Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.23.20  

AEW…where the only retribution is me getting MJF’s gum flavor correct after my brutal mistake last week. Note to self – MJF does NOT like Fruit Stripes.

Welcome everyone to AEW! We start with Kip and Penelope! He introduces THE Best Man, Miro, as he is in action next.



Match 1: Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs Kip Sabian and Miro

Sonny and Kip to start. Waist lock from Kip. He shoves Sonny’s head so Sonny arm drags a couple of times. Matrix duck and a head scissors takedown. Kip in the corner. Handspring into a slap to Kip. Miro gets a tag, and in he comes. Tag to Joey. Miro looks to fight. Kip blind tags. He wants Joey. Hard right hand to Joey’s fae. Kip with another one. Whip to the ropes. Tag from Sonny who springboards and hits acrossbody. Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Tag to Joey. Axe handle. Tag from Sonny. Axe to the wrist. Tag to Joey. Joey to the top. He drops another axe. Whip to Kip, they double team. Weird little non tag moment there. Sonny with a standing moonsault. Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Miro goes in ot stop the pin, but Kip kicks out beforehand. Miro kicks Sonny anyways. Lol. Nice. Sabian tags in Imiro and he hits a clothesline, catches Joey, swings him and slams him down hard. Tag to Joey. Tag to Kip. Sonny is in, I’m sorry, and Miro is here to gutwrench Sonny away. Miro with another toss. He’s the legal man. Right hand to the face. Uppercut from Miro. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Kip. Miro keeps a hold of Sonny, body slam to Sonny. He brings Kip in with a slingshot and Kip lands on Sonny. PUNT FROM KIP! 1..2….NO!!!! Kip with a front-face lock. Sonny works the arm, focusing on the shoulder. Tag to Joey! But Miro is distracting! Waist lock from Kip. Tag to Miro. Kick to Sonny. Kick to the back of the head. Tag to Kip. Kip with a front lock, Sonny with an inside cradle! Punch from Sonny, another, an elbow, another, Kip misses a right, swinging right from Sonny. He rolls Kip forward, flies over the back, gets a tag from Joey. Clothesline. Elbow. Another to Miro. Miro eats it. He enters and topples over the top rope! Miro hurts his ankle! Joey pulls kip into the ringpost. Running kick to Miro. Joey whips Kip. Reverse and Joey runs into Miro, who sends him over the barricade. Kip runs and Miro launches Kip over the barricade onto Joey, but Joey drops him! Looks like a bad spill. Joey goes for a crossbody, Miro tries to catch him, lifts him up, turns, and Sonny flies off with a dropkick!

Back in the ring, Joey hits a kick to the chin of kIp. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Kip rolls to Penelope. Sonny hops onto the ropes, Joey runs…into a clothesline. Miro sends Joeys face into the ass of Sonny. Spinning kick to Joey. Kip with a springboard, dives into a boot, backs into a pin. Miro misses a clothesline, Sonny with a right, another, to both men, Miro lifts Sonny into the air and Kip catches him with a Lung Blower. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Joey in to break the pin. Miro catches a running Joey, he sends him over into a DDT on the apron by Kip. Miro calls for a kick, Sonny is up. BAM to the face!

Miro stomps the back. JR namedrops The Accolade as Miro wrenches it. Sonny taps.

Winner: Miro and Kip Sabian

Boy, that was rough. Miro doesn’t lend well to a tag team, so let’s hope this is short lived. I can’t pinpoint any one person who caused the sloppiness of the match, as each of the four had their own moments. There also wasn’t much in the way of psychology outside of Miro’s “ankle” hurting. I won’t give up on the former Rusev, but this wasn’t a good debut match, no matter what JR tried to sell it as.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 10:41

Eddie Kingston runs out before Miro’s music even stops. He’s got something to say. He wants hard cam. He says if you don’t like social media and don’t check it, it’s him and Moxley tonight for THE World’s Championship. He was never eliminated, and that’s why he’s getting this shot. Also, 18 years says he deserves this shot. He and Moxley used to be cut from the same cloth – then Jon sold out and went to the land of Sports Entertainers. Kingston never did. He stayed with the fighters and t he outlaws and didn’t sell his soul to the devil. So before tonight, before he gets the title, he wants to look into the entertainer’s eyes. Where are you, sports entertainer?

