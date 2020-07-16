Acero’s AEW Fight for the Fallen 7.15.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Sorry I missed RAW, y’all! An impromptu road trip left me smack dab in the middle of the Arizona/New Mexico desert with no service! On the plus side, I saw the Grand Canyon, and that shit is majestic. Currently pulled over in Iowa, and let me tell you…the beer here sucks. Don’t worry, I’ve got my travel Jack Daniels and I’m ready to rock and roll! *hiccup*

It’s a balmy night, says JR, and my glass of whiskey and Bang Energy Drink assures me that this will be an amazing Fight for the Fallen.

We start immediately with Mr. Rhodes!

Sonny gets a whole ass entrance with some cheerleaders and a little choreographed number.

Love how JR is flipping through “he” and “she” in reference to Sonny.



Match 1: TNT Championship Match

Sonny Kiss vs Cody Rhodes

Cody with a huge pump kick to start the match. He bscks Sony into the corner, then bounces him off the ropes. Cody does some push ups to establish that he is the heel tonight. Arn is a bit bothered by it. Cody is sent over the top rope, he skins the cat, goes for a Disaster Kick, hits it and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Cody heads to the outside, Arn yells at him, tells him to get his head out of his ass. He comes back in the ring and Sonny with a spinning elbow into the face. He sends Cody to the outside and clubs the back. Sonny shoves the camera out of his face and sends Cody back into the ring. Cody is hanging on the apron, and Sonny drops a boot to the small fo the back. Sonny hits the ropes in the ring, Cody hops over, Sonny hits a springboard into a Full Nelson! Cody pinches the hold, Sonny seems to fade. He tries to escape, drops a elbow, flips away and hits a dropkick. He ducks under a clothesline, locks the chest, and gets a suplex. Kip up and he runs into the conrer. Cody drops to the floor for an arm drag, Sonny with a boot. Hurricanrana to Cody, he Matrix from a clothesline. Head scissors from Sonny. He runs to the corner, Cody puts the boot up, Sonny swings him to the left, Sonny slaps him then runs with an axe kick to the mid section. Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Sonny to the top rope. He dives off for a split/leg drop, but Cody moves. Boot to the head. Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Sonny reverses. HE HITS A CROSS RHODES! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Sonny to the top rope. 450 Splash! He hits it! Cover for 1….2…..NO!!!! Cody sends Sonny into the ropes, he dives over the top, flips back and lands on the shoulders of Cody. He’s looking for the booty to the face, but Cody sends him flying over the top rope to the outside stage. Cody grabs Sonny, sets up for an Alabama Slam, HITS IT! Cody rolls Sonny into the ring and covers, but his legs are under the ropes. He moves, gets a 1…2..NO!!! Cody hangs Sonny upside down on his back and drops Sonny on his head! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Antoher cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Cody sits Sonny on the top rope in the corner. Right hands from Cody. He gets to the top rope, calls for a suplex, Cody locks the hips. He hits it! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Cody argues with the ref. Sonny rolls him up for 1..2….NO!!!! Cody reverses into a Crossface!!! Sonny is able to get to the bottom rope. Cody takes his time to release the hold. Cody stomps the left arm. Another. Cody mounts, hits a bunch of rights. Cody stomps the arm. Cody removes the buckle cover. Arn doesn’t like it. Cody looks to send Sonny into it, Sonny reverses and sends Cody face first into the buckle! Sonny rolls up! 1…2..NO!!!! Sonny calls for Cody to stand! Hard elboe to Cody’s face. Another forearm. Another. Cody gets one.

Sonny fires back, Cody shoves, Swinging kick to the face from Sonny. Cody stands, Cody goes for a spin, Cody ducks. CROSS RHODES! Cover for 1..2…..3!!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Admittedly, the average was just a tick above average. The wrestling didn’t match the hype, but the match was seemingly focused on telling a story, especially with clips of Tully watching in the crowd. Sonny struggled with the “get your shit in” mantra and lost a bit of storytelling on his part. Still, a huge opportunity for Sonny, and mad love for him for a deserving focus as the opener.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:42

Lucha Bros are here with Butcher and Blade, and they’ve come in the truck of FTR. Rude.

Cody hugs Sonny after the match.



