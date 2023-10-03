Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.2.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start with RAW in the worst possible way, as Nia Jax is goin at it with Shayna Baszler in the ring. Here comes Raquel Rodriguez to join in on the fun! Not to be left out, Rhea Ripley runs down to attack! Security and refs are here to try and split them apart, but everyone ends up out of the ring except Rhea and a guard. He gets hit with a Rip Tide for his troubles as others hold the girls back up on the top of the ramp.

Rhea has a mic. She said Mami is back and she’s not done yet. She is staying in this ring to handle something else. She calls Judgment Day out.

Here come Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio without his title, as he lost it this past Saturday.

We are back and Rhea is wondering why, when she is out for two weeks, things go bad for Judgment Day. It’s because Mami makes the plans, but with her out, she left that responsibility to someone and that person disappointed him. It was Priest. She goes, and Priest cant handle the job? After the brawl last week, Finn is injured, Priest isn’t medically cleared, Dom loses his title. Jey and Cody are their newest problem. They don’t fear The Judgment Day. They’re going to try and take the tag titles away, and Priest cant do anything about it.

Priest tells Rhea she’s not saying anything he doesn’t already know. Coy and Jey are coming for the titles, but when push comes to shove, he will push harder. Screw Cody Rhodes. Screw Jey Uso. As for Judgment Day falling apart, screw that too. Priest has his titles and his contract. He aint pointing fingers, but where’s Dom’s title?

Rhea turns to Dom, tells him that tomorrow night, he has a rematch. You’re welcome. But if he doesn’t come home to her with the title, then don’t come home at all.

Jey Uso is here, and it’s just him, Uce.

Big crowd response for Jey. He says first and foremost, let’s welcome back Miss Rhea Ripley. We missed you. We all missed you. It look like there’s a new Tribal Chief on Monday Night, and apparently she has bigger balls than Roman Reigns ever did.

Priest tells Jey that he’s tired of hearing Jey open his mouth so he’s going to close it today.

He walks up to Jey, but Dom holds Priest back with his hand. Oh my.

Dom is about to speak, but the boos take over. He tells Priest he’s not mean to handle Judgment Day business…I think. The boos kinda phase him out. He says he’ll take care of Jey.

Jey drops the mic. Priest tells ihm great idea. Rheaa looks concerned. WHOOP HIS ASS chant starts. Priest and Rhea leave the ring. Dom removes his jacket. Dom misses a right hand, Jey hits a Superkick, but here comes JD McDonagh to attack Jey from behind! Jey is up! He hits a right, another, another, spits the hand, but Dom dorps him and we get a 2-on-1 stompfest. JD holds Jey back. Priest attacks the kidneys. Dom calls for Priest. Priest holds his briefcase for an attack, but here comes Cody Rhodes!

Cody goes straight for JD. Superkick to JD. Superkick to Dom . Cross Rhodes!

Here comes Pearce to officially make the title match for the tag titles this Saturday at Fastlane.

Cole announces Jade Cargill’s signing.

Up next, Alpha Academy vs Imperium!



The Alpha Academy vs Imperium

Ludwig and Chad Gable to start with some mat based stuff. Tag to Vinci and he gets head scissored away. Gable takes care of him with ease, and Ludwig rolls him out to yell at him. Otis sends Gable outside onto both.

We are back, and Imperium is on top. Ludwig hits a HUGE uppercut,sending Gable out of the ring. Vinci attackso n the outside with a back suplex to Gable ONTO the apron. Kaiser with a dropkick sends Gable down to the mat outside. Kaiser with a closed fist to the forward back in the ring. Tag to Vinci who hits a couple of uppercuts. He tries for a third but Gable hits him with a backslide. 1..2..NO!!! Huge clothesline from Vinci! Tag from Kaiser, who did this without Vinci wanting to. Right hand to Gable. Cover. 1..2.NO! Kaiser with a submission, Gable turn into it and attacks the mid, elbow from kaiser. Whip is reversed, Gable tries for a bak body drop, but Kaiser tries for a sunset flip, only for Gable to turn THIS into an Ankle Lock. Vinci on the apron, Gable shoots him off. Deadlift GERMAN FROM GABLE TO KAISER! Tag to Otis! Big tackle to the back of Kaiser, Otis rolls through, clothesline to Kaiser. Back elbow.Kaiser hits the ropes, leaps up, big slam by Otis. He hits a sloppy caterpillar. Kaiser rolls to the apron. Otis drops him!

