes the corner, hits a running uppercut, high kick, GERMAN! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Cage wants Drill Claw, Hobbs escapes, attacks the shoulder, lifts Cahe, Cahe lands on his feet, rolls up, lets go, misses a clothesline, SPINEBUSTER TO CAGE!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Cage is up! F5 to Hobbs outta nowhere! Hobbs on the apron. He stands with help from Cage. Cage takes him to the corner, lifts for a suplex from the apron! Cage hooks the head, call s for the end, Hook on the apron.

Hobbs sends Cage running, and Starks is here!!! He hits Cage in the face with the FTW title!!! Hobbs with Town Business! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

A bit sloppy to start, but nice to see Starks.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:24

Malakai has a video package talking about him leaving the room because he dictates when he fights, not Lee. He says he took mercy on Cody, and Arn, and Brock. He granted them a swift death, but Lee will not get that gift. He will suffer. He will place coins over the eyes of Lee so that he can pay the toll to Hades.

QT is in the ring with his goons that will likely take some big punches from Show. QT calls Wight out, “Heavyweight to Heavyweight.”

Wight comes out with a grin. He enters the ring, and of course all the dudes corner Wight. He shoves them off, then hits a hard right, powers through Solow and Comoto. Chokeslam to one of the dweebs. Solow is on the top rope. Wight turns, flies, and Wight swats him out of the air.

Gunn Club is here a little late, sliding into the ring to help Wight…even though he obviously doesn’t need it. QT then hops on the apron with a chair, and Gunn just shoves his face, and this is just…not good.

QT stands at the ramp, staring at the ring. From behind, Billy Gunn smacks Wight in the hip with a chair! QT is shocked. SHOCKED I SAY! Gunn with a chair shot to Show.

QT is back in the ring, waiting for his people to lift Wight up. Cutter from QT to Wight. QT stands over Show’s body with his hands up.

BRITT is backstag, and she has some star power in the Casino Battle Royale. It’s Reba and Jamie. She has some more news:

One of the hottest stars in all of pro-wrestling has just signed a long-term contract with AEW, guaranteed to keep the ratings sky high, and that name…is Britt Baker.

She can make a match whenever she wants. So her girls will be facing Kris Statlander on Friday.

Bunny and Penelope make their entrance, then Tay. Tay flies off the apron onto both women before the match.



Match 4: Tay Conti vs Penelope Ford

Tay with some arm drag/judo throws. Ford blocks a third, but Tay works the arm behind her, then gains wrist control. Tay gets Ford’s head under her arm, then drops a blow to the stomach. Another, this time to the chest, another hard hit to the chest, then an awkward back breaker and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Tay swings Ford onto the knee, face first, then hitsa huge pump kick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Back and Tay hits a huge hit to the mid section. Ford attacks the back, whips Tay to the corner, Ford flips with a springboard elbow, but Tay moves. Tay for a kick, but Ford moves, she rushes the corne with a shoulder, running boot is missed, and Tay hits a back elbow. Tay bounces to the top rope, dives off with a crossbody, is back up quick. She runs, hits a clothesline, another, ducks under, wraps Ford around her body, swings into a slam for 1..2…NO!!!! Ford sends Tay into the bottom rope, then grabs the leg for a half Boston Crab. Ford goes for the Muta Lock, but Tay escapes and grabs an ankle lock, with her boot to the calf. Ford to the ropes! She breaks the hold. Tay with a running pump kick!!! Another in the corner!!!! A third, scraping the shit outta Ford’s face!!! She looks for DDTAY, but Ford gets a firemans, tries to press Tay, does so and gets a gutbuster. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Inside cradle from Ford. 1…2.NO!!! HUGE RIGHT ELBOW from Tay! Tay hits the ropes, Bunny grabs the foot!

Tay pulls Bunny up on the apron, Ford runs forward, stops and nearly hits Bunny. Tay shoves Ford into Bunny. She rolls Ford up. 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Tay Conti

This match had a bit of a sloppy start, with Tay not really finding her footing till about halfway in. Once they got on the same page, the match got significantly better, but a hell of a rough start.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:28

Ford attacks after the bell, and Bunny joins her to beat Tay down. It’s short lived because Anna Jay from The Dark Order is here to save her friend. Tay shows massive excitement, which is pretty cool.