Match 2: FTR vs Lucha Bros

Dax and Pentagon to start. Pentagon stomps him, he looks to remove the glove, but Dax stomps his foot and chops him into the corner. Chops to the coner, It’s reversed. Pentagon and Dax trade rights and lefts. Pentagon with a kick to the chin. Tag to Fenix. They double team Dax, dropping him with a kick. Pentagon hits the ropes and gets wheelbarrowed into a ….um…well, it wasn’t all that great. Pin for 1.2…N!O!! Felix with an axe handle. Fenix locks the head. Dax looks for a suplex too, floats over, shoves and grabs Fenix who tries to slide under the ropes. Blind tag, Fenix hits the ropes, Dax catches him and Cash springboards with an elbow. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Dax, he drops an ebow to Fenix after an elbow from Cash. Leg drop from Dax. He pulls on the strings of the mask and send Fenix into the corner. Tag to Cash who hits some rights then chokes Felix up in the corner. He enters the ring and pulls back on his face. Chop from Cash. He locks the head. Siplex attempt, Fenix floats over, tag to Pentagon, he catches the leg, Pentagon rolls off the ropes, pulls Cash upward, and Fenix kicks him in the face, then shoves Dax off the apron! Superkick from both Pentagon and Fenix to the face! Running dropkick from Fenix to the face of Dax on the outside!

Chop from Pentagon to Cash in the middle of the ring. Cash hits one, Penta with another. He hitsa right, knocking Cash down. To the corner, and Fenix gets a tag. He wraps the arm around the middle rope. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Dax in to break it up Cash pulls the trunks, attacks them id, Fenix mounts and hits some rights and lefts. He attacks the back and backs into the corner for the tag to Pentagon. Penta with a kick to the hammy. Pentagon with a hold from behind. Right hand form Cash, he hits the ropes, huge scoop slam! Fenix splashes in the corner then rolls over the top rope and to the top, flies off, but Cash hits him with an uppercut! Tag to Dax. Right hand. Another.Snap Suplex. Pentagon in. Snap Suplex to him onto Fenix. Whip to Pentagon is revesed, reversed again, huge short clothesline from Dax. Chop from Fenix. He wheelbarrows, Dax catches him, pulls him upward for a powerbomb but sends him int the buckle instead. Running uppercut. Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Tag to Cash. He’s in. Dax flies over the top rope. Cash gets kicked by Fenix. Tag to Pentagon, Cash tries to fight back, but they both kick him then trip him down by kicking the back of the leg. Penta sends Fenix atop his shoulders, and he lands onto Cash with a splash. Springboard leg drop from Pentagon. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!Pentagon lifts Cash, tag to Fenix. He’s up top, Pentagon hoosk the arm Cash is up, sends him into the corner, Fenix hops off the corner, lands on his feet, sends Dax to the outside, goes for a hurricanrana, but Cash holds on and swigns him back up for a powerbomb. Tag to Dax who flies off the top rope with a bulldog! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Pnetagon in. He knocks Cash down and he rolls to the outside. Penta drags Fenx to the corner and gets a tag. Chop from Pentagon on the corner as Dax runs up it. He locks the head. Fenix tags. SUPERPLEX!!! Cash flies, kjnees up!!! Fenix flies! Knees up from Dax!!

All four men in the ring until Fenix sends Dax over the top rope and falls with him. Slingblade by Pentagon to Cash. Penta gets him to the apron, hooks under the arm, Wheeler escapes, eats a chop, eats antoher. He kicks. Locks the head. Cash lifts, Penta tries for pone, Cash sends him into the ring. Kick from Penta to the face. Penta slides under the ropes, Cash in the ring, hits the ropes, dives. DIVING TORNADO DDT!!!! Fenix from the top rope! He dives off onto Cash!!! Kick to Dax. Another. Fenix sends him into the ring.

Fenix flies over the back and gets hit with a right hand, feigns a 619, swings back in with a kick, Dax does it again, he grabs the mask!! The mask is off!!! CRADLE!!! PIN FOR 1….2…..3!!!!

