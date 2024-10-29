Acero’s WWE Raw Review 10.28.24  

EVERYONE! IT IS HERE!

A huge shoutout to one Steve Cook for covering for me while I celebrated my 38th birthday. I did an Escape Room, got obliterated, then went to the Queen Mary for their Dark Harbor scary thing. The most important part was spending it with great folks, but none greater than you lot, so let’s get to it!

RAW starts with a recap of Jey Uso’s recent string of bad luck and his retaliation that followed.

Jey Uso is here live, in the crowd, interrupting popcorn purchases and long restroom lines.

Lillian Garcia is here for the introduction!

Jey says a lot has happened the past few weeks. He lost his title, had some Bloodline family drama, had to retaliate, so he went to SD and cost them the titles. There’s only one person he wants to talk to tonight, though.

Here comes Jimmy Uso to chat. Jimmy is here on RAW, in the middle f this ring to look Jey face to face, eye to eye, and say thank you for what Jey did last Friday, because they need to be together to take down Solo and his Bloodline. They not the Ones.

Jey says they ain’t the ones either. The last time he saw Jimmy was half a year ago, when they fought each other at Mania. A lot has happened since then. They know us now, we don’t confuse them two now. They know who is Jimmy and who is Jey. Watch this:

Jey gets a Yeet.

He became IC Champ, just him. None of them titles top being Jimmy’s twin brother. He means that. Jimmy goes for a hug but Jey puts his hand out, says they still gotta fix stuff. This go around, if they do this, they ain’t nobody’s do-boys. They not side-pieces. They not Yes-men, they grown men. So if they doin this together, he will be Jimmy, he’ll be Jey, and they’ll be The Usos.

Jimmy says OTC will be there Friday, come through and squash the beef with Roman. How bout it. Jey says he’ll be there. Jimmy wants to bring it in, but here come Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to attack. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu stand by ringside. Jimmy and Jey take control until Solo makes the order and Jacob runs in for the attack. The Usos get the better of it all and The Bloodline leave the ring as security runs down to hold them back.

We come back to Pearce yelling on the phone, talking to Aldis, telling him to control his damned roster.

Here come The Judgment Day. They want to know who his opponent is for tonight. Pearce says Dom knows him very well, it’s Damien Priest. Happy Monday.

Dominik Mysterio says he knows all of Priests’ little tricks, so he’s not worried. Finn Balor tries to warn him that there is a reason why they call him Punishment. Dom tells them all he wants to do this on his own. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez say they believe in him, but Finn walks away.

Ludwig Kaiser is in the ring for some action.



Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser

Sheamus gets Kaiser to the corner, but Kaiser fights out of it with right hands. Sheamus hits his own. They go back and forth. Sheamus whips, reversal, Ludiwg tries for a hip toss but Sheamus catches him. They trade chops. Sheamus wins that, hits a clothesline. Sheamus with a rolling senton. Sheamus grabs the boot. Ludwig kicks out of the corner. Big clothesline. They end up outside and Kaiser pulls Sheamus into the ringpost a few times. Kaiser attacks the back. He tries to pull Sheamus into the post but Sheamus reverses and drops Ludwig hard then rolls into the ring as the count continues!

We are back and kaiser is hitting a powerbomb on Sheamus! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Kaiser is pissed. He slaps Sheamus across the chest. Kaiser to his knees. Chop. He slaps Sheamus in the face, stands, slaps him again, again, again, gah damn. Sheamus shoves him then asks for more. Chops over and over.

Kick to the gut, chop from Kaiser, enziguri, to the ropes, running high knee from Sheamus. BROGUE KICK!!! COVER!!! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Sheamus

A sprint, sure, but a hell of a sprint. Sheamus just kicks a whole lotta ass, and Ludwig holds his own.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:41

Rhea Ripley gets a video package with a promo talking about betrayal, with Liv doing so with malice and evil. Rhea has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, she only wants one thing – her title. Liv will have to kill her to stop her.

Backstage, The Usos are chopping it up. They continue walking and run into Sami Zayn who wants to talk to Jey for a minute. Jey says sure, but Sami wants to talk alone. Jey asks for Jimmy to give them a minute.

