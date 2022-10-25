Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.24.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s October 24, and my birthday was two days ago. I had a BLAST in Hollywood, escaping a room, getting drunk in another room, and finally, being followed by a weirdo in a Michael Myers mask. What a time to be alive!

We are in Charlotte, and RAW starts with some Judgement.

Priest is channeling his inner chico and escorts his homies down the ramp.

Rhea starts us off by calling us thick-skulled dimwits, informing us that they run RAW. AJ found this out, and he also found out that Dominik is all man.

Finn says AJ crumbled under the pressure against the legendary Dominik Mysterio.

Priest brings us to his favorite time of the night; when we all rise. Priest calls Dom the greatest luchador in the history of this business.

Dom tries to talk, but is showered with boos. He calls The Judgment Day the onle ones who ever believed in him, and last week he proved all of his haters and doubters wrong when he beat AJ Styles clean in the middle of the ring. How? Everyone asked him. It’s because he is built differently.

Rhea: “Yeah you are!”

Dom calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero. No, wait, Eddie was his generation’s Dominik.

AJ has heard enough, and out he comes with his buddies. AJ tells Dom to shut up. He says this is Charlotte, and they know good wrestling when they see it. Dom is NOT it. He wants to compare himself to Eddie? Dom is more like James Ellsworth. Gallows says Jimmy No-Chin.

The OC slides into the ring. AJ says there will be a time when Dom can no longer hide behind Judgment Day because The OC will pick them off one by one.

Finn says AJ is the one hiding, behind the club that Finn started. Everyone after him is living off Finn’s legacy. Today The Judgment Day are in town. Step up and get put down.

Anderson tells Finn it’s time for him to stop talking and time to remind NC why Karl Anderson is the toughest man in the building. Let’s clear the ring and do this match right now.



Match 1: Finn Balor vs Karl Anderson

Anderson is quick to send Finn out of the ring just in time for a commercial break.

We are back and Finn has Anderson hurt in the corner. A chop to Karl sends him reeling. Finn with a right hand. He sends Karl into the corner and whips hard into the opposite corner. Anderson with a dropkick to the knee. Kick to the bak of the leg by Karl. Another trips Finn up. A third kick drops Finn. Karl corners him, wraps the leg around the ropes, and gets the count of 4 from the ref. Karl runs with. Kick to the corner. Balor to the pron. Anderson grabs the leg and gets a Dragon Screw to the leg. Cover for 1…2.. NO!!!Anderson works the left leg, driving a knee into it. Finn escapes and tries for an arm bar. Anderson breaks out of it. Finn is up. He turns, grabs Karl, snapmare, and a hard right to the back of the dome. An elbow to the head. Another. Chinlock from behind. Forearm from behind, and Finn drops Karl hard on his head. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Karl is up, right hand, another, whip and a slam. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

We are back and Finn is up on the top rope. Karl clips his leg out then sets him up and hits a running powerbomb into a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Uppercut into the corner from Karl. He gets a fireman,s Balor clips the head, hits a huge clothesline, cover for 1..2.NO!!! Kick from Finn to the left arm. Finn stomps the chest in front of Gallows and AJ over and over. Ref holds him back, as he is using the ropes. Finn lifts Karl in the corner, hits a hard chop. Whip to Karl, Karl tries ot kick out of the corner, but Finn hits a chop. Uppercut from Karl, he sits to the top, Finn swings with a kick, but Anderson catches and drops some elbows! He flies off the top with a neckbreaker to Finn for a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Right hands from Karl to the back of the head. Karl wwhips, misses a right, hits the ropes, slingblade from Balor. Shotgun dropkick from Balor. Finn to the top. Karl is up! He clips the knee! Karl to the top!!! SUPERPLEX TO FINN! He inches to cover, but Dom is on the apron. Here is AJ to trip him up! Priest comes to send AJ into the steps then over the announce table. BIG BOOT FROM GALLOWS!!! Rhea shoves Gallows into the ringpost! RHEA WITH A BODY SLAM TO LUKE GALLOWS!!!! DEEEEEYUUUUMMMM!!!

IN the ring, Anderson with a kick in the corner, fireman’s. Dom in the ring. RIPLEY WITH A LOW BLOW! Ref doesn’t see. Finn covers for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Finn Balor

The only person who won here is Rhea Ripley. She hit that body slam with ease, was the reason for the win, and mocked Too Sweet like a boss. As for the match, it was 17 minutes, and about ten of it was simply uninteresting.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 17:24

Finn and Judgment Day celebrate at the top of the ramp, holding Finn on their shoulders, with large wings being donned behind him on the screen.