Winners: FTR

These boys are good, and yet again, Dax surprises me with just how good he is – something I didn’t (couldn’t) see in the WWE. He’s crisp, he’s succinct, and he’s no nonsense. This takes nothing away from the other three, as they more than held their own and put together a fun little 10+ minute match, but Dax won me over for the second week in a row.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:48

BUTCHER AND BLADE talk some shit from the truck to FTR. Young Bucks are sneaking up behind them. They attack!!! The Bucks grab the keys and head to the ring. Out comes Omega with a cooler. Matt has the keys, offers them to Dax. Omega in the ring. He offers a couple of beers. It’s Miller Lite, which I find rude.

He hands a few to Dax and Cash. They cheers then FTR pours their beers over the head of Omega!!!! Omega is not very happy about that. He’s about to attack, but The Young Bucks hold him back! FTR is all smiles. Sounds like ,they are upset it’s Miller Lite, to be honest.

Jericho is here with his hair blown out. Hager and Santana and Ortiz are with him. Hager has a jug of Orange Juice. Jericho doesn’t look too happy.

He brings up last week, and his win over Orange Cassidy. He says he had one of the best matches in AEW history. Not only did he win the match, he own the ratings war as well, just like he does every single week. He wants to show and explain how ratings work. It’s great to have the overall win in viewers, but the most important thing is the 18-49 demographic, and he has never ever been beaten in that demo. He’s the King of the Ratings, man – the Champion of the Demo. He is the Demo-God.

Like he said, it was great to be in the ring with OC, and everyone is saying the same thing – we loved that match, Orange looked like a star just being in the ring with Jericho. This is true. He knows what the people want, he understands drawing money. He’ll say this: Orange Cassidy wants a rematch; the Network want a rematch, all the advertisers want a rematch. Everyone wants one. We’re not getting one, though. Orange had his chance. He did good, but not good enough.

The crowd says Jericho is scared.

Jericho doesn’t care. He pours out some OJ. One for him and one for his dead career.

Orange’s music hits. He comes out through the seats. He stops far enough away and gives Jericho a little stare down.

Jericho tells the crowd to shut up. Jericho says he’s lazy, has a bad attitude, is a sloth, entitled, and tells OC to get the hell out of his arena.

Orange raises his hand nd gives Jericho the thumbs down. Jericho asks wht he’s going to do! Orange juices falls from the sky!!!! Ortiz oversells the shit out of this. JERICHO says this jacket costs $7,000. He asks for a towel.

The towel is Orange Cassidy! Hahaha. I want one.

Jurassic Express is backstage, and Jungle Boy is laughing. SO is Marko, and wonders who stands there to get doused. Lucha tells them to stop laughing, but after 65 million years, a dino finally has a chance to wrestle The Elite, and there’s nothing funny about that.

Jericho is on commentary, and he is PISSED. He heard Lucha Express, and calls them morons then tells them all to wait and see what will happen to all of them.



Match 3: Jurassic Express vs The Elite

Jungle Boy and Nick to start. Lockup and Nick works the arm. Left arm. Jungle rolls out, Nick flips out and breaks the hold. Test of Strength and Jungle trips the leg, gets kicked up, Nick to the top rope, he walks it and hits an arm draf, but Jungle Boy hops onto the top rope and does the same. Cover for. NO! Trip up and a pin from Nick for 1…NO! Kick from Nick and he is sent over the top. Nick flies over with an X-Factor, but Jungle Boy stops it with his hands and flips out of it!

In some other area, Hangman is watching the match, drinkin some whiskey.

Tag to Marko who comes in to go chest to chest with Kenny Omega. Omega sends him face first into the mat. Stunt stands up and locks up noly for Omega to do it again. He shoves Stunt away, Stunt hoves him back. Omega extends his hand. Stunt is unsure. He goes for the shake, and Omega is too cool for it! Stunt attacks! Omega sends him up and over, Stunt lands on his feet. CHOP to Stunt. Arm drag instead of a hip toss and a pin for Stunt. 1..2..NO!!!!! Stunt up off the ropes with a hurricanrana then a dropkick and he holds his fists up to Omega. Omega remoes his shirt. He tosses it to Stunt and Stunt tags in Lucha. Tag ot Matt. Matt with a right, another, another, another, Lucha grabs him with both hands and sends him into the corner. Matt hits the ropes, ducks an axe, another, hops up, but Lucha slams him down and hits a kick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Shit, I blink for a second, and Stunt is hitting a DDT> Jungle Boy arm drags Matt on the outside. Stunt front flips off the apron onto Matt and sends him flying with a head scissors. Nick flies over the top rope, runs and kicks Stunt while he’s flossing! Kick from Nick to Jungle Boy.