Out comes Moxley immediately, through the stands.

Moxley and Kingston go nose to nose. Out come some refs to break it up.

Kenny Omega is here, seemingly to ridicule Page on commentary again.



Match 2: Hangman Adam Page vs Evil Uno

Lockup to start and Uno sends Page into the corner. I should note The Dark Order is watching on the stage, save for Brodie Lee. Uno breaks the hold clean as the ref backs him up. Lockup and Uno works the left arm. Page rolls out of it, reveres, and side headlocks. Whip to Page into the ropes, he hits a shoulder tackle, that sends Uno into the ropes, and Uno hits one of his own. Uno hits the ropes, dives over Page, thinks he’s smart, then turns into a big kick. Chop to the chest. Another chop in the corner. Suplex from Page. Cover for 1..NO! Elbow to the back of the head. Page gets Uno on his shoulders and lift/drops him to the mat. Page pumphandles as Omega shows shock and Page’s strength. He drops Uno into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Chop from Uno. Chop from Page. Page tries to run, Uno catches, back suplex. Uno runs, Page sends him over the top rope, Uno lands on the apron. Clothesline from Page. Uno hits the floor. Page dives over the top rope onto Uno!! Page sens Uno into the ring. Page to the top apron, slinks into the ring, Uno holds Knox in between he and page. Page moves Knox, kicks Uno, Uno catches and sends the boot into the hands of Knox. Uno with a neckbreaker! Oh Knox. Love you, man. Lol. Uno poses in the corner.

Uno whips Page into the corner, hits a clothesline, Page is seated. Uno walks away, then comes back with a boot to the neck. Uno pulls Page up and throat thrusts him then hits a back breaker and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Uno sends Page to the outside. Page hits Uno with something, but that commercial for “Utopia” distracted the shit out of me. My bad. Anyways, Page gets shoved off the corner to the outside by Uno, and crashes hard. The PIP disappears to try and sell me a Tac Shaver.

We are back and Page hits the ropes, then eats a back elbow! Page to the apron. The members of Dark Order head over to Page as Omega struggles with whether or not to help. Uno sends The Dark Order back as Page rolls over to the right side. Uno tells everyone to go to the back. He rushes the apron, runs and Page drops him right on his back! Page shoves Uno into the ring. He heads to the top rope! Page catches! Fallaway Slam!!! Shooting Star Press!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Clothesline in the corner. Page bounces off the opposite and hits another clothesline. Uno with a pump kick!!! He heads to the top rope! Uno dives off! SWANTON BOMB! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Uno with a HARD clothesline! He hits the ropes, Page hits one, too! They meet in the middle. Right hand from Uno. He hits the ropes, Page follows. Clothesline sends Uno down hard! Page with another Shooting Star! NO! Knees!! INSIDE CRADLE! 1..2…NO!!!! Uno grabs the head, Page swings out of it, kicks the leg, he swings Uno’s leg to Knox, Knox drops it.

Page kicks him! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Page on the apron, flips in the ring. BUCKSHOT! Pin! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Evil Uno is nothing if not dependable, and Page even more so. I enjoyed this, although I have to argue that the commercial break probably came at the worst time, as the momentum was just getting to build, and when we came back, I feel like we were on the falling edge of the line.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time:11:36

Backstage, Schiavone knocks on the door of The Young Bucks. Matt comes out, is glad that Tony is here. He knows people have been watching and says they’ve been acting a little out of character. They were out of line. They should never have hurt Marvez or Poser. He hopes people sympathize with them. The Young Bucks have lost a lot. They’ve lost title shots and relationships with friends they thought they’d be with forever. They will do better.

Tony says FTR is the reason for all of this. Matt wants Tony to try again, ask another question.

FTR wins the titles, they defeat Page and Omega, how did that feel? Matt wonders if Tony is ribbing him, trying to make him mad. Does Tony have his phone?