Gargano is backstage with a whistle around his neck. IN comes Miz, wanting to know what Gargano knows. Gargano tells Miz that he knows what Gargano knows. Miz says he doesn’t know, Johnny is lying. He is acting like an internet troll. Miz is not Johnny’s little clickbait. He will go to the ring to tell the truth.

We are back LIVE and Miz is in the ring to talk about what we are missing. He is here to fill in the blanks. The night he was going to win the US Title against Lashley, Dexter came to him and showed him why he was the target? Why? His boyish good looks, his A-list status? No, the reason Miz was targeted was because of his mind. When Miz chose to give a selfless act and share his expertise with an up and coming superstar, Lumis couldn’t stand that Miz chose Ciampa, and not Lumis. So while he sat at home jobless, he thought about his revenge, and Miz just didn’t want Ciampa to know that he is the reason this is all happening, because Ciampa is his best friend, and if you have seen him, please let Miz know.

Gargano is here to call out Miz on the BS. They both know that’s not what really happened. Gargano says Tommaso is NOT missing, he’s actually injured. Miz is a liar. If you want Dexter and Johnny out of his life, Miz just needs to tell the real truth. Gargano has a whistle, and he is not afraid ot blow it.

Miz screams no, tells everyone to shut up. He has given truth after truth after

R-TRUTH IS HERE!!!

Gargano dances around while Truth raps down the ramp. He enters the ring, tells Miz he’s here, so go on ahead and tell Truth.

Miz: “What?”

Miz disses Carolina comfort food and Truth says he aint gone stand here and talk down about their Mac n cheese. Miz says maybe he’s the idiot for thinking that Charlotte’s brain capacity can believe him.

Truth says it’s one thing to drag him down and not tell him this big secret, but Miz is not going to talk down about Truth’s hometown macaroni and cheese. He asks the crowd if he should give Miz a butt-whoopin.

Miz tells Truth they are not fighting. Gargano says Miz doesn’t have balls. He and Truth share a laugh. Miz tells him he wants Truth. Gargano and Truth both say Miz can’t handle it.



Match 2: R-Truth vs The Miz

Truth starts with a WHATS UP so Miz stomps the hell out of him after a surprise attack. We are reminded that Miz and Truth used to tag just as Truth hits an inverted atomic drop. He misses a leg scissors, and Miz hits him with a boot. Miz lifts Truth, chokes him up on the middle rope. Miz runs with a leg to the back of the head. Miz with a cravat from behind. Elbows from Truth, he gets sent to the corner, gets the boot up, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle! Another! Protobomb! You cannot visually comprehend him. Miz with a kick, hits the ropes, running knee. Miz stands, screams “Massive balls.”

He then motions towards a hooded figure in the crowd. He calls for security. Truth rolls Miz up. Truth gets a 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: R-Truth

Oh Truth…you are a treasure

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:44

WE get the reveal of the man in the crowd, and it’s Johnny Gargano in a hoodie!!! He laughs it off, mocking Miz with the trickery.

Candice has a sit-down interview with that hottie Cathy. Candice talks about expanding her family, and says although she didn’t know much, she knew this would be a challenge. She had a lot of love from Asuka, Bianca, and Alexa.

IN comes Bailey to stop the interview and has a couple of questions for Candice herself. Kai and Sky are there as well. The first question: Who cares? They put Asuka, Alexa, and Becky all on the bench.

Candice asks Bailey what she’s trying to prove. The only thing they’ve proven to her is that Iyo is still untrustworthy, Dakota is still spiteful, and Bayley is still not Women’s Champion.

Bayley stands, says YET, then mentions that there are no friends here to help Candice. Bayley then shoves the camera man to the floor and attacks.

Backstage, Gable and Otis run up on Elias and Riddle, wondering if they are a band. If so, is their name Blink-18SHUUUUUSH? Right.

Gable brings up Ezekiel. Elias says first off, they are not in a band, secondly, don’t talk about his younger brother like that. Elias doesn’t like being interrupted so let’s meet in the ring and Gable can find out why WWE stands for Water With Eggos.