In the ring, Lucha with a snap kick to Omega. Omega sends him to the outside. Omega gets ready, he hits the ropes, flies off and dives over the top rope onto Jurassic Express!!!! Jungle Boy is rolled into the ring. Omega on the apron, Matt on the apron. Omega is the legal man. He heds in and deadlifts Jungle Boy, sets him up on the shoulders, and hits a sit out Powerobomb!. Omega gets Jungle Boy on his shoulders. He runs with him a bit then hits a rolling senton. Omega hops to the 2nd rope and moonsaults….right onto some knees!!! Matt pulls Lucha off the apron and hits a superkick. Omega sends Jungle Boy into the ropes, ducks a clothesline, and hits one of his own, hard. Omega celebrates, then tags in Matt, who rolls Jungle Boy into a cravat from behind. Jungle with some elbows. He hits the ropes, Nick is there to knee him, Jungle hits an elbow, Matt whips him, and Jungle Boy hops over the top rope with a head scissors, sending Nick t othe outside hard. Clothesline to Omega. Jungle Boy on the ropes, springboard with a swigning DDT to Matt! Tag to Lucha. Lucha in. Tag to Nick. He kicks Mattaway, then again in to the face, he looks to chokeslam Nick. Chop to Omega. Clothesline to Matt. GOOZLE to Nick, goes for it, Matt rolls him to the his fet, they go for a Superkick, Lucha swigns a kic, hits Nick. Roundhouse to Matt. Chokeslam to Nick. Moonsault into a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Backstage, FTR joins Hangman, asking for the bottle of Jack. Page offers.

Omega and Lucha hit rights in the middle of the ring. Omega hits the ropes, spins, and we get a double headbutt! Lucha goes for a body slam, Omega floats over, hits a running knee to the face. V-TRIGGER! Goes for another, Hits it! Half Nelson. Full. Into a Snap Dragon!!! Stunt flies, another Snap Dragon Suplex. In comes Jungle Boy, and he gets one, too! He goes for another V-Trigger, but Lucha hits a back elbow, the pull Stunt up from the ground into the ring and he lands on Omega’s shoulders and sends him flying. The Extinction to Omega. Over for 1..2..NO!!! The Bucks are in to break it up. They fight Jungle Boy and Stunt ot the outside. Matt rolls into the ring. Lucha swings with a tail whip, but Omega ducks, and Lucha turns into a double Superkick! All three men with a Tiger Driver 98! 1..2….NO!!!! Tag to Stunt. Nick is the legal man. He kicks Marko on the top rope. Stunt shoves Nick off . Nick on the apron, springboards. Mark stands, gets knocked down. Jungle Boy up, springboards, hurricanrana. 450 splash from Stunt! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Matt. In to break up the hold. Matt sends Stunt flying and Lucha and Jungle ctch him. Matt and Nick in the ring, Luch with the GOOZLE to both. He kicks Nick away, Matt on the top rope, Jungle shoots Stunt up in the air, he flies, grabs Matt, and hits a Canadian Destroyer! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!!! Omega in to break the hold! Stunt in the ring. He attacks Omega, but Omega locks up from behind. Double underhook. SUPLEX!!! He hits the ropes, goes for a V-Trigger, but Lucha is there to stop it, only to eat one of his own. Omega hits the ropes and gets another one to Stunt’s face!!! He shoves Jungle Boy.

Omega gets Stunt on the top rope, goes for a move, spins, Marko rolls him up! 1…2….NO!!!! V-TRIGGER!!!!! One-Winged Angel! Pin for 1…2….3!!!!