Matt grabs the phone, slams it into the wall a few times, breaking the screen, and Tony wonders why. Just why.

Matt pulls out some cash and throws it on Tony.

EVERYONE SHUT THE FUCK UP!!! THE MOST TECHNICAL MAN IN THE ENTIRE SPORT HAS ENTERED THE RING!!!

Silver outside stomps the jacket of Orange Cassidy, so Cassidy politely drops his shirt onto the bald man’s head. Anna Jay hops on the apron, so Orange puts his glasses on her.

Lee goes to her and grabs the specs, then drops them on the mat.



Match 3: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs Brodie Lee

Orange put his elbow pad on. He reaches up high. Hands in his pockets. DEVESTATING KICKS TO THE SHINS OF LEE!!! Lee ain’t having it. He drops Orange with a hard hit. A few stomps to Orange, and Orange stands, with hands still in his pocket. He ducks under a clothesline, hits a dropkick, kips up, and Lee is sent to the outside. Lee huddles with his Order, so Orange dives through the ropes. Dark Order catches Orange! Lee in the ring. He hits the ropes and dives into everyone!!!! Lee chops Orange across the chest on the barricade. Lee rolls Orange into the ring at 7. Elbow drop and a pin for 1….NO!!! Chop to Orange. Lee kicks Orange to the outside. Dark Order stomps Orange on the outside as the ref is distracted. Lee leaves the ring and grabs Orange, then sends him back into the ring. Lee to the apron. He flies over the top with a senton. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Lee sends Orange back outside yet again. Dark Order stomps Orange out a bit more as the ref is distracted. Lee heads to the outside and shoves Silver, telling him to grab Lee’s belt. Lee sends Orange back into the ring. Whip and Orange duks under a clothesline, goes for a Tornado DDT, but Lee sends him into the ropes, Orange comes back, Bossman Slam to Orange!

Lee locks Orange up in a submission as we go to PIP. Lee grabs Orange, sends him to the corner, Chop to Orange. Silver holds Lee’s title in the air on the apron, so Lee shoves him off. Lol. Ok. Lee cinches a side headlock on the mat. He turns it into a cravat. Lee underhooks, lifts Orange, sends him to the ropes. Big Boot to Orange Cassidy! Lee whips Orange into the corner, hard. Lee flexes in the middle of the ring, then removes his the straps. He hits a right hand. Hard slap to the face. Lee catapults Orange into the 2nd rope. Half Nelson. Suplex to Orange! Lee lifts orange up, another half and half as Excalibur calls it. Lee lifts Orange, and he falls to a seated position. Lee lifts yet again, goes for a duscus clothesline, but Orange falls slowly down to the mat. Lee lifts a third time, goes for another, and Lee just sits down like a doll. Lol. Lee is pissed. He runs with a boot. ROLLUP!!! 1…2….NO!!!!!! Shove to Lee in the corner. Orange sends him again, He shoots the legs, goes to lift Lee, Lee lifts up for a backslide, Orange ducks under, Lee rolls to the outside, SUICIDE DIVE!!! Orange rolls back in the ring. Another dive!!! He sends Lee into the ring. Orange ducks a blet shot from Silver, Orange Punch to Five, and Silver misses a belt shot and hits 10!!! Orange runs in the ring, Orange goes for a DDT, Lee spins, and Orange hits a sloppy Stunner. Top rope! DIVING DDT!!!! Orange with a kipup!! He hits the ropes. Running kick to the chest and head of Lee!!! Orange hits the ropes again, another punt kick! Lee is PISSED!! He stands fast!!! Swings, misses!!! DDT FROM ORANGE!!!! Lee is stumbling!!! ORANGE LIFTS HIM!!! Beach Break! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!!

Orange hits the corner. Silver in the ring. Orange Punch. Lee misses a clothesline. POWERBOMB! DISCUS CLOTHESLINE! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Brodie Lee

Another match that proves Orange’s worth. He’s not untouchable, he just doesn’t give a fuck, until he does, then he’s in over his head, but who cares? We almost got him, OC! We almost got him!