We get a screwy finish with Imperium doubling up and Otis and Imperium getting the pin at 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Imperium

Some good action that gave Imperium a win, but it dindt feel like it mattered all that much.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:47

We get a recap of Becky’s defense from NXT where she had a cut that needed 11 stitches to close. She is not cleared today, says Cole.

We head to the back where Adam Pearce is talking to Tegan Nox about her title opportunity. Unfortunately, it will have to be postponed.

Here comes Chelsea Green. She cannot believe Tegan is here complaining. The audacity. She should be happy it was postponed. She should wish for a cancellation so she doesn’t lose. Tegan is good, but some people just aren’t championship material.

Tegan says her schedule is open, so how about herself and Green go out tonight and ind out who really is championship material.

Bronson Reed is here to smash a jobber.

Oh look, it’s Cedric!



Bronson Reed vs Cedric Alexander

We spend about a minute pretending Cedric has a chance, including a suicide dive and a flip over the top rope, but it’s short lived. As soon as they’re back in the ring,

Reed demolishes Cedric with a slam, a senton, and finally a Tsunami.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Considering all the action we’ve seen from Reed in the past few weeks, there’s not much to be gained from a squash match.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Less than 3

Last week, Drew and Kofi went at it, and Ivar caused a loss for Kofi. Drew also left New Day to defend themselves.

Backstage, Adam Pearce is talking to someone on the phone until Drew comes in. He says he’s not doing MizTV again. Pearce gets it, says Miz requested it, and this makes Drew definitely not want to do it. He’ll still go out and talk about his business, but not with The Miz.

Before he leaves, Pearce asks Drew if he’s good, he seems off. Drew says he doesn’t recall anyone doing the right thing when The Bloodline were beating down Drew.

Adam Pearce is in the ring ready for a contract signing. He introduces Tommaso first. Up next is Gunther.

Tommaso Ciampa is quick to sign. He grabs the mic as Gunther sits with his title. Ciampa says what he is setting out to do with Gunther is more than he can imagine. Tommaso cuts a passionate promo only for Gunther to tell him that what means the most to him is the title. He is the greatest and longest reigning IC champion of all time.

Ciampa calls him very confident for a man whose entire world is going to crumble when he takes that title. He demands that Gunther sign the damned contract.

Gunther tells him to never interrupt him again. Have a good look, because whne Gunther is done, Tommaso can go home, hug his family real tight, and keep on dreaming because this is the closest he’ll ever get to this great title.

Ciampa mentions he still hasn’t signed the contract, so if he wants to switch it up, we can change some words right here and do this all tonight.

Gunther says he’s down and signs! Pearce makes it official. Gunther attacks but Ciampa locks in The Sicilian Stretch. Gunther is able to escape and make a run for it.

The New Day’s music hits, and we have a match with Woods and Ivar next!



Ivar vs Xavier Woods

Big dropkick from Woods. Woods corners Ivar, hits a whip, reversal, Woods hops over Ivar, Ivar sits on his chest, pressing Woods into the mat hard. Whip to Woods. Woods reveres, Icar holds on, hook the leg, and hits a T-Bone. Bronco Buster from Ivar. Cover for 1.2..NO! A crossface hit from Ivar. Ivar sends Woods into the corner, Woods kicks out. Roll through from Woods, misses a hit, gets a big kick then clothelsines Ivar outside. Woods hits the ropes and dives through, right into a GOOZLE!!! He drives Woods into the apron hard. Woods is up, ducks under, walks the barricade and flies off with a dropkick to Ivar.

We come back and Woods kicks Ivar in the ring. Woods tries to lift Ivar to his shoulders, gets him up! Crowd is hype AF! Death Valley Driver! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Woods tries to stand, Ivar is up. He hits a back breaker then a body slam to Woods. Ivar to the top rope. Woods attacks Ivar as he climbs then sets up for a powerbomb. Woods tries to do it but Ivar just sits on Woods chest. Ivar to the top rope. He flies with a splash. Woods moves out the way! He tries for a cradle! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!