Winners: The Elite

OK, so this was just fun. Omega got the highlight reel, and rightfully so, as his frustration from getting beer poured on his head didn’t just go away. He was pissed the whole way through and had a small lapse of judgment that led to him attacking Stunt. Loved it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:06

Omega is mad. He attacks Marko Stunt. N come Young Bucks to call him down. They tell him the match is over, they won. Omega is clam, says he’s done. Nick tries to calm Jurassic Express down, apologizing for Omega. Omega wants to apologize. Lucha says this was uncalled for. It was after the match, why did he attack?

Shida is backstage, and she is asked if she is ready for Nia. Shida says it doesn’t have to be her. Anyone can be a challenger. If you think you are strong enough, tough enough, and think you have enough passion, show here, she is ready.

Moxley cuts a promo next to some barbed wire fence. He has been upset about a great many things, but tonight he gets to go into the ring and hit, get hit, and live on the edge of a lightening bolt. Tonight, his title is on the line. Tonight, they fight for the fallen, their loved ones, people we care about. He’s got a hell of a challenge in front of me. He brings up not being able to hit a Paradigm Shift. Maybe he won’t try it. Instead, he’ll rip the bicep in two. Yeah, he remembers the recently rehabbed bicep. He’s going to rip it clean off the bone.



Match 4: The Nightmare Sisters (w/ Dustin Rhodes) v Kenzie Paige and MJ Jenkins

Side headlock from Paige. Brandi sends her into the ropes then hits a pump kick. Brandi with a right hand. Whip to the corner. Back elbow. Allie tags in. Kick from Brandi, Allie hits the ropes and slides with a clothesline. Allie with a kick after a blind tag from Brandi. Superkick and she gets hit with a right hand. Another. Whi to Brandi, ducks under a clothesline, slingblade from Brandi. Tg to Allie. Tag to MJ> Allie sends her down, punches Paige, kicks MJ, drops to her knees and hits a right ala Goldust. Running bulldog. Brandi with a spear to the entering Paige. MJ with a knee to Allie.

MJ goes for a body slam, but Allie holds onto the head and drives an elbow into the chest.Pin for 1…2…3!!!



Winners: The Nightmare Sisters

This is the first time I’ve seen Brandi wrestle, and she could use a little it of work with the choreographed moves, especially when they are simple as right hands. Partly Paige’s fault, too. Anyway, it was a squash, Allie is hot, and I like the little nods to Goldy as her coach.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: < 3 Minutes

Nyla is here and she is asked if she is going to announce her manager tonight. Nyla wonders if we really think she’s going to let that info out. No, she’s not telling us anything because she’ll let them say it for themselves.

Out comes…

VICKIE GUERRERO.

She goes full Excuse Me, thank God, because her attempt to alter it into something me just didn’t work.

Vickie is welcomed to the AEW. She’s not here to tell anyone about her strategy. She tells Dasha that when Nyla and her are ready to go after the title, it will be the perfect time. Since it’s official that she is the manager of Nyla Rose, she has a special message for the locker room. From this moment on, they need to stop lying themselves about how great they are. Nyla Rose will steal every opportunity they have ever dreamed of.

Vickie laughs it off.

After a break, Tazz is in the ring saying that Moxley is spewing some propaganda bullshit, because while Moxley was at home with his little wifey, Cage was here every week doing his thing. Enough talking, says Taz.



Match 5: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage

Moxley tries fo ra right, misses, gets Cage in the corner, attacks with some rights. He whips Cage into the corner, and Cage comes flying out with a hard clothesline. Shoulders into Mxoley in the corner. Hard clotheslnies to Moxley in the corner. Cage with a short clothesline out of the corner. Cage grabs the head, Moxley esapes, looks for an arm bar, Cage esapes and curls Moxley before tossing him over his head. Whip to Moxley, sends him into the corner. Running European uppercut. Running kick to the afce. Moxley with a back elbo. He kicks Cage out of the corner and flies off with a missile dropkick. Cage is down. Moxley grabs the right arm and pulls it over the bottom rope with a snap. Jon sends the arm into the mat again. Moxley drops his ass on the arm. He pulls at the left arm, drops it on the shoulder a few times, then sends him rolling forward. Running kick to the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Goes for an arm breaker, but Cage mounts and attacks with some right hands. He grabs the arm and hits a back suplex to Moxley. Moxley is up. He sends Cage to the outside, favoring his arm. Jon hits the ropes and hits a suicide dive, then locks in a wrist lock, but Cage sends Jon into the barricade. Cage drags Moxley into where the crowd would be, and sends him into the barrier between the seats and crowd. Moxley gets cohpped then drags Cage towards the barricade. He removes the skirt and pulls Cages’ arm in between the bars and kicks the arm. Moxley grabs a barricade and leans it against the ring. He drags Cage over, and looks to suplex Cage onto the leaning barricade, but Cage switches, Moley blocks, he underhooks, Cage switches, locks the waist. German! INTO THE BARRICADE!!!