Total Rating: ****3/4

Match Time: 11:32

The lights go out as Lee holds his title high.

They come back on to a red screen. The middle of the stage lights up as operatic orchestra music hits. There’s more than one royal family, says a voice over, and…It’s BILLIE JOEL ARMSTRONG!!!!

Oh, I mean Cody Rhodes! He’s got jet black hair and is suited up. He removes his jacket, kicks Silver, sends him flying ,enters the ring, attacks #5. In comes Ten, and he gets a clothesline. Five lockusp up, elbow, STUNNER off the ropes! Cody drags Five over to the corner and swings his leg into the post. Cody locks up. FIGURE FOUR! Cody’s shoes sparkle like the black and white version of Dorothy.

We come back to Lee rushing Dasha to grab the mic and tell Cody that he’s got some audacity. What kind of man lets his wife post Instagram thirst traps while calling him daddy? What kind of man stays in a little bubble? Cody is no man; he’s a coward. He asks for something from Cody. It’s a steel chain. He tells Cody that sooner or later, lee will cut him down. He will take this dog collar, wrap it around Cody’s neck, and he will have nowhere to run or hide.

The issue with The Dark Order is that it has no depth, and when Lee does something like mention Instagram in a long rant/promo, it removes what little depth the group may have. Small problem, but a problem nonetheless.

Matt Hardy is here with Private Party. He mentions it’s his birthday. That’s a thirst trap, Lee.

He mentions his attack last week. He had a confrontation with MJF, he had a “discussion” about the TNT championship, and of course he hates The Inner Circle. The only thing he cn recall, though, is that whoever did it was wearing a mask. He was also hit with a pipe or a bat. How odd is it, then, that Jericho has a bat. He is Matt’s prime suspect. Speaking of those two, what about the match they had last week. They tore the house down. Private Party was so close. Matt is so proud, and the only reason they lost was because of this bat. The more things change, the more they stay the same, Matt tries to say. Jericho will always be known as an asshole.

Jericho comes out to mockingly wish Matt a Happy Birthday, then says who gives a shit. Lol. Jericho says that there are only four members here because of what Matt did to Sammy. Matt put him out, and no one knows when he is coming back, but guess what, he lied, Sammy is back right now. Lol.

Sammy comes out and Jericho starts a cheer for him.

Jericho says that Matt knows him better than that, he wouldn’t attack Matt from behind. Trust him, if Jericho would take him out, he’d do it face to face so matt could see the happiness in his eyes. He did not hit him last week, however, he can right now if he’d like.

Matt says he’s not cleared, but he doesn’t care, he’ll fight them all. Quen tells him to calm down. He tells Matt to take all the time he needs to heal up and be cleared, because Quen is cleared right now. He tells Jericho that he laid him out last week.

Kassidy grabs the mic, says he appreciates the support, but this one is on him. He’s got this. He then turns to Jericho. He says he’s almost beat Jericho twice. So how about today, he issues a challenge. Next week. Jericho v Kassidy. He gets it; Jericho is a legend, everyone is counting him out, and no one expects him to win. But what if, next week, he makes Jericho his Le Champion Bitch.

A little rough round the edges there with that promo, Kassidy. No one can count you out or think Jericho is going to win if the match hasn’t been made yet. Minor but noticeable issue there.

FTR is in the ring. Tully is here to talk about thousands of new fans, and how do they get to see the dudes who have the gold? They have to be creative. Traditionally, 60 minute time limit are the rules. He’s changing the rules. 20-minutes on television, so that those new wrestling fans get to see what it’s like to watch guys at the top of their game. A 20-minute brush of greatness, if you will. And, they get to pick the opponents. Next week, they’re facing some acronym for these Southern California boys. Ah, SCU. They got twenty minutes, and if they don’t win, FTR gets an automatic win.

Dax brings up The Best Friends and calls them backyard comedic wrestlers.

Trent and Chuck are out. Trent says that what they did last week wasn’t a match; it was a war. But let’s get to it. They’re banged up, but they are here. FTR is here; they’ve got their red panties on. Dax says Trent’s mommy isn’t here to help, but if they want this twenty minute brush with greatness, get a ref out here.