Jimmy leaves. Sami wants to know if this is how it is, is everything cool now? Jey understands. He gets it, but Solo is worse. Sami says Solo is not the one who got in Jey’s head to fight just to be in his family. This is not the lesser of two evils, he doesn’t have to choose either. He could just not get involved. This isn’t his fight anymore. He stepped out on his own. He doesn’t understand why he’d go back. Jey says Sami wouldn’t understand because he’s not family.

That’s enough to shut Sami up and Jey leaves.

Gunther has his own video promo, mocking Cody being the quarterback of the WWE. He calls him gutless and says Cody and Orton will face him and Kaiser on Friday. He has some advice. Before they both walk to the ring, pull Randy aside and askihim how it feels to be choked out by Gunther. Soon, the same will happen to Cody.



Zelina Vega vs Ivy Nile

Vega with a face slap. Ivy is shocked. She corners Vega and whips her hard across the ring. Running kick from Ivy to the stomach. Vega to the apron, Ivy misses a shoulder and Vea drops a knee to her back.

We come back to Vega reversing a move and dropping Ivy down hard, then going for a moonsault and completely missing it. She covers for 1.2…NO! Vega attacks the back, hits the ropes, tries for a rana, but Ivy catches her and hits a German with a bridge for 1..2.no!!! Ivy lifts, gets a fireman,s Vega drops down and clips the legs. Running knee to the chest. Ivy to the ropes. Vega goes for a Code Red, but Brutus distracts and Juliuus blocks the move. Here come LWO to brawl with them.

In the ring, Ivy lifts up for a…I guess a Uranage. Cover for 1..2..3!!!



Winner: Ivy Nile

That was rough.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:32

Backstage, The Jimmy asks Jey how the talk with Sami went. Jey says he told Sami he wasn’t family. Jimmy says well he aint. Jey says when Jimmy left, sami stepped up. Jimm wouldn’t understand either. Jimmy says he will talk to Sami. Jey says no, something bad will happen, but Jimmy says he’s just gonna talk.

Seth Rollins is here in a relatively tame outfit, all things considered. Seth is on the hunt for a monster. Reed is monster. But so is he. This is a side of him that he put to bed a long time ago, though. But Reed has woken something up in his soul. He has reminded Seth of what he is capable of. He’s gotta be honest, he kinda likes it. This Saturday…

Bronson Reed is on the tron. He is backstage, outside, in front of a truck. He promised Pearce that he wouldn’t go into the arena and cause chaos, but if you want to hunt a monster, then he is right here in the parking lot. He invites Seth out there.

Seth is ready. He leaves the ring, undressing on the way. He heads backstage, through the halls, and here comes security and Pearce. Seth leaps onto Reed as secure comes to stop them. Seth ends some into a barricade, turns, and Reed sends him flying onto a car. He then sets Rollins up on some crates. Seth sends the door to the truck into Reed, again. Reed alls to the car. STOMP TO REED INTO THE HOOD OF THE CAR!!!

Seth turns to the cam, says the world has forgotten what he is capable of. This was a reminder ,but just a little taste.

Behind him, Reed is up, he sends some security guards flying. Seth with a running kick, a superkick, then a crate to the head. Seth hops into the back of the truck. Reed grabs a trash can and just tosses it at Seth’s head. Reed climnbs into the truck. He sends Seth into the walls of the trudk, then fireman’s Seth and runs with a Death valley Driver through some tables below them.

Backstage, R-Truth is with Alpha Academy talking about Master Gable and how they cant say that on TV.

Here comes The Miz to apologize to Truth. AA tell Truth not to listen. Truth tells them he’s gotta talk to Miz alone.

They do the pose, then Truth tells Miz he’s got something to give to The Miz. He then slaps the shit outta Miz hahha. He tells Miz good luck with The Wyatts then walks away and sees Pete Dunne.

Truth: “What’s Up, Butch?! Have you seen Pete?!” lol



Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs The War Raiders vs The New Day

We get Lee, Kofi, and Ivar. Kofi with some kicks. Kofi and Lee decide to team up and dropkick Ivar. Lee tries to pull a fast one. In comes Ivar to drop both men then Bronco Bust Lee. Cover for 1.2..NO!! Woods stops the pin, in comes Erik to hit Woods with an overhead suplex. Knee to Rey from Ivar, then another knee from Erik to Rey. They pick up Woods and Kingston and lawn dart them into one another. They then grab Lee and toss him out of the ring onto everyone else outside.

