Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.2.20  

We start the show with what’s been going on between The Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. Suffice to say, they are not friends.

Before the match starts, The Best Friend come out from behind to attack Santana and Ortiz. Chucky tries to suplex Santana, but Santana reverses and drops him, while Ortiz beats down Trent on the stage. Santna and Ortiz try to grab Chuck, but Trent flies off the stage onto both men! Trent and Chuck grab some steps and pull them over to Ortiz. Santana there to stop him and Chuck reeling. Ortiz sends Trent into the steps. Chuck gets sent into the barricade, but we get a back body drop to Santana.

Over to the right, Ortiz is choking up Trent, and yelling at Sue. Chuck has found quite a few chairs.. He seats them up facing each other as Ortiz continues to attack Trent, whipping him into the barricade. But Trent with a spear!!! Chuck is building a mountain of chairs. He turns his attention to Santana, and Santana just tosses a chair into his face. Yeesh.

Santana wants a powerbomb on the stage. Back Body drop sends Santana sent up and over. Chuck looks to send Santana to the pile of chairs, but Santana reverses and Chuck front flips onto the pile of chairs.



Match 1:

The match is officially on, with Trent and Santana starting with a bunch of hits. Chop to Trent. Trent hits the ropes and hits high knees, sending Santana down to his back. Trent with a chop. Whip to Trent. Pump kick by Santana, Ortiz is there to attack the back. Santana steps on the throat of Trent. Tag to Ortiz. Double suplex to Trent. Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Gutwrench suplex by Ortiz. Trent is sent into the corner. Tag to Santana. Whip into Trent who sends him over the top. Tornado DDT to Ortiz. Both men out of the ring as Trent is slow to stand inside of the ring. He goes for a tag, but Chuck is still laid out. Trent sees this and opts for a suicide dive to Ortiz! Santana is there to send him into the barricade after escaping a spear!

Inside the ring, Santana is the legal man, and has a boot to the neck in the corner. Whip to the ropes and Trent kicks off. Chuck is up! Tag to Chuck! Chuck in! Right hand to Ortiz. Another to Santana. Back and forth and back and forth.He catches a boot and sends Santana into Ortiz. Chuck clotheslines Santana next. Chuck dives over the top rope to the outside!

Back in the ring, Chuck hits Soul Food. Falcon Arrow! Pin! 1…2…..NO!!! I miss a pin but come back to Trent getting a tag, hits the ropes, knee to Santana. Trent wants to springboard, but Ortiz is here to hold the leg. Santana with a shoulder tackle sends Trent onto the ring steps!! Ouch. Ortiz rolls him inside. Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz sets up for Street Sweeper, but Chuck pulls Santana off, Trent reverses and drops Ortiz on his head. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Santana forces a rope break. He sends Chuck over the barricade. Santana grabs something under the ropes. It’s a baton.

Whip to Chuck into the ropes, Santana hits him with the baton. Tag to Santana. Street Sweeper. Pin for 1….2….3!!!!

Winners: Santana and Ortiz

A solid opener, but felt condensed at times. Interestingly enough, I didn’t want any more than the 7 minutes that was given, so I can’t complain. Love that The Best Friends’ loss can be attributed to their own attempt at being rough and tough, as we see both setups from them used against them.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 6:52

MJF gets some promo time, but Lee comes up to tell him that Mark has locked himself in the locker room. MJF heads over to talk to him. Mark says he needs more time, and thinks he found a way out of this. Wardlow kicks the door down and brings Mark out of the room the hard way. MJF gets face to face to Mark and says all he’s ever wanted since being a kid is being World Champ. He understands Mark is afraid of the scary monster that is Moxley. MJF wants to be clear; there is nothing scarier than being in the position of in front or in the way of MJF’s goals. The way he sees it, Mark has two options. 1) he gets in the ring or 2) you get in a god damn wood chipper. Which monster does he want to deal with tonight?

Deeeyum, MJF.