Cage grabs the head of Moxley and sends him into the ring. He shoevs the barricade aside then slides into the ring and covers for 1…2..NO!!! Cage hits a right hand. He goes for a short clotheline, but Moxley ducks and locks in a sleeper! Cage lifts up from behind and backs Moley into the corner. Cage with a right hand. Cage hits a back suplex and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cage sits on Moxley’s back across the ropes. Ref starts the count. Cage releases and shoots Jon back to the center of the ring. Cage whips him into the corner. Moxley falls forward hard. Cage with ak nee to the back, locks in a chinlock. He drives a knee to the back. Cage with a torture rack setup. He is in the middle of the ring. He pulls on the chin and leg. Slam from Cage. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cage mounts from behind, and he pulls the arm back in a Camel Clutch. Moxley stands into the hold, turns, hits some right hands. Jon hits the ropes and eats an elbow. Jon on the apron. Cage sends him flying off with a tackle. Moxley has a chair outside. He sets it up and tries to suplex Cage, but Cage reverses and sends Moxley into the chair!!! Cage sends Jon into the ring and follows. Cage grabs Jon by the head and calls for the end, but Moxley rolls him up with an inside cradle for 1..2.NO!!! Moxley sends Cage into the ringpost, rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!!! Elbows from Moley. Cage with a powerslam. MOONSAULT from Cage!!!! Moxley moves!! Running knee to the face of Cage! Another running knee! Another, but Cage hits a clothesline. Jon up and hits a clothesline of his own! Jon locsk the head. Double under—no! Jumping knee from Cage. He spins, goes for a punch, but Moxley with a Paradigm Shift! Pin for 1…2….NO!!!!! Cage uses the corner to stand. Jon is on one knee. Tazz is watching on. Clothesline to Cage in the corner. Moxley sits Cage up on the top rope. Jon to the top. He locks the head, tugs hard. SUPERPLEX!!!! Moxley rolls inot a cover. 1..2..NO!!!! ARM BAR FROM JON!!!! Cage lifts him! Buckle Bomb to Moxley!!! Jon to the apron. Cage lifts him from the 2nd rope over the top rope into a suplex. Cage is ready to finish it. He locks the head of Moxley, Jon rolls over, through, locks in a cross armbreaker! Jon drives his leg into the face of Cage over and over again, trying to break. The hold Cage has. He is able to, but turns into the hold. Cage releases one leg, but Moxley continues to cinch the hold. Tazz yells at him to keep turning. Cage hops onto the back and locks an armbreaker again! Tazz is yelling at Moxley, who is close to him. Ambrose rolls it and locks it up yet again.

Tazz yells for Cage to turn into it! Tazz is pissed, he’s stressed. Moxley flips him off. Tazz throws in the towel!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

A solid match with a great showing from Moxley and Cage. I’ve seen Cage wrestle more times than I could count, and he sometimes gets a bad rep simply because he’s big. But the dude’s got it. He can move with the best of them, and is unparalleled on a big man vs big man match. This obviously wasn’t that, but he pulled it off well. I wish he would have sold the arm a bit better after the match. Moxley was also great in his performance. I’ll have to sit a bit on the towel being tossed in because I’m not sure I like it, yet it makes total sense from a “managerial” point of view.

Total Rating: ***

Cage is pissed. He grabs he FTW title and hits Moxley in the face with it. He attacks Jon with a bunch of rights over and over until the lights go out…

DARBY IS ON THE TOP ROPE!!! HE DIVES OFF WITH HIS SKATEBOARD AND DDRIVES IT INTO THE FACE OF BRIAN CAGE!!!

End Show