Seth is ringside for the following match



Match 3: Austin Theory vs Mustafa Ali

Theory drops Ali quickly, getting the better of him. Ali circles the ring, go behind, side headlock, AL gets sent into the corner, and Theory locks in a side headlock. Rope work and Theory drops down then gets a shoulder tackle for his trouble. Kick from Theory. Right hand to Ali. Theory chokes Ali up on the ropes till 4. Theory hits some shoulders in the corner, right hands as the crowd sings for Seth. Ali starts the comeback, whip, reversed, Theory with a high knee. Cover for 1.2..NO!! Ali with right hands. Whip, reversed, Ali flips lands on his feet, gets another knee, Ali hits the ropes, rana to Theory! Ali kips uP! Theory slow to rise. Ali hits the corner, right hand, sits Austin on the top. Ali flies off the top, lands on his feet. Theory flies off the to, Ali with a dropkick! He tries to cover, but Theory rolls to the outside. Ali stares down Seth, leaves the ring, and Theory pulls his feet out from under him. Ali hits the edge of the apron. Theory hangs Ali over the apron and hits a neckbreaker!

We are back in time to see Ali fly off the top rope with a 450 splash, landing ass first onto Theory on the outside! Ali sends Theory into the ring. Theory misses a right, Ali hits some rights and lefts, ducks under a move out the corner, hits a chop, whip and Ali stops in the corner, kicks off the apron, he dives in and hits a rolling neckbreaker. Cover from Ali for 1..2….N!O!! Seth is a bit nervous here, wanting a Theory win over everything.

Ali hooks the head, Theory stomps the foot, lifts, Go behind form Li, back elbow to Ali, kick out of the corner from Ali, to the 2nd roep, dives off and hits a DDT off the 2nd rope! Cover again for 1..2…NO!!! Ali to the top rope. ALI with another 450, rols through, Ali hits an elbow, dives off for another troando, but Theory locks up, suplex to the knee! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth yells at Theory no more time for selfies, finish this. Put him down. Theory calls for the finish. He lifts Ali, gets him to the shoulders, Ali with an elbow, holds the ropes, Theory releases, bounces off the top, BACKSTABBER FROM ALI!!! Ali to the top rope!

SETH ENTERS THE RING! Ref stops him, Theory crotches Ali. A-Town DOWN! Cover.for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Austin Theory

Ali is just on another level. An interesting fold to make it seem like Seth is just a bit of an Ali hater, elevating him in a way that hasn’t been done yet.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:12

Seth tosses Ali outside of the ring. He yells at Ali that he doesn’t belong in the ring with Seth. Seth leaves, grabs Ali, telling him to stay down. Seth tosses him into the timekeeper area. Ali pulls himself up, again, and again, Seth heads over to punish him. He sends Ali into a chair in the crowd then walks to the back with his title on his shoulder.

BUT ALI IS NOT DONE!!! HE FLIES FROM OUT OF NOWHERE AS SETH IS AT THE TOP OF THE RAMP! ALI ATTACKS THE HEAD THEN SENDS SETH FACE FIRST INTO THE BIG ASS SCREEN.

Ali screams he is not going anywhere.

Miz runs up on Gargano, and he says NOT RIGHT NOW. He says he’s gotta go check on Candice. Miz has been lying to everyone.

Miz runs off, JBL and Baron Corbin run into him. JBL tells Gargano when you see a Hall of Famer, you stop and introduce yourself. Learn some respect, son.

Gargano extends his hand, introduces himself to JBL aka MC Hammer Pants. As for Corbin, he’s changed his name so many times. Happy? Constable? King? What’s his name now? Boring? Oh, Baron.

JBL tells Corbin he’s in action with Johnny, next. I’d hope, after he checks on his wife.

Omos is action against 4 guys next. Oh joy.



Match 4: Omos vs Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Jack

Winner: Omos

I know there’s a place for this stuff in wrestling. I know it’s a tale as old as time. I’ve just never been a fan.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: About as long as I’d last with AJ Lee

Later, we will look at the Brock/Bobby story, but first…



Match 5: Chad Gable vs Elias

Gable pretend shoots the legs, Elias drops, and Gable shoots for the head. Nice. Go behind and some rolling round til Elias gets to the ropes. Both men up. LOCKUP! Elais works the wrists, Gable bridges out of it, kips up, under, breaks it, shoosh, side headlock takedown from Elias, head scissors from Gable, they do it again, and this time, Elias prevents the head scissors. He’s back up, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle, hop over Gable, but Gable arm drags, only for Elais to hook the head!!! NICEEEE!!!! Gable shoots Elias off, tries for an arm drag, Elais blocks, hip toss, body slam, Gable trips up Elias, Elias stands, Gable tries for a head hook, but Elais stands straight and Gable falls on his ass. Backslide from Elias. 1..2..NO!!! Elias holds on, stands up, goes for a suplex, roll through, Elias holds on, suplex!!!! Y’all, gawd damn, these boys is dancing! Rope work results in Otis holding on and Elias tumbling outside