Match 2: SCU and Private Party vs The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express

Kaz and Jungle to start, drop toe hold into a headlock by Frankie. Reversed and rope work from Jungle gets a tackle from Kax. He rolls into a pin for 1..2.NO!!!! Jungle gets a rollup for 1..2…NO!!! Kaz trips him up for a pin and gets a 2, then they go head to head. Tag to Quen. Tag to Matt. Lockup and a go behind, but Quen works the wrist, Matt breaks it and drops a bunch of xes to the back, then stomps over and over. Rope work and Quen bounces off the ropes with a high dropkick. Whips to the rope, tag from Kassidy, high kick to Matt, springboard hurricanrana, Matt to the outside. He’s showing frustration. He sees a sign from a fan that says “Hangman! Drink my beer!” Matt grabs the sign, rips it, and tosses it over the head of the fan. Sliding dropkick from the tagged in Daniels.

Back in the ring, Daniels with an atomic drop, but Nick gets a tag. He’s in with a kick to the unknowing Daniels. Tag to his brother Matt, ignoring Lucha and Jungle on purpose. Matt covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Nick who comes in with a stomp. Tag to Matt again, and they whip Daniels into the ropes, he sends the brothers into each other. Back suplex to Nick. Tag to Kax. Tag to Jungle Boy, Kaz knocks down Lucha, then hits a leg lariat. Whip to th ropes, hard right hand to Jungle, he attacks Nick on th apron, missing a right hand and drops a leg on the back. Sorry, that was Nick. Clothesline to Jungle. Nick tries to springboard, but Kaz hits a right. Kaz slingshots Nick into the ring and hits a cutter! He then sends Nick to the outside. Daniels with a springboard moonsault to The Bucks on the outside.

Back in the ring, Kaz is getting some stomps to Jungle Boy in the corner. Body slam in the middle of the ring. He hits the ropes and bounces off with a leg drop. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Whip to Jungle into the corner .Tagto Kassidy, who comes in and chops Jungle Boy hard. We get some double team from Private Party off the tag. Flapjack/Facebuster from them and Quen covers. 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Daniels who comes in to hit a suplex. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Headbutt from Daniels. Stomps to Jungle against the ropes. Right hand to the face. Jungle gets sent into a boot. Tag to Kaz. Kaz in with a whip and hits a swinging neckbreaker to Jungle Boy. Kaz stands on the hair of Jungle and pulls up by the hands. Front face lock and some clubbing blows followed by a suplex from Kaz. Tag to Quen who comes in to axe handle the back of Jungle Boy. Tag to Kassidy. Whip into an Inverted Atomic Drop, high kick, boston crab and Quen steps on the head of Jungle. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Quen with a headlock from behind. Body slam in the corner, tag to Daniels, tag to Kaz, tag to Kassidy, and they all take turns dropping a move from the top onto Jungle Boy. Kassidy gets a pin for 1..2..NO!!!!! Ref is distracted and Daniels knees Jungle Boy. Suplex to Jungle and a cover for 1….NO! Right hand to the mid and a whip to the corner. Tag to Daniels. Daniels in with a fist to the face. Daniels sends The Bucks off the corner then tags in Kassidy. Whip to Jungle, Daniels locks up for a German, Jungles moves, and Daniels runs into Kassidy! Jungle slams Kassidy down hard then tags in Lucha.

Lucha runs in and hits a clothesline, a right hand to Kaz, blocks a right from Kassidy, sends Daniel off the apron, tries to chokeslam both Private Party, but they float off and hit a dropkick. Another dropkick. Running boot, but Lucha dodges, flips back, then hits a double clothesline. He heads to the apron. Moonsault off the apron!!! Lucha in the ring. Private Party slow to stand. GOOZLE! Another!!! Tag from Matt. Chokeslam to Private Party! Matt and Nick on opposite corners. They dive with frog-splashes, whil Jurassic Express hits standing moonsaults!!! Matt waits. SUPERKI—NO!!! Kasidy catches it, rope ork, Jungle gets a tag, flips into the ring, off the ropes, CLOTHESLINE!!!! Kaz and Daniels in to send everyone off the apron. Whip to Jungle into the ropes, catch, powerbomb/neckbreaker! Kassidy with a senton! Pin for 1…2…….NO!!!!!