Ivar locks the head and tries for a power bomb but Woods with a cradle! Cover! 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

Fun enough little sprint that had the crowd’s attention the whole time.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:08

Ivar attacks! But Kofi Kingston runs into the ring to stop him! Spin kick from Ivar to Kofi! To Woods! He lifts Kofi up for a slam onto Woods!! Ivar sees the corner. He climbs it, looking for a moonsault onto The new Day. Ivar hits it!!!!

Holy Shit chant gets censored out, messing up the show for a second.

Video package covering Seth vs Shin.

Seth Rollins is in the ring with Michael Cole. Seth introduces himself and Cole. Cole gets right to it. He has known Seth for a very long time. He’s come up with quite a few of Seth’s nicknames. He calls Seth the puppet. Seth is offended after that great introduction. Seth says what show has Cole been watching? He’s been asking Shin for a rematch for weeks and he finally got it.

Cole wonders what Seth is doing. Seth has accomplished everything. He gets it, Seth has never been in a Last Man Standing Match. This is one of the most brutal matches in the history of the WWE. Seth can be days away from his career ending. Why? Why put himself through this.

Seth doesn’t know how to put it into words. But he has a question – how many years has Cole been at that desk? Cole says 26. How many shows has Cole missed? Cole says 2. Cole gets it, Seth says. It’s a compulsion. Cole needs it and loves it. That’s what it’s like for Seth in this ring, to be in front of these people. He’s got an honor, a duty. This ring has given him everything. A roof over his head, food on his table, how he met his wife, why he has a child. When youre champion, you have a responsibility. If this weekend is his last ride, it doesn’t matter that much. What matters is that he left it all in the ring. He will be an example for his daughter. This is the best reason he got. Not words, just a feeling. It feels right.

Shinsuke Nakamura shows up on screen to tell Seth that no one believes him anymore. Did Shinsuke plan this or did Seth? Is his back injury a lie or for sympathy? Do you want the world to feel sorry for him/? Shinsuke can make that happen.

Of course, Shin attacks from behind. Cole is ALREADY on commentary. Lol. Damn Cole, couldn’t warn a homie?

Shin hits Seth with a Kinshasa! Tron Shin starts counting! He gets to 7 before Real Shin attacks Seth over and over with a chair! Shin takes a seat, and Tron Shi starts counting again. Real Shin takes a seat and counts along with him. He gets to nine before Shin starts to rise and Shinsuke attacks with the knees. Shin drops Seth hard, back first, through a chair! Another Kinshasa! Real Shin counts to ten and grabs the belt.

Backstage, Becky Lynch is with Tegan Nox to tell her that when Becky is cleared, get ready for a fight. Tegan says no worries. Becky leaves, and runs into Natalya, who side steps her and goes to Tegan to tell her that they got off on the wrong foot. She respects Nox and says she is proud of her. She will get a shot at the NXT Title, and she’ll nail it. Nattie just wanted to get that off her chest. Nox thanks her, and Nattie leaves.

Ok…



Chelsea Green vs Tegan Nox

Green starts the match with a big kick. She goes and high fives Piper, who was on the apron. Nox hits Green with an elbow. Cover from Nox. 1..2..NO!!!Tegan misses a kick, Green hits a right hand. Green goes for a finish, tries to get Piper’s attention, Nox counters, and Green kicks Nox. Green yells for Piper to go get Nox. Green hits the ropers, slides out, Nox rolls into the ring, hits the ropes, Green hops onto the apron and Nox slaps her. Green falls int othe arms of Piper. Nox with a cannonball off the apron onto Green. Nox to the top rope. Piper distracts.

Natalya’s music hits, distracting Nox. Green locks the head. Nattie goes to face Piper, then watches on from below. Nox drops Green off the top then flies wit a front flip senton onto Green.

The Shiniest Wizard and a cover gets a 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Tegan Nox

Oof, that was rough. So much mistiming and communication problems from all three woman. Add nattie to the mix, and it makes it all the worse.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:00

Nattie runs into the ring and holds Tegan’s hand up in the air.