We are back to the Raiders continuing their onslaught. Erik body slams Ivar onto Woods and covers for 1.2..NO!!! Rey is also legal and he walks into a big drop attempt but he counters with a DDT to Ivar then sends Erik out of the ring with a rana. Tag to Lee is stopped by Woods as he kicks Rey and sends Lee off the apron. Kofi gets a tag, drops Rey, drops Ivar, boom drop to both men!!! Kofi in the corner. Ivar up, Truble in Paradise try but Ivar ducks. SOS to Rey! Cover! 1.2..NO!! Lee stops the pin. Erik in, gets sent outide. Woods in and dives through the ropes with a dropkick. Ivar misses a kick, Kofi with a kick to the face. Kofi to the top rope. All men outside Kofi flies with a trust fall onto all of them.

We are BACK and Kofi has Lee in the corner. Lee trips him up and gets a double stomp out of the corner. In comes Erik and Lee locks his head then hits a DDT! Woods is in, misse a ight, Lee with a big boot, a dropkick to Ivar. Lee rushes the corner with a dropkick to Kof. He covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Erik stops the pin. Erik sits Lee on the corner and chops the chest. Erik climbs and gets Lee onto his shoulder. Kofi runs up with a right, hits some rights to the back, one for Lee, Kofi locks up for a superplex, but Lee is standing on the barricade. He flies, tries for a Sunset Flip, Kofi hits some right hands. Rey is on the apron, hits Kofi a few times. Attacks Erik. Rey to the top rope. Lee with a powerbomb while Rey hits a rana off the top! Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Woods stops the pin! Woods with a bunch of chops to Lee! Ivar drops him with a seated senton! Rey hits his own! Erik sends him out, Kofi with an axe, Lee in and Kofi hits a backbreaker. He calls for Woods to ho pt othe top rope! But Rey is on the arpon. Woods goes to attck him, dives through the rope nd misses. Kofi is like yo wtf, but Rey gets a tag. Lee with a rana, Kofi with a 619! Lee flies over Kofi onto Woods outside!

Chad Gable is here to pull Rey out of the ring! Kofi is in the ring, gets double teamed with The War Raiders! Clothelsine off the ropes into a German and a pin for 1..2…3!!!!!



Winners: The War Raiders

Well that was fun!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 17:36

We head outside with Jimmy Uso. Jey comes up, asking if he taked to Sami yet. We look behind them and Sami Zayn is speaking to Solo Sikoa, who is hanging out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride.



Damien Priest vs Dominik Mysterio

Dom with a cheap shot. Priest turns and corners Dom, slaps his hands a few times, then hits a right hand. Priest sends Dom into the corner. He whips Dom into the ropes. Dropkick to the feet to Priest. Dom hits the ropes, but Priest is up and kicks Dom down hard. Priest sends Dom over the top rope to the outside. Priest leaves the ring, grabs Dom by the hair. He whips Dom into the barricade hard on the outside. Priest lifts Dom, and looks to toss him into the post, but Dom slips off the back and pushes Priest into the post. He runs into the ring. Suicide dive to Priest!

Back from a break and Dom is hitting the Three Amigos. He doesn’t quite get all three because Priest reverses and hits his own, complete with a toss of Damien across the ring. Priest pulls himself up with a scowl. Priest with some kicks. Spinning fist. Big right hand. Flatliner! Pin! 1..2…NO!!! Priest calls for the end but Dom rolls out of the ring. Priest follows and shoves him, sending him flying onto the announce table. Priest grabs Dom but

Liv and Raquel are on the apron. JD and Carlito attack Priest and toss him into the timekeepers area. Priest with a HUGE right hand to JD. One for Carlito! Priest grabs a chair. Shot to JD, to Carlito! He sends Carlito into the ring. Priest hits JD across the back, again. Priest enters the ring with the chair. The ref stops him.

Priest attacks Carlito with the chair. Again across th back. Again to Carlito. Dom rolls Priest up for 1..2…..3!!!!!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Not really a fan of Priest continuing his never-ending fued with The Judgment Day, but I guess he’s not doing much else.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Priest grabs Dom by the boot and drags him into a Razor’s Edge.

Priest grabs a chair and attacks Dom with it across the back. Again. Another big smack across the back. A few more.

Here is Carlito. Priest hits him with a South of Heaven. He then deadlifts Dom and hits a South of Heaven onto Dom while Liv watches on, crying.

End Show