Tad to Daniels. Daniels eats a few elbows, Matt is in. Goes for a Superkick, HE HITS JUNGLE!!!! Chokeslam to Jungle Boy! Tag to Quen! Jumping moonsault!! SHOOTING STAR PRESS! PIN FOR 1….2….NO!!!!!! Lucha there to stop the count! Spinning kick to Daniels. Headbutt to Quen! Saito Suplex flips Quen into a powerbomb from Jungle!!! Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Kaz is there to stop it! Lucha sens everyone out. Tag to Lucha. Jungle Boy with a suicide dive to SCU, GOOZLE from Lucha. Matt with a blind tag. He orders Lucha to the apron. They double team a swift kick to the head and a V-Trigger! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

They double team a swift kick to the head and a V-Trigger! Whats that shit called? A BTR? VCR? Anyway, Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express

Nice to see a little more of an edge to The Young Bucks, even if the “fan” in the crowd was a bit on the cheesy side. The match was solid, although I’m still not a fan of the multiple signs of “resiliency” of Jungle Boy. I get it, he can take a lot, but three false finishes due to kickout just don’t sit right with me. Who knows, though, maybe I’ll get used to it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time 14:11

Young Bucks opt to not celebrate and head to the back while Lucha and Jungle Boy stand tall(ish) in the ring.

Hager is backstage with his own camera crew.

He enters a locker room where the Best Wrestler in the World is! Hager sits next to Orange, and tells him that Jericho wants Orange ringside for his match, tonight. Orange puts his boot on the leg of Hager. Hager knocks it off, and tells Orange it would be smart to be there.

Orange digs through his Jansport.

Bakstage, Tully congratulates FTR on winning the gauntlet. Now, the prize is in front of them. These two are the men that can take the titles, and he’l lbe there to watch.

Cash says everything they’ve ever done, their legacy is dead if they walk out without their titles.

Dax says the titles are a 7-figure income if won. Sunday, they got all day to be sore, but Saturday night, they will fear the revelation, and Tully says their names will go in the record books.

In the ring, Tony wants to talk to one half of the tag champs.

Out comes Omega to the ring. One week ago, Page caused The Young Bucks to lose, and then was tossed out of The Elite.

Omega says everyone makes mistakes. This is something Page will have to live with, but the tag team must worry about FTR. Oh my, a very lonely Page was taken by FTR and fooled. It happens. These things happen, we live and learn and move on. One thing will not change. Just like every other team, they will be defeated. FTR, bring your A game, because Omega and Page will.

FTR comes out with Tully and an ice chest. Omega says it’s fine. Let them talk.

Dax says that Omega and Page have had a great run. They’ve never had a problem with Kenny. They’re looking forward to a great tag team contest and having a great time with two great wrestlers. They’d like to cheers to that.

Cash brings out some chocolate milk for Kenny. He says they’ve known each other for like 3 months, and know him quite well, and he could never turn down a good pint of “Choc,” but what he can turn down is spending any more time than he needs to with a couple of dickheads. If the plan was to bamboozle him by himself, they might as well just get it over with. Its 2 on 1, ah but there’s also Tully. Sure, he might lose, but he’ll get a couple good ones in. Let’s make it quick. But do Kenny a favor; keep Tully away, he can small his Depends from here.

Kenny awaits the attack, FTR looks to pounce, but Page is here. He looks like he hasn’t slept. Dax invites the big superstar into the ring. The cowboy here. They’ve been waiting. Tell Kenny, says Dax, who got into Page’s head. Tell him who made Page turn on the Bucks. It wasn’t Dax, it wasn’t Cash. Page idd that one his own. Dax has known Page his whole career, and his entire career, he’s been insecure and a little boy. They didn’t have to tell him anything. Explain his ego, tell Kenny how big of a piece of shit he is.

Omega shoves Page, does so again, and Omega tries to calm him down. FTR grabs the titles while they’re bickering. FTR hands the titles over, then drops them to the feet of Page.

I have really enjoyed the toying with Page here from FTR, and the confidence that they exude. Also, a nice touch on the eye makeup for Page. The weakest parts of this segment (and the only weak part, in my opinion), is the haphazard dialogue that didn’t always work completely. Some of it was exposition for exposition’s sake. A very very small complaint, but one that must be mentioned as I give a lot of credit to all the good things this company does, I feel obligated to point out when their moves don’t land as well as they could.