Up next, we’ll hear from Drew McIntyre…

But before that….Saxton is backstage with Jey Uso who says he came to RAW for a fresh start. He’s ready to fight Judgment Day any time and anywhere. Full speed ahead.

Drew is in the ring and asks, “What should we talk about?” Ugh…ok.

Drew says he only answers to his fans, so he owes nobody else an explanation. Drew will no longer be the savior and fighter of fights that aren’t his. He’s done with it. He’s noticed him not saving the day has seen no one stepping up. The only person is Cody, and he understands it’s all to do with ego, where Drew feels like he’s in the Codyverse. Here’s the deal – forgiveness for Jey is weakness not strength.

The Miz interrupts. He says he must be really strong, because he doesn’t forgive Drew for last week or for cancelling this week. He gave Drew an open platform last week, and Drew just sat there. He told Drew’s story, and Drew had the audacity to…

“Shut up, Miz.” Drew says. He tells MIZ to bugger off. He tells the crowd to stand up for himself because no one else will.

Miz said he stood up for Drew. Drew tells him to shut up again, desparately trying to get that over.

Drew says Miz wants him to be the bad guy, right? Beat up Seth, take the title off him? Maybe screw Jey Uso. That’s not how he operates. He racks up wins and earns title shots and since Miz is in the ring, Drew feels like getting another W. SO let’s fight. Miz says they are not dressed for a match. Miz is in a suit, Drew is in a skirt. Drew is just pandering. Miz says he isn’t the Batman of WWE, he’s Two-Face. He plays both sides.

Drew warns him, tells him to shut up. Miz says he does not shut up, he grows up, and when he looks at Drew he throws up….

Yeah….that happened.

Drew wants to fight. He removes the jacket and takes off his skirt. Miz tells Drew to hold on. A bigger man will walk away from a fight, so he’ll be the hero and walk away.

Drew turns his back and Miz runs back into the ring with the mic and clocks Drew over the head. Drew scowls, enters the ring, and Miz stomps him, but Drew still stands and corners Miz. Refs come in to break them up and Miz runs away.



The Miz vs Drew McIntyre

The Miz runs out of the ring. Drew follows. He lifts Miz and sends him into the post, then the barricade, and the apron. Miz sends Drew into the post and rolls into the ring. He demands the reff starts the count. Miz, still suited, removes his blazer, and attacks Drew as he enters the ring. Kicks and stomps then Miz pulls back on the nose of Drew. Miz with a running clothesline in the corner. Drew no sells it and stares Miz down, then grabs him and hits a belly to belly. Another grab and another belly to belly. Neckbreaker to Miz. Kip up. Kick, double underhook, Miz escapes, right hand from Drew. Miz ssends him to the apron, codebreaker to the face! Miz runs to the corner to remove the buckle cover. Ref stops him, tells Miz to back away. Miz turns and Drew hits a Glasgow Kiss. Miz is out. He stirs, crawls on his knees. He calls for the Claymore, but stop and instead grabs his sword. Drew hands it to the ref, then goes to the corner to rip off the corner pad and send Miz into it face first.

Drew underhooks. Future Shock DDT. Cover! 1…2..3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Drew’s slow turn continues.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:38

Drew grabs a mic. Says he’s done some serious thinking. He’s not the same guy he was 30 seconds ago. He is sorry for his actions. Now he is forgiven. Yay!

Ok…

Jackie is backstage with the new NXT North American Champion, Trick Williams. Tomorrow, he defends his title in a rematch. Trick says it’s a pleasure to meet Jackie. He introduces himself to us, saying he has gold everywhere and is our new champion. Tomorrow, he will defend his title.

Here comes Dominik Mysterio to tell him to stop talking trash. Rhea and JD are by his side, and Rhea warns Trick Dom will not be alone tomorrow night.

We come back for some Cody Rhodes at the top of the ramp. Jackie asks him if Cody feels that he was backd into this match. Cody says he never anticipated on tagging with Jey. It’s the Judgment Day that has backed themselves into this match, though. Not him. He’ heard their plan is to come to Smackdown. That’s great, cuz he’ll be there, too. He won’t be alone. Jey is coming, too. Then they’ll go to Fastlane and win the tag titles and they’ll come back to a very different Monday night RAW.