We come back to Gable locking in an Ankle Lock. Elias rlls through into a pin, gets a 2, heads to the top rope but Gable is there for a Razor’s Edge but instead flips him over for a modified DDT! Gable to the top rope. He looks for a moonsault, but Elias has his back to him and hits a flying knee to the upside down Gable!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Elias grabs the arm, Gable shoots him out of the ring. Otis on the outside, tries to squash Elias, but Elias sends him into the ringpost. He enters the ring, lock up from behind by Gable, Gable shoots off, big boot from Elias.

Elias with a spinning suplex drop and a cover for 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Elias

Y’all call me crazy, but this shit was crazy good. Usually, it’s Gable doin all the work, but Elias more than held his own in so many ways. Watch this over, cuz damn it was a gem.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 9:17

Otis and Gable attack Elias until Riddle comes out, hits a “Bro2Sleep” to Gable, sending him and Otis scurrying up the ramp.

Backstage, AJ tells OC that they have a Rhea problem, but Gallows says he has a Rhealution. They all know he’s good with women. Gallows says Body slams are his love language and leaves to put his plan into effect. AJ and Karl admit he is NOT, in fact, good with women.

JBL’s music hits, and out comes the man with the MC Hammer Pants.

We come back after break, and Gallows walks in holding his balls. Gallows sits with Anderson, saying yes they do have a Rhea problem.

Back in the ring, JBL tells North Carolina that he’d ask how they are doing, but he doesn’t care. They are the problem, they’ve allowed millennial and Gen-Zers to create a safe space for losers like Gargano. Charlotte even took the GOATs of all GOATs like Jordan, and made him a loser. Charlotte is where dreams come to die, but tonight they get to witness greatness.



Match 6: Baron Corbin vs Johnny Gargano

Corbin shoves Gargano into the corner with ease, then misses a splash. Gargano attacks with rights and lefts. Corbin gets him on the shoulders, Gargano flips off with a roll up for 1..2..NO!!!! Gargano with a rana, dropkick to Corbin. Baron rolls to the outsid.e Gargano hits the ropes, suicide dive! Corbin in the ring. Gargano hops on the apron, springboards, and Baron hits a hard right to the face. Baron to the outside. He lifts and walks Gargano over to the ringpost, sending him into it back first. Baron sends Gargano into the ring as JBL calls him the salvation of this business. Baron with a knee to Gargano. Whips to Gargano, huge splash in the corner. Baron with a right hand. Gargano with a right to the top of the head, Baron off the ropes, hits a right hand, Corbin rushes the ropes, Gargano slinks to the side, Corbin re-enters, dropkick to Corbin, sends him outside, Gargano on the apron, hops over a right, back kick to Corbin> Corbin catches Gargano and slams him down on the announce table. Corbin and JBL celebrate.

We are back with Gargano getting a close two count. He is up, holding his face, and heads over to Corbin to work the left arm. GOOZLE from Corbin! Shoots him to the corner, knee from Gargano. 2nd rope, Gargano flies into the clutches and Corbin hits the Fallaway Slam. Corbin lifts, tries for End of Days, Gargano with a crucifix pin for 1..2.NO!!! Corbin to the knees, Johnny with a right, left, right, hits the ropes, DEEP SIX! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Corbin with a headlock. He sits Johnny on the top rope. Right hand from Baron. They fight at the top. Gargano shoots Corbin off. Gargano hops off, lands on his feet, Corbin to the outside, back in, SUPERKICK from Gargano! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Gargano hits the ropes, suicide dive, Corbin catches him, slams Garganos head on the table cover. SUPERKICK FROM GARGANO!!! Corbin tries to shoulder him, but runs into the steel steps. Johnny to the top of the table. He looks over to JBl, then to the hat by his side. JBL tells him not to think about it, Johnny grabs the hat, puts it on, and does a little jig on the annonue table! We get finger guns! PEW PEW!!! He flies with a tornado DDT to Corbin!!!

Baron rolls back in, Gargano puts the hat on again, high kick to Corbin. JBL leaves the booth, trips up Gargano! Ref doesn’t see! End of Days! Cover! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Baron Corbin

This was WAAY better than last week, both in action and in outfit. Johnny was a great foil, and even his little two step at the end was perfectly forgivable.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:50

Cathy Kelley. Hello.