Jericho talks to Marvez, asking him about his first time. Or something to that affect. He talks about making Orange a mian event star, and now he’s gotta put a bullet in his head to end it all. This Saturday, he’ll hit Orange with the Judas Effect, then make him tap, then toss him into 500 gallons of mimosa. He then tells Joey that he is a sacrifice. Things are about to get a whole lot worse for Joey.

We come back to Jericho making his entrance, followed by Orange Cassidy and his Jansport, who comes out through the crowd and takes a seat ringside.

Jericho is wearing an Orange Cassidy shirt.



Match 3: Chris Jericho vs Joey Janela

Jericho beats joey down in the corner over and over till Aubrey holds him back. Chop to Joey. Another chop. Whip to Joey, followed by a clothesline. Snapmare into some punches to the side of the head. Jericho with a back suplex. Jericho punches Joey down. Jericho with another back suplex. Jericho steps on the ponytails and pulls up on the arms. Orange is not impressed. Elbow off the ropes from Jericho. Joey fights back with right hands, but Jericho clubs the back over and over, then slaps Joey around a bit. Right hand from Joey. Another. Back suplex attempt, Joey lands on his feet. Right hand to the face, left, another right, he hits the ropes, shoulder tackle to Jericho. Whi ptothe ropes is reversed, clothesline from Jericho turns Joey inside out.Knee from Jericho. Another. Another.

Jericho sends Joey to the outside. Joey hops onto the 2nd rope, over the top rope, dives, CODEBREAKER from Jericho!!! Walls of Jericho to Janela! Janela is out.

Winner: Chris Jericho

I won’t say that Joey is a wrestler that needs to be protected, and I can’t readily choose anyone that would be “more worthy” of getting squashed by Jericho, but the downfall of being good at making everyone matter is that when Jericho goes in there and demolishes someone as a single page in a chapter of a fued, it kinda makes ya feel bad – ESPECIALLY if that person blades for a one off moment that doesn’t include the guy. (Now, if Joey comes back for revenge in the coming weeks, then I’ll shut my mouth, and since it’s AEW…I may have to).

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:22

Jericho mounts Joey and punches a few times after the match. Orange’s mustache twitches just barely, showing immense frustration and anger towards Jericho.

Jericho removes the cover for the turnbuckle then sends Joey into the buckle. Here’s Hager to laugh it off as Jericho and Hager tell Orange that this is what happens when you fuck a stranger in the ass.

Joey blades for Jericho, and honestly, that’s not even necessary. Jericho punches the forehead of Joey and wipes the blood of Joey onto the forehead of Orange Cassidy, then tears the shirt and tosses it out of the ring. Orange on his feet, slides into the ring, and punches Jericho over and over .Hager is here to send Orange into the corner and hit a bunch of knees.

Here comes Sonny to punch Jericho hard in the face. Hager is there to flatten Sonny down. Orange sends Hager to the outside. DDT to Jericho! Orange is up! SUPERMAN PUNCH attempt, but Hager pulls Jericho out of the ring.

Orange opens up the backpack and grabs a new pair of sunglasses. Lol. Great.

He has a bottle of champagne in the ring; it’s Jericho’s brand. Orange pours the champagne out and gives it a thumbs down.

Sammy is here for his Picture in Picture slides how, but up in the rafters is Matt Hardy, watching from above. Matt is nice enough to allow Sammy to finish his display.

Matt has some signs of his own. Here’s a video:

Taz is here in shorts, along with Brian Cage and Starks. This Saturday, at All Out, one of these two guys will win the Battle Royal. Taz warns Darby that if he doesn’t realize that Stark is going to destroy him, then wake up because he’s dead meat. Dude, if he’s dead meat, he can’t wake up. Taz warns Lance that he can’t deal with The Machine.

Jake is here for some titty tats, or something. He says they’re just a bunch of squirrels trying to get a nut, but they will not be busting nuts any time they are in the ring. They won’t get none. They’ll walk out with nothing. What jake pictures here is the best set of losers he’s ever seen.