He thanks the crowd as his music hits, and he blows kisses to the crowd.

Backstage, Chad Gable tells Otis he can never be mad. He puts everyone on notice. All the idiots backstage will pay for this little setback. Chad calls them savages and idiots.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther vs Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa lays in the big hits, trying to send a message. He hits a clothesline, another. Gunther tries for a chop, Ciampa escapes. Gunther grabs the legs. He locks in the Boston Crab, turns Ciampa around, then kicks the stomach. Ciampa rolls out of the ring, Gunther follows, lifts Ciampa, Ciampa posts hm! Thesz Press! Right hands. Gunther rolls back into the ring. Ciampa follows, tries for the Sicilian Stretch, Gunther gets to the bottom rope and Ciampa must break the hold.

We are back, and Gunther is chopping the hell out of Ciampa, still holding his hand as he goes down. Gunther with a body slam! He locks in a choke from behind, almost like a bulldog sleeper. Ciampa stands up so Gunther breaks the hold and locks it in again from behind. Ciampa hits the corner, sending Gunther into it face first. Ciampaa tries again for a Sicilian Stretch! Gunther to the rope again! Gunther drags Ciampa out of the ring. Chop to Ciampa! Another!

We are BACK and Gunther is stepping on the chest of Ciampa in the corner. Gunther drops him at the behest of the ref, then walks over to the barricade to chop the chest hairs off of Ciampa. Ciampa rolls over to the announce table. Gunther follows. Ciampa cant even stand. He goes for another chop, but Ciampa moves and Gunther ends up chopping the announce table. The ref is at 8, Gunther runs up the apron. Ciampa ith a knee! He hits a running knee off the apron. Ciampa sends Gunther into the post shoulder first, then slams the arm down hard on the table. Again. A third one. Ciampa rolls into the ring, Gunther grabs his boot, and hits a chop with the left hand. Ciampa enters the ring, Gunther follows. WIDOWS BELL!!!! Cover from Ciampa! 1…2…NO!!!! Ciampa tries for a Fairy Tale Ending, but Gunther stuffs it. Ciampa kicks the right arm over and over. Ciampa stomps the head in. Ciampa drops the knee pad. He runs. SHOTGUN DROPKICK FROM GUNTHER!!! COVER!!! 1..2…..NO!!!! Gunther up! Ciampa with a reverse DDT! RUNNING KNEE! COVER!!! 1…….2…..NO!!!! Ciampa locks the arm, Gunther escapes, chop. He locks the head with a sleeper. GUNTHER FLIPS HIM OVER WITH A SUPLEX! GOD DAMN!!! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!!! Gunther holds his wrist. He tries for a right, Ciampa blocks. SICILIAN STRETCH!!!! Gunther turns this into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Ciampa rolls back into the submission. He clubs the chest then locks it back in again. Gunther screams in agony, Ciampa pulls back on the head. Gunther is nearing th ropes with his boot. HE GETS IT! ROPE BREAK! Ciampa holds on till 4. He breaks th hold.

Ciampa up for some chops in the corner. Gunther fires back with his own, again, Ciampa blocks, kicks, lifts Gunther to his shoulders, Gunther drops, locks the hips!

POWERBOMB! ANOTHER POWERBOMB! He spins Ciampa to his back then pulls Ciampa up in a sleeper hold! The crowd claps, firmly behind Ciampa, but he is out! Gunther drops him on his ass and the ref calls for the end.

Winner: Gunther

Loved the way that match was laid out, with Gunther making it look like a surefire win for half of it only for Ciampa’s game plan to work and him nearly get the win because of it. Gunther winning here is ok by me, as I don’t think it’ll be Ciampa that takes it. Solid main event to a rather lackluster RAW.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 22:52

Here come the rest of Imperium to beat down Tommaso as Gunther walks away up the ramp with a smile on his face. Vinci and Kaiser continue the beatdown until…..

Johnny Gargano runs down the ramp! SPEAR TO KAISER!!! Superkick to Vinic! One for Kaiser!

We cut the show off early but it looks like Tommaso and Johnny were about to cut off Vinci’s head!

End Show