They read to fight, get a ref out, but Cash says they are fighting champions, but it’s obvious The Best Friends aren’t ready. Maybe in a few weeks, but they need to rest. Until then, Top Guys out.

Chuck and Trent say at least Santana and Ortiz didn’t walk out on a fight like a couple of weenies.

Chuck and Trent hug it out in the middle of the ring to show FTR how it’s really done.

Y’all….



Match 4: Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs Ivelisse and Diamante

The heels attack the champs just before the bell. Diamante sends Shida in the corner as Ive sends Rosa into the barricade outside. Ivelisse runs into the ring to double team Shida, and Diamante covers for 1..2…NO!!! Shida with a back breaker. All the girls head to the outside and take care of Ivelisse. Diamante is hanging over the apron, so Shida and Rose kick her head on either side. Shida rolls in and hits a body slam to Diamante. Tag to Rosa. Shida grabs her and suplexes Rosa ONTO Diamante. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rosa whips, it’s reversed, Rosa hops over, arm drag, another, body slam. Rosa hits the ropes, hops over, senton onto Diamante! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Ivelisse, they double team. Weirdly, Diamante tries to cover, but Ivelisse realizes she’s the legal person. She attacks with right hands. Back lift into a bomb for 1..2…NO!!! Ivelisse eats some rights to the body. Whip to Rosa. Tag to Diamante. They double team with rights in the corner. Upercut then a snapmare to Rosa. Kick to the back. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Cravat from behind. Rosa escapes, drops Diamante and covers for 1..NO!!! Tag to Ivelisse and she hits a hard right, snapmare, and a sleeper from behind. Rosa elbows out, turns into the hold, more elbows, Right the face, a kick ut of the corner, another kick to the arm, Ivelisse takes a dropkick to the arm. Tag to Shida. Backbreaker, lifts Ive. Tag to Diamante. She etners with a kick, Double team to Shida, but she is able to prevent a suplex, then send Ive into the corner. Rosa in to hold Diamante. Shida suplexes Ive into Diamante! Rosa with some swinging kiees. Shida kicks Diamante to the apron. She stands, Ive grabs her head, SUPLEX INTO THE RING!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

Elbows from Shida to Diamante, Knee from D, Tag to Ive, Cutter from Diamante, Ivelisse runs in and hits a DDT. Cover for .1..2..NO!!! Rosa runs in and drops an axe to break it up. Rosa with a neckbreaker to the entering Diamante. She gets dropped by Ivelisse, Hikaru with an enziguri, Rosa runs in, attacks, but Ivelisse moves, Rosa hits Shida!!!! Hook kick from Ivelisse!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Diamante. Ive sends Shida into an uppercut. Ive assists with a Sliced Bread #2. Rosa in to stop the pin! She sends Ive to the outside. Diamante grabs Shida, calls for the end, Hops up on the back of Shida, thinking Code Red, but Rosa in, grabs Diamante onto her shoulders. Death Valley Driver. Shida locks the head, lifts. FALCON ARROW!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!! Ivelisse in to stop the pin!

Rosa grabs her, fights her out of the ring. Shida hits the ropes. Running knee from Shida to the face! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa

I kinda like that the mistake didn’t make Shida hate her all of a sudden, as shit happens. The girls got some good wrestling in, but nothing mind blowing.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time:8:32

Bakstage, Dasha brings up Kassidy to Jericho. Jericho says deep down inside, he has a lot of respect for Isaiah. Some day, he’ll be a big star, but not next week. The only shot that Kassidy will feel will be coming from the right and left fist of Jericho.

In comes MJF. He is an honest man. The fact that the dribbling little runt would disrespect him? Deplorable. Jericho agrees. Coming from MJF, though, this means a lot to Jericho. MJF tells Christopher that coming from him, that means a lot to MJF, too. Jericho calls him pretty great. MJF returns the favor. They trade pleasantries – then ask why they called each other a loser.