Taz warns him about getting in the ring, but in comes Lance. Jake tells him not to play into their game. Jake says in a good world…

EDDIE KINGSTON CUTS THEM OFF!!!

We get it, Jake’s a legend, we get it Taz. This show is live, we gotta hurry up. He is donned by Butcher, Blade, and Lucha Bros. Eddie calls Lance a tough dude, but not tougher than him. Taz used to be around killers, now he’s around big for nothing machines.

Here comes Spears and Tully. Eddie doesn’t know whether to take Ricky out or fight him. Taz will speak for both of them. Cage and Starks will fight everyone right now.

Ricky attacks Lance, it does nothing for him.

In comes Billy Gunn out of nowhere, and everyone attacks everyone else except for Spears, who is just watching.

In comes Darby to attack Starks. Suddenly, everyone is involved and we get a melee of all those included in the Battle Royal.

Sorry guys, this may be the first segment in my entire AEW stint that I’m just not a fan of. There is literally NO REASON why any of these men would willingly come to be a part of this when a) they have a match this Saturday that is exactly the same thing b) they’d have a much better advantage in a Battle Royal where they are prepared and c) when something is actually on the line.

The Inner Circle come down to be a part of the raucous, then The Best Friends attack them before they can enter the ring.

Everyone attacks everyone, except Spears, who is still at the top of the ramp watching on with Tully. Apparently, he’s the only one with some sense.

We go Picture in Picture and nothing of note happens. It feels like a way to fill time where no interaction is important enough to mention.

We come back from PIP and those who were tossed out of the ring seemingly face the invisible barrier that is the apron. The segment is so important that we head to a Brodie Lee video package. This turns into SCU and Dustin and Cardona and QT making a stand against them. Cardona: “I don’t even work here, bro.” lol.

Thunder Rosa is here for her AEW debut.



Match 4: Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb (w/ Hair)

Aggressive lock up and Rosa with a go behind, lock of the wrist from Serena. Roll through and a drop toe hold from Rosa, who locks the leg and pulls the hair. Nox calls for the break. Cover for …nevermind. They’re up, Serena takes her down, lockup and Rosa stands up. Side headlock. Right hands to Serena, uppercut from her, Rosa no sells and hits a punch to the chest. Serena fires back. Again, but Rosa locks the arms for a backslide, turns it into an arm drag, another, dropkick! Rosa chops Serena. Whip to Serena. Reversed, Serena pulls her in, hits a neckbreaker to Rosa. Serena locks the arm, turns Rosa over, pulls the leg back and slams the knee into the mat. She does this hard a few times, then locks the leg a bit, turning this into a single leg crab. Rosa reaches the ropes. Right hand to Deeb. Serena locks the head on the apron and goes for a neckbreaker. She hits it, sending Rosa’s back into the ropes. Rosa attacks the back in the ring, then slides over it to the outside. Rosa kicks Deeb away from the ropes and re-enters the ring. Rosa hits the ropes, hops over Deeb, hits the ropes again, and lands a leg drop.

PIP goes away on my screen just as Cracker Barrel tries to sell themselves. We come back to Rosa kicking Deeb in the back. Right hands from Deeb, and we missed a huge dropkick into the Tree of Woe. Rosa locks Deeb up on th 2nd rope. Boot to the back of the head. Rosa with a right. Waistlock and Deeb drops her hips.She’s back up, reverses. Backstabber. Rosa is up, and gets hit with a clothesline. Another clothesline. Deeb drops the arm on her shoulders then goes for an Octopus into a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Rosa with an elbow. Deeb splashes the corner, Rosa moves, runs with a clothesline, swinging knees into Deeb in the corner. Deeb hits the ropes, Deeb in the center. Dropkick to Deeb. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Rosa locks up Deeb on her back, then spins! Deeb rolls her up for 1.2….N!O!!! kick to Rosa. Lockup of the head, locks the arms behind Rosa, looks for a Piledriver, but Rosa reveres. DEATH VALLEY DRIVER! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Rosa locks the hands. Deeb is pinned for 1..2..NO!!! Lock of the arms, flip to Rosa, into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Palm strikes from Rosa. German! Rosa hits the ropes!