She’s backstage with Bianca, asking about the bad blood between her and Bayley. Bianca says a win puts an end to all of this. She is the leader of the division. She knows she’s outnumbered tonight, so if that means she’s gotta take out Dakota and Iyo, then she will. This is bigger than the title, this is about Payback. Bayley ha taken out all the homies, so she aint stopping until Bayley is left with nothing.

So backstage again, and Miz hands over a Get Well card to Johnny Gargano for Candice. Miz wants to move on already, but Johnny tells him if Miz doesn’t tell the truth, then next week, he will.

Johnny then takes umbrage to the fact that Miz didn’t sign the card OR leave money in it.



Match 7: Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Lockup and Bianca powers Bayley into the corner. Ref breaks it and we circle the ring. Another lockup, Bianca is backed into the corner. Ref breaks it up. Go behind belly to back takedown from Bianca. Back up and Bayley breaks the hold with a back elbow. Bayley works the left arm, dropping an elbow on the inner bicep. Bianca with a surprise body slam. Rope work and shoulder tackle sends Bayley down hard. Bianca hits the ropes, flips over Bayley, smacks her ass and asks for more. High leap frog, she tries for a monkey flip, but Bayley stacks her up for a pin. 1..2..NO!!! Bayley tries to backflip out of the corner so Bayley just clocks her with a forearm. Bayley misses a splash, Bianca rolls her up for 1..2..NO!!! Bianca to the top rope, back flips off the top, locks the head, hits a suplex, rolls through, tries for another, but Bayley stops that, works the left arm agin, sending Bianca down and trying to lock in a crossface.

Bianca stands with Bayley on her side, and hits a back breaker to create separation. Bayley on the outside, and Bianca just springboards outside with a crossbody.

We are back, and Bianca lands a couple right hands to Bayley. Bianca heads to the corner, bayley hits a right hand, climbs up and pulls Bianca up in fron of her. Right hands to the head. Bianca grabs the arm and puls Bianca face first into the buckle. Bianca sets up for KOD, but Bayley falls off sloppily. She hurts Bianca’s left arm in the process. Bayley attacks with a pin, getting only 1. Kicks from Bayley to the left arm. Bayley locks the head, Bianca escapes. She beats down on Bayley a few times, Bayley attacks the hair! Belair escapes, springboard moonsault, but Bayley has the knees up! Bayley locks up for a Bayley to Belly, but Bianca reverses, escapes! Huge tackle from Bayley drops Bianca! Bayley to the top! Elbow drop! KNEE IS UP!!!! Bianca for another moonsault! Gets it! Cover for 1..2.nO!!!!

We are back from another break and Bianca hits a spinebuster to Bayley! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bianca to the top rope! Iyo on the apron, bianca distracted, Bayley with a right hand. Bayley with a Bayley to Belly off the top!!! Bayley with a stacked pin! 1…2….NO!!!! Bayley tosses Bianca to the outside! Dakota and Iyo clear the announce table. Bayley grabs Bianca, Bianca shoves her. Right to Dakota! One for Iyo! Bayley slides! Bianca catches her legs!! POWERBOMB ONTO TH TABLE!!! INTO THE RINGPOST!!! ONTO THE APRON FACE FIRST!!!

I should note the table did not break. Bayley is sent into the ring. Bianca to the apron, Iyo pulls Bianca off the apron, Dakota with a huge kick to Bianca! They toss Bianca into the ring. Ref admonishes them, sends both girls to the back!

OUT OF NOWHERE, SOMEONE FLIES OFF THE TOP ROPE!! IT LOOKED LIKE NIKKI!

In the ring, Bianca with a KOD! But the ref is out! The girl outside hit the ref along with Dakota and Iyo! Bianca realizes it, goes for the ref, but it’s Nikki! She hits a spinning neckbreaker. Bayley crawls over to Bianca! A ref comes running down. Pin for 1….2…….3!!!!



Winner: Bayley

A solid main event and a good showing from both women. Also a nice return to form for Nikki, who at first glance was possibly siding with Bayley, until she wasn’t.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 23:09

Nikki rushes the ring. SHE ATTACKS BAYLEY, TOO!!!! Nikki with a beatdown to Bayley with a bunch of rights!!! Over and over! Nikki rips her jacket off and attacks Bayley with it.

Nikki stands tall as we

End Show