MJF saw it on Twitter, IG, Reddit. Jericho saw it on Dynamite. He saw it with his on 2 eyes. MJF says he was calling the limo drivers losers! Could you imagine if they both hurt Jericho and MJF? Jericho says a drop of his latte got on his pants. He wasn’t calling MJF a loser – he was calling Tony a loser.

They both mock Tony, laugh it off, sigh into nothing, and they say that each other is alright, then walk away.



Match 5: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Eddie Kingston vs Jon Moxley

Eddie’s got a hell of a bruised left shoulder. Eddie tosses a ghost jab. Lock up. Eddie with a side headlock takedown. Leg scissors from Jon. Eddie kicks out of it. Test of strength. He breaks Jon down to a knee. Jon stands back up, breaks the hold with a kick, go behind to Eddie. Eddie uses the ropes to break the hold. He shoves Jon, Jon shoves back. Slap, Jon slaps back. Eddie is hyped. He’s ready. Chop to the chest from Eddie. One from Jon. Another to Eddie. Another to Jon. Another to Jon. Jon with a knife edge. Eddie with another across the pecs. Elbow/chop combo from Jon. Kick from Eddie! Clothesline drops Jon down. Eddie sends Jon to the outside. Eddie stomps then rips at the ear. Eddie pulls Jon into a hard elbow to the lower back. Eddie sends Jon into the timekeepers area. Eddie then tosses the timekeeper’s table onto Moxley, bell and all. He hits an elbow to Moxley’s head then clubs the back. Eddie locks the head, goes for a suplex, Moxley blocks, punches a few times, then hits a snap suplex on the outside! Kick from Moxley, then a whip, but it’s reversed and Eddie sends Jon through the barricade! Eddie stomps, Another whip, but Moxley reverses and this time Eddie hits the barricade. Jon locks the head, brings Eddie over to the ring, and rolls him inside. Eddie attacks as Jon tries to enter. A club to the back. Moxley with a chop out of the corner. Headbutt from Eddie. Jon drops to the floor. Snapmare to Jon. Headlock from behind, with the leg locking the arm.

Jon breaks it, chops Eddie, Eddie chops him back, and Jon falls to the mat. Another chop. Another. Running knee from Jon sends Eddie to the outside. Hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Another suplex to Eddie! Jon to the top rope! He dives and rolls through, Eddie tries for a clothesline, Jon ducks, hits some knees. PILEDRIVER TO EDDIE!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! Eddie with the rope break! Clothesline in the corner from Moxley. Elbow drops to the head! POWERBOMB FROM EDDIE!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!Eddie spins for a backfist, but Moxley ducks. Right hand. Chop from Eddie. Forearm to Eddie. Chop to Jon. Chop to Eddie. Eddie with another chop. Forearm and headbutts from Jon. Eddie off the rope, tries for a kick. GERMAN FROM MOXLEY!!! Eddie with a back drop! Another!!! 1….2…..NO!!!!! Eddie gets Jon in the corner. He lfits the chin. Chop. Another. Moxley with a slap to the face. Backfist is blocked.

SLEEPER FROM MOXLEY!!! Transition to a side headlock! Eddie fades. He’s out! Ref calls it!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Holy shit, these boys beat dat ass. If you like that sorta thing, this one is for you. It wasn’t just brutality, though, as we saw a hungry and determined Eddie completely frustrated at the oneupmanship both during and after the match.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time:

Jon holds his title up until The Lucha Bros run out and Superkick Moxley in the face!!! The ref informs Eddie what went down. IN comes Will Hobbs!!! SPINEBUSTER TO REY FENIX!!! Right hand to Penta. One to Eddie. Superkicks to Hobbs! Lucha Bros attack Hobbs and Moxley. Penta with a knee to the neck of Moxley.

Darby is here ith his skateboard! He hits Rey, one for Penta, another to Eddie’s gut.

BUT RICKY IS HERE! SPEAR TO DARBY!!!!!!!

Ricky attacks Darby! Taz comes out slowly. Penta and Rey attack Moxley and Hobbs.

Ricky with the Roshambo! Penta, Rey, Ricky stand tall while Eddie struggles with his loss, holding onto the head of Moxley.

End Show