Dropkick to the face! Rosa calls for the end. She lifts Deeb up holding the neck, and hits the Thunder Driver for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

While I didn’t completely appreciate JR telling me over and over that this was a technically proficient match, I can’t deny that he was 100% right. I simply don’t appreciate being told what I am currently seeing. Still, this was great. I expected a squash leading into All Out, but they gave both girls time, and made the match more balanced than I thought it was going to be. Amazing.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time:9:49

Moxley is backstage, saying MJF made it. Saturday he gets his shot. Don’t sweat the process. The nerves and signs and autographs, don’t sweat it. On Saturday, all the distractions will be gone. Just Mox and MJF and thre’s only one question left – is MJF ready and willing to kill or be killed. The MJF we see on Saturday has to be mean and a savage. 2020 has sucked. We don’t need MFJ on top of everything else. This is MJF’s moment, though. Trial by fire, kill or be killed. Everything MJF has done up until now has been the easy part.

Schiavone interviews Big Swole, and she calls Britt trash, then says that this Saturday, at The Buy In, she will have no place to hide. They will be fighting tooth and nail.

Someone comes to Tony with a pizza, saying it’s all paid for. Swole says she’s not fooling anyone ,but Britt is there from behind with a crutch. Britt takes Swole and shoves her face into the pizza box. Superkick to Swole! LockJaw to Swole from Britt Baker as JR says, “Holy Pepperoni.” Lol.

Britt asks Reba to grab some pizza, then rubs it into the face of Swole.

The Lawyer is out with Wardlow, who’s is making sure this dude doesn’t try and bolt.



Match 5: Jon Moxley vs Mark Sterling (MJF’s Inattentive Attorney)

Moxley stares Sterling down. Jon scares Sterling, causing him to flinch and fall. He asks for Jon to get back. Ref calls for the match. Sterling circles Moxley, going behind, Jon turns his head, Jon turns and offers his chin for Sterling. Sterling gets ready, is about to swing, but Jon stops him. Jon helps him to make a fist, then ask for the chin check. Sterling misses. Moxley slaps him. Sterling rolls to the outside, frightened, Wardlow heads over to him. Sterling says his ear is ringing, can’t hear, and gets back into the ring as Moxley turns his back. He tells Sterling to just really drill him. Sterling hits the ropes, Moxley moves, and Sterling tumbles to the outside.

Sterling back on the apron, Moxley leaves the ring as Sterling drops down. Back in the ring, Sterling goes for a kick, Sterling with a poke of the eye. Clothesline from Jon. Another sends Sterling to the outside. Jon sends him into the barricade outside then drags him into the crowd and tosses him into a barricade. Jon buries Sterling underneath a barricade and a few chairs then pulls him out and hits a right. Moxley steals his New Balance shoe and beats him down with it. Moxley sends Sterling into the ring. Jon grabs a chair and slides it into the ring. Jon takes a seat.

Moxley extends his hand for a hand shake, then pokes his eye out. Paradigm Shift to Sterling. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Jon Moxley

This went a little too long for my liking, as you reach a point of diminishing returns. Also kind of sad that Sterling got more offense than Joey Janela. In all seriousness, I got the idea behind the match, but near five minutes was more than necessary. lol

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 4:57

Wardlow into the ring! Clothesline! Wardlow lifts Jon and gets him in a Fireman’s. He spins with a huge F10. Out comes MJF with his walker and neckbrace. He tosses the walker then tosses the neckbrace. MJF removes his ufflinks and rolls them up as Wardlow stomps out Moxley. In comes MJF to mount Jon and punch over and over and over again. MJF screams at us that if we want violence, we’ve got it.

MJF puts the ring on. Wardlow holds up Moxley. MJF kisses the ring and punches Moxley right in the dome. MJF screams at the camera, then turns to Moxley and bites Jon’s forehead, which is dripping blood. MJF chokes Jon up, yells for him to fight, says that’s what we want.

Wardlow grabs the title and stares at it.

MJF’s face has blood all over it. His white tank top has blotches of blood. MJF holds the title high above the lain out body of Jon Moxley.

End Show