Thunder Rosa is backstage, and is asked about the Battle Royal. It’s about time, she says, but in comes Nyla and Jade. Rosa wonders if they’re really trying to intimidate her? If she’s gonna go down, she’s gonna go down swinging. Rosa smacks Nyla, then attacks Jade. It’s sloppily done until Jade and Nyla goes face to face. Jade’s manager says to chill, and there’s money to be made If they don’t go at it. They leave Rosa on the floor.



Match 5: Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers

Lucha and Gallows start, but the crowd wants Penta. The big guys trade right hands, until Gallow hits a kick and sends Lucha into the corner. Back elbow from Gallows. Right and lefts in the corner, uppercut to Lucha. Lucha grabs the neck and sends Gallows into the corner. Lockup from behind, back elbow from Gallows. He kicks, hooks the head, goes for a suple, but Lucha gets one of his own. Tag to Rey. Tag to Nick. They do some rope work, miss some clothesines, tag to Penta, tag to Matt, superkick from all four! They go face to face to face to face, and a shove starts a barrage of hits from all eight men. The Bucks send everyone out.

Matt and Menta are in the ring. Matt mocks penta, JB pulls Matt by the foot.

Back from PIP and Anderson pulls JB out, only for JB to hit a clothesline. We missed a powerbomb on the apron, but it don’t phase JB cuz he’s kicking everyone’s ass. He rolls over the back of Matt, tags in Rey, Rey locks the fingers of Nick, hops over Matt, ducks a right that hits Matt, kick to Anderson, another, chop to Nick, kick to Anderson, holly shitttttt !!!! Rey to the corner ,bounces a thousand times for the arm drag! Rey whips Nick into the corner, Penta lifts him up, superkick to the head, Death Valley Driver to Nick, Penta to the top rope, he stomps the asshole of Nick Jackson! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Matt in to stop the pin. Penta and Nick lock fingers, Nick flies, hurricanrana to Rey while dragging Penta. Superkick to Penta, Penta hits one of his own. Nick hits a Superkick to Rey, Penta hits one to Matt, then Nick and Penta kick each other on the side of the hed!!!

Tag to Lucha, tag to Anderson. Lucha in to kick Gallows off the apron. German to Andersno! Gallows misses a kick, kip up from Lucha, superkick to Gallows. GOOZLE! Sends Gallows out, Nick kicks, then goes for a springboard, but GOOZLE TO NICK! He sends Nick flying into everyone outside! Jungle in the ring, hits the ropes, flies off the back of Luchasaurus with a spinning fucking burrito!!! Chokeslam to Anderson, moonsault from Lucha, cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Penta in off the tag, sets up Anderson, but Cutler hops on the apron to distract, Good Brothers hit Magic Killer to Rey, Anderson covers, and I guess Rey is legal. 1..2..NO!!! Lucha stops the pin. Good Brothers send Lucha flying into the post. Tag to Nick, Tag to Matt. They enter, grab rey for the BTE Trigger, but Rey moves and they clash knees. Springboard double cutter from Rey!!!

Rey to the apron, kicks Anderson, kick to Hallows, springboard crossbody, he’s caught!!! MELTZER DRIVER!! Cover for 1…2….3!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers

A hell of a lot of fun, but a bit Indyriffic in the middle of it. Perfectly serviceable for a match leading into a PPV weekend, though.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:10

Out comes Kenny Omega, chuckling with his slick back hair. He wants the other team out of the ring, then tells his people to get rid of them. They stomp everyone out and tell The Good Brothers to “take care of the dinosaur.” Magic Killer on a table outside!

Omega grabs Jungle Boy, pulls his hair back, tells him he is no longer in contention.

Cage is here! Spear to Omega! Omega still has a mic. Lol. He’s asking for help. The Elite attack. Cutler with kendo sticks. They choke Cage and Rey.

Omega says he and Khan had a meeting today, loved talking about the video game and shit. He tells Don to drop the cage.

HERE COMES THE CAGE!!! They continue the beatdown of Cage and Rey and Penta.

The Bucks and Omega continue to attack with kendo sticks.

Dante Martin and Kazarian run down to climb the cage, but Cutler sprays them with cold spray. Jungle Boy tries to climb the cage, but he gets pushed off. Stunt to the top of the cage, and Cutler sprays him! Lol.

There are handcuffs now, and Penta and Rey are handcuffed to the ropes. Superkick to Rey! Superkick to Penta! To Rey! To Penta! Omega tells Nick to calm down, then turns his attention to Christian. BTE TRIGGER to Christian!

This took a bit too long, but the point was